Part 2 will include both days of my deposition. It was very heavy, painful to describe what they did to Danielle. I may need some time before I write the details.

This past week, my husband Steven and I flew into New York on the 3rd for a pack week of engagements and my deposition, another difficult but necessary step in the fight for justice for my daughter Danielle.

What I didn’t expect was how much light, strength, and connection I would find in the middle of it all.

Meeting New Members of My Tribe: An Afternoon of Courage, Truth, and Inspiration

Vera Sharav is a Holocaust survivor, human rights advocate, and founder of the Alliance for Human Research Protection. For decades, she has been a fearless voice for medical ethics, informed consent, and patient rights. Having survived some of history’s darkest atrocities as a child, she has dedicated her life to ensuring that human dignity and individual rights are never sacrificed in the name of science, medicine, or government policy.

Vera Sharav, Margaret Anna Alice and Annie Gibbons

At 89 years old, she is a force of nature. While my feet were hurting from walking around New York City, Vera kept going with an energy that left me in awe. Her strength, resilience, and courage are undeniable. She carries herself with a determination and purpose that inspire everyone around her. Spending time with her was both humbling and motivating. She is truly someone I aspire to be at 89, still standing strong, still fighting for what I believe in, and still making a difference in the lives of others with unwavering conviction and grace

Rebecca, Anne Gibbons, Steven, Vera Sharav, and Margaret Anna Alice

Margaret Anna Alice’s poem “Mistakes Were Not Made” an anthem for justice, is one I share with everyone I know who does not believe me. Her literature and writing are incredibly deep and eye-opening in these times. She showed such kindness and genuine care during our lunch. Her dedication to sharing Danielle’s story with everyone, including speaking about it at the Better Way conference in Rhode Island, speaks volumes about the goodness of her heart. She is deeply committed to helping me get justice for my daughter.

Anne Gibbons, a fellow New Yorker and talented illustrator, brought her own unique perspective, creativity, and warmth to our lunch. Her passion for storytelling through art and her ability to capture the human experience with both honesty and beauty were inspiring. Anne’s kindness, thoughtful insights, and genuine spirit made our time together even more meaningful. It was a privilege to share conversations with someone whose creativity is matched by her compassion and dedication to others.

From the moment we sat down, I felt it, these women are my tribe. They are movers, shakers, and truth-tellers who refuse to stay silent and will not look away from what is happening in our world.

Spending hours with these women, sharing stories, exchanging ideas, and talking about real change, filled me with incredible emotional strength. It gave me the courage I needed as the painful day of depositions approached. After fighting alone for so long, being surrounded by this kind of support meant everything. We come from different backgrounds, states, and races, but we stand together for what so many choose to deny. Acknowledging the truth would prick their conscience and force them to act.

As they say in the old Western movies, too many have become “yellow bellies.” Sadly, many Americans today seem detached from basic moral right and wrong. But not these women. My tribe is growing, and the momentum is real.

A Powerful Friday on the Radio on Friday

Jeremiah Hosea’s The Bassline medical freedom dedicated radio show.

Friday brought even more powerful moments. We were guest on Jeremiah Hosea’s The Bassline medical freedom dedicated radio show. This was an encounter I could not believe. We were also in the studio of Gary Null, the man whose radio show I was listening to accidentally 26 years ago. He was the first person who alerted me, when Danielle was about 7 years old, to the dangers of Ritalin and Adderall (what he called the number one stolen prescription, and gives people a high as cocaine if injected). Now, all these 20 something years later, we were together in Gary Null radio studio and I am hearing his voice live, with Margaret and Tricia. Full circle.

Tricia Lindsay, Margaret Anna Alice, Jeremiah Hosea, and myself.

Jeremiah, kindly opened the floor for me to speak about my fight for Danielle. Margaret Anna Alice shone a bright light on what is really going on and the history that brought us here.

Then my attorney, Tricia Lindsay, joined us. Some people call her a “badass attorney,” and after spending time with her, I understand why. Tricia is a civil rights and constitutional law attorney who spent more than two decades as a teacher and school administrator in the New York City and Yonkers public school systems before becoming a lawyer. Throughout her career, she has been a fierce advocate for children, families, civil rights, and educational equity, giving a voice to those who are too often ignored. Her experiences in education fueled her desire to fight for justice in the courtroom and to challenge systems that fail the very people they are supposed to serve.

Tricia saw what the system was doing, and instead of looking away, she chose to stand up and speak the truth. She is determined to make a difference and help create a safer, more just world for future generations. Her story of fighting to help special-needs children succeed alongside their peers, encouraging them, empowering them, and refusing to isolate them, resonated deeply with me.

I fought many of those same battles years ago as a single mother with the New York City Board of Education.

“On paper it was an IEP, an Individualized Education Program. In practice, it often felt like an Institutional Earnings Program, where the $$$ label mattered more than the learning.”

“Children are not funding streams. An IEP should be about potential, progress, and education—not profit.”

What was called a “special-needs classroom” often felt more like a holding cell than a place of learning. At the time, I did not understand how classifications and funding worked within the system.

Danielle wore many labels, and each one came with a price tag for the school to bill, but there were no results. I only knew that my daughter was capable of far more than what was expected of her. When I pulled her out of school to pursue a different path, the school lost their payments for an education that my Danielle did not received. I found myself facing CPS knocking on my door. ( I didn’t even know what CPS was)

CPS worker called Danielle’s case manger Ingrid and said, this mom is doing everything for her daughter, and found nothing that would even justify sending someone to my home. (My daughter’ Case Manger Ingrid after so many years, met us drove us to the Law office)

I took Danielle to Institute for the Achievement of Human Potential in Pennsylvania, which helped me transform Danielle’s health and quality of life. Through dietary changes, exercise, and a different approach to learning and development, Danielle blossomed. She thrived after coming off Ritalin and other medications that had been prescribed for what the school labeled as ADHD. I watched her become healthier, happier, and more engaged with the world around her.

I guess that is where I first became an advocate for Danielle and many others. My dream was to create a charter school where special-needs children could learn through gardening, growing their own food, movement, and hands-on experiences. The idea was inspired by the principles I learned at the Institute.

Speaking to Tricia, Alix, Vera, Margaret, Anne, and Curtis, I felt an immediate connection to the leaders of my tribe. It reminded me that there are still courageous people willing to challenge broken systems, defend children and families, and fight for fundamental rights. For that, I am deeply grateful. A reminder of how blessed I am to have her, Graham, and Barry, and so many fighting for justice.

Saturday: Lunch, Stories, and a Beautiful Fundraising Dinner

On Saturday, I met Alix Mayer for the first time in person. Alix is a passionate medical freedom advocate, vaccine injury survivor, and Chair & President of the Free Now Foundation, California’s leading medical freedom law nonprofit. After suffering life-altering injuries from vaccines decades ago, Alix turned her pain into purpose. She has spent over 20 years fighting for informed consent, vaccine safety, and the right to medical choice.

Rebecca and Alix

A graduate of Duke University with an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management (and from the Oscar Mayer family), Alix previously had a successful career, before devoting herself full-time to advocacy. She hosts The Alix Mayer Show podcast and has become a powerful voice for thousands of injured individuals and families.

Her strength, sincerity, and God-given dedication to real change, not publicity, shine through in everything she does.

Meeting her in New York was truly uplifting, a beautiful woman and advocate inside and out, arrived for lunch to meet with her dear friend of 29 years Curtis Cost is a longtime author, researcher, and advocate who has been warning about the dangers of vaccines for nearly three decades. He is best known for his book “Vaccines Are Dangerous” (first published in the early 1990s), which presents medical facts, statistics, and references that challenge mainstream vaccine narratives.

Myself, Curtis Cost, Alix Mayer.

A passionate truth-teller with roots in business and community activism, Curtis has spoken extensively on the topic, including in discussions focused on the impact of vaccines on Black communities. His work, grounded in deep research and personal conviction, has influenced many in the health freedom movement long before the events of recent years.

During our lunch in New York, it was an honor to hear his insights firsthand alongside Alix Mayer. His long friendship with Alix (going back to business school) and his steadfast commitment to protecting humanity through informed choice made a profound impression.

Alix is a tall, gentle soul filled with strength, kindness, and God-given purpose. My husband Steve has always proudly claimed he’s 6 feet tall, and for years I let him have it. Then I stood next to Alix, who is actually 6 feet tall, and suddenly Steve’s long-held height legend came under serious investigation!

I hate to admit it, but after meeting Alix, I may have to retire my favorite line: “My husband is 6 feet tall.” Sorry, Steve, but the evidence has been presented, and the jury has reached a verdict. Alix has officially exposed one of the family’s greatest mysteries!

The four of us, Steve, Alix, Curtis, and me, had a long, meaningful lunch sharing our stories. Every one of us carries pain… and every one of us made the decision to turn that pain into action.

My tribe is growing, and there are more caring, like-minded people fighting for justice than the world wants us to believe.

I am so grateful for Alix arrange a fabulous dinner to raise awareness and raise money for the case to move forward.

At dinner, Alix, asked each of us at the table one powerful question: “When did you first fear hospital ?” You can guess the answers around the table?

Vera, Tricia, Alix, Margaret Anna Alice, Pennsy and Alix Jeremiah, Amaya and Jamal

The room was filled with incredible people. Kevin Jenkins is a passionate medical freedom advocate, speaker, and the founder/CEO of the Urban Global Health Alliance. He has been a strong voice in the fight against medical mandates, vaccine policies, and systemic harm in healthcare, particularly within Black and underserved communities. Kevin works tirelessly to connect families with legal representation and to amplify stories of injury and injustice.

He is the man who knew Tricia would be the person to take my case. Kevin and Graham secure my attorney NY Tricia Lindsay after a conversation with Graham. His dedication to real advocacy, not just words, has opened doors for many families, including mine. Having him at the dinner and seeing his commitment deepen after hearing Vera Sharav speak was truly meaningful.

Our guest of honor was the remarkable Vera Sharav. She spoke beautifully and elegantly about what is happening in this country the labels, the dehumanisation of individual with special-needs and elderly, and what each one of us can do to make a difference. Her words moved Kevin even more deeply into the fight.

Our Guest of Honor Vera Sharav

Pennsy Nadler is a contemporary Renaissance woman whose many interests, skills, and talents have led her on a journey of discovery, expansion, and support for social, gastronomic, and environmental causes. Dedicated to helping others learn more about their world, Pennsy’s skills range from actor to ally of non-profit pursuits, culinary expert to businesswoman. Able to combine diverse experiences and talents into thoughtful, productive actions, the Pennsy Nadler Projects reflect her personal commitment and passion for supporting a better, healthier life and lifestyle for those around her.

Jamel Holley, a former mayor of Roselle, New Jersey, and former New Jersey Assemblyman. Jamel has dedicated much of his life to public service, becoming one of the youngest elected officials in Union County before going on to serve in the New Jersey Legislature. His passion for his community, commitment to helping others, and willingness to stand up for what he believes in have made him a respected voice for many people.

What struck me most was not his titles or accomplishments, but his genuine desire to listen, learn, and help make a difference. In a world where many people seek power for themselves, Jamel uses his experience and platform to advocate for others. It was a privilege to spend a little time with someone who understands the importance of community, leadership, and service to others. drove all the way from New Jersey through heavy Saturday night traffic just to support Danielle’s case. I felt truly honoured that he chose to be there.

We were also joined by Tricia, Margaret, Anna Alice, Jeremiah, Amaya, and Avalon.

A Growing Movement

This trip reminded me that we are not alone. What started as one grieving mother filing alone has grown into something much bigger. The tribe is expanding, lawyers, advocates, artists, survivors, truth-tellers, radio host, and everyday people who refuse to stay silent.You have given me strength when I needed it most. There were many times I wanted to give up, but your support helped me keep fighting for Danielle.

Today, we are approaching one of the most critical stages of this case: the defense depositions. We are finally moving forward, my depositions felt like two days in hell describing what they did to Danielle. This fight is far from over, and we desperately need your help.

I am asking for your support to help fund this case and ensure that the truth is brought into the light. This has never been about a settlement or financial gain. This is about accountability. It is about exposing what happened to Danielle and making sure no other family has to endure the pain and devastation that we have lived with every day since her death.

If we can uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable, it may open the door for countless other families who have lost loved ones and are still searching for answers. This case is bigger than Danielle. It is about patient safety, informed consent, transparency, and protecting future patients from suffering the same fate.

Please help us continue this fight. Every donation, every share, every prayer, and every voice matters. Together, we can seek justice for Danielle and help ensure that what happened to her is never repeated.

We are making momentum. Not for fame, but for truth. For justice for Danielle. For real change so no other family has to endure what we have. We need you to please share my story.

I will never stop exposing what families like ours experienced behind hospital walls during COVID.

Because Danielle was not a statistic.

She was my daughter. She was loved. She mattered.

And every family who lost someone deserves the truth.

With love, strength, and unwavering determination,



Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother. Advocate. Voice for Danielle.

Support the Fight for Justice

Before tragedy touches your family, before you find yourself fighting for answers, accountability, or justice for someone you love, please pay attention. No family ever imagines they will one day be walking this road, until suddenly they are.

I never imagined I would spend years fighting for Danielle, seeking the truth about what happened to my daughter. Yet here I am, continuing this journey not only for her, but for every family who may one day find themselves facing the same battle.

If my story has touched your heart, please help me raise awareness by sharing Danielle’s story. Together, we can shine a light where others would prefer darkness and help protect future families from suffering the same pain.

Support the Fight for Justice for Danielle and everyone who lost a loved one in teh hospital.

If you feel called to stand with me, please consider supporting and sharing:

Donate to our legal Fundraiser 👉 https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

QR code for Danielle’s case.

Because together… we are stronger. Together… we will not be silenced. Together we will not let them get away with it!



For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats.