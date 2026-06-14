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Eclectricity's avatar
Eclectricity
1d

Thank you very much for writing this clear, concise, and convincing account. I know that many readers will follow the legal case closely.

I'd known the work of several supporters, but others were new to me. I hope to learn more about them in future. Regarding the amazing Margaret Anna Alice, her neologisms come to mind often, especially 'cruelite' and 'philanthropathy.' Both deserve entry in the OED and every other mainstream dictionary. .

Thank you again.

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Charles Wright's avatar
Charles Wright
10h

Great progress. Very good to hear.

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