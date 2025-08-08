August used to be a month of life. My daughter’s birthday. A time for cake, candles, and laughter throughout. Now it is a month visions so deep of grief. A scar burned into my memory. Because August 27th was the day I walked my only child into the hands of people who promised care but delivered death.

Northwell Health. Glen Cove, New York.

They didn't treat her like a patient. They didn’t even treat her like a person. They treated her like waste. Like an object. Like a statistic. No food. No water. Tied to a bed. Poisoned through a tube. Frightened. Helpless. Danielle was never alone. Crying for her mother, and I was not allowed to touch her. Not allowed to speak to her. Not allowed to ease her fear.

Art for today: By Sasha Latypova

➡ Please Help Danielle’s Legal Fight for Justice: Donate now. Click on the Link: Danielle Justice Against Medical Murder Of My Only Child.

Do you know what that feels like? To carry a child inside you, feel her heartbeat before she was born, then watch strangers, cold, robotic, soulless, erase her in front of you. I they asked I would have paid their price to back my daughter’s life from the covid-19 prison floor.

My sweet Danielle. Mommy love you!

I will be Creating stickers and t-shirts with the red drop 🩸 is not just a statement it’s a movement. A way to unify truth-tellers. A way to say loud and clear:

“We know what you did. We remember. And we’re not going away.”

Let the world know when we wear it we stand together against the protocols.

Display 🩸 on your car, your door, your chest, your phone.

Make the silence impossible.

Make the truth undeniable.

Make the killers visible.

White coats. Red hands.

Justice has no expiry date.

Your silence protects them.

Let me be blunt: My daughter didn’t die from natural causes. She died from the medical system, knowing, intentionally, and willfully her life out of this world, from a system that followed protocols that had nothing to do with saving lives, and everything to do with control, money, and silence.

If a death row inmate was treated the way my child was, the world would be outraged. If a war criminal faced this kind of agony, there would be protests in the streets. But when it happens under fluorescent lights in a hospital ward, no one bats an eye. Because they wear white coats.

Do you think this is over? That it ended when lockdowns did? Think again. Right now, someone’s loved one is being tortured in a hospital bed under the guise of “care.” Right now, another child is being stripped of their dignity, denied comfort, and quietly ushered into death all while their family watches, powerless.

But no it was not their intention not one, said no, I will not be a part of this, this is a child. And they did it with dead eyes. With gloved hands. With clipboards. With silence.

I want you to see what I saw. Picture a child who needs love, protection, reassurance. Now picture her left to suffer, eyes wide, lips dry, skin pale, spirit crushed. Picture her asking for her mommy, and hearing no reply. Picture the ones responsible walking out of that room and clocking out like it was just another shift. No care for the broken spirit of a child that was loved and her last days was filled fear, like she never known.

What would you call it?

Because I call it slaughter.

🩸 This is not healthcare.

🩸 This is not medicine.

🩸 This is state-sanctioned cruelty wrapped in scrubs.

I’ve asked myself every day since: What did she do to deserve this? She was a special-needs child. Vulnerable. Afraid. But she was treated with less dignity than a stray dog. No food. No water. Strapped to a hospital bed. Crying for comfort. Poisoned slowly. Terrified. And I, her mother, wasn’t allowed to hold her hand.

Danielle at her camp dance, still shy to dance with a boy. She was innocent and precious.

The world went silent while over one million Americans were taken like this. Quietly. Systematically. While their families were locked out. Gagged. Gaslit. The white coat cartel kept following orders. Hidden in plain sight.

Do you know what they gave prisoners at Guantanamo Bay? Clean water. Legal rights. Geneva protections. My daughter got none of that. She was punished with protocols. Starved by policy. Poisoned by order. And the people responsible are still out there, holding licenses, wearing smiles, collecting paychecks.

Ask yourself: how did the richest, most advanced country on earth allow its own people to be exterminated in hospital beds?

They say it was a pandemic. No. It was a purge.

And the people we trusted, the administration, doctors, nurses, hospital executives, became executioners. They called it standard care. I call it premeditated death. They call it guidelines. I call it mass euthanasia.

They didn’t just destroyed their bodies. They destroyed trust. They violated the sacred. They made mothers bury children who should have lived.

So where is the outrage?

It is five years. Where are the celebrities holding press conferences? Where is the justice? Where is the truth. President Biden and President Trump you know what you signed, and still no apology.

They spray-paint red onto fur coats in the name of animal rights. Where is the red for the children tied to hospital beds? Where is the red for the elderly drugged into silence? Where is the red for the special-needs patients denied the right to breathe?

Let this be the symbol. 🩸

Let this red drop stand for every soul taken by a system built not to heal, but to harvest. To profit. To obey. To destroy.

Hang it on your house. Wear it on your chest. Paint it on hospital walls. Because we must never let the world forget that over one million Americans died not from a virus but from what was done to them inside hospital walls. They were not given mercy. They were not given truth. They were not given a chance. They were not give their life back.

White coats. Cold hearts. Dead hands with blood.

And still no one has been held accountable.

This is not over. It has not stopped. The same buildings still stand. The same systems still run. The same white coats still work. Somewhere right now, another person is being silenced with a needle. Somewhere right now, a mother is being locked out while her child is left to die alone. Somewhere right now, a lie is being written into a death certificate.

And the world moves on.

But I won’t.

🩸 This symbol is my voice. My protest. My cry.

🩸 This symbol is for the ones who cannot speak.

🩸 This symbol is for the justice that has not come.

If you see it and feel nothing, you are part of the silence. If you wear it and speak up, you are part of the awakening.

We don’t need another moment of silence. We need a movement of truth.

They wore white. But their hands were soaked in red.

Thank you all for your continued support.

Rebecca Charles, Danielle’s mom

Forever in loving memory of my Danielle.

