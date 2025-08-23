Evil in Plain Sight

As I read through these stories, doctors declaring a person “brain dead” not to preserve life but to harvest organs, “non-profits” profiting from what they call “gifts of life,” while families are left shattered beyond repair, I can’t help but ask:

How did we get here?

America once called itself the land of freedom, where dignity and life were sacred. But somewhere along the way, morality shifted into economics. Life became a ledger. Death became a transaction. Even grief was commercialized.

There was a time when evil hid in shadows. It worked quietly, behind closed doors, where most people could pretend not to see it. But now, it doesn’t bother hiding. It stands in our schools, our courts, our hospitals, our government, not -for -profit glaring at us, mocking us, laughing in our faces.

It is in the textbooks that twist history.

It is in the policies that profit from suffering.

It is in the medical system that treats patients as numbers, not souls.

It is in the endless wars fought not for freedom, but for greed.

Evil has always existed, but today it is flaunted. And the most dangerous part? So many have grown numb to it. They scroll past it. They accept it as “normal.” They defend it as “progress.”

But when a nation reaches the point where immorality is not just tolerated but celebrated, where profit is placed above people, and truth is traded for lies, we must ask ourselves:

How long can this last?

Evil may laugh today, but it only wins when good people remain silent.

In the 1960s, America was confronted with the uncomfortable truth that it could not call itself “free” while millions were denied basic dignity. Martin Luther King Jr. reminded the world that the Christian faith was not about ritual or denomination, but about love:

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

His words cut through centuries of division. He did not call for more denominations or more rigid lines. He called for love, the one command of Christ that transcends every man-made wall.

But as the decades rolled on, division became institutionalized. The 1970s and 1980s were marked by new culture wars. Ideologies multiplied, political parties hardened, and religion was weaponized to pit “true believers” against each other. Even Ronald Reagan, in his 1964 speech A Time for Choosing, long before his presidency, warned what would happen if we traded truth for comfort:

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on to them our children to do the same.”

The 1990s brought a new tool of division: mass media. Outrage and entertainment merged. Instead of gathering around family-centered programs like The Waltons or Little House on the Prairie, we became consumers of cynicism, violence, sex, and the normalization of cruelty. What once nurtured families now fractured them.

Then came the 2000s. After 9/11, fear became the currency of power. The language of unity was co-opted by governments and corporations, but suspicion replaced trust. Wars were fought not only overseas but in our homes, where patriotism itself became politicized. Religion was twisted again….not to unite under God, but to divide according to ideology.

And yet the truth of 9/11 is still in our faces. The raw footage shows the buildings in New York City blowing apart like a demolition. Firefighters on the ground, the bravest of the brave….said it plainly: “This looks like a controlled demolition.” But more than twenty years later, our churches, politicians, and leaders gather at the memorial in downtown Manhattan and stand in silence, not for truth, but for a lie.

We have been run over by deception. And still, we are too small to resist. Why? Because we are not united in love for one another. Instead, we are divided by pride, self-righteousness, and ideology. Evil has no need to destroy us from the outside when we willingly destroy ourselves from within.

2020, the stage was set. The COVID era revealed just how weak division had made us. Instead of standing together in love, we allowed ourselves to be split into camps: masked vs. unmasked, vaccinated vs. unvaccinated, compliant vs. resistant. The institutions we trusted, hospitals, churches, governments, profited from our fear.

Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the early voices who spoke out, testified plainly:

“Never in modern medicine have we seen such a complete loss of compassion. Patients were treated not as human beings to be healed, but as numbers in a system driven by fear and profit.”

And he was not alone. Countless whistleblowers, doctors, and nurses came forward, many silenced, censored, or discredited, not because they lacked truth, but because truth was bad for business.

Now, in 2025, we must face a sobering question: will we ever be able to overcome evil if we continue to refuse love?

Religion, as practiced by man, often divides. One church says, “You are not Christian because you worship differently.”Another insists, “You cannot belong because you don’t interpret the Bible as we do.” But Jesus never said, “They will know you by your denomination.” He said: “You will know them by their love.”

“By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” (John 13:35)

And yet we have chosen pride over humility, ideology over truth, money over morality. We have let race, gender, politics, and language fracture us into tiny, fragile groups, too small to resist the growing darkness.

The lesson of history is clear:

When people unite in love, empires fall and evil trembles.

When people divide, evil flourishes.

So the choice before us is this: will we continue to let religion, politics, and ideology separate us into powerless fragments?

The strategy of evil has not changed. Divide by race. Divide by gender. Divide by ideology. Divide by language. Make people so fractured into subgroups that they no longer recognize each other as brothers and sisters created in God’s image. The more we divide, the weaker we become.

The evidence is everywhere. Families broken. Children confused. Communities silenced. Institutions once trusted now driven by profit rather than purpose. And those who dare to speak truth are scattered into tiny, fragile groups, easily silenced or ignored.

The lesson of history is clear: when people unite in love and truth, evil trembles. When we are divided, evil wins.

So again, I ask: will we continue on this path., choosing to be “right” instead of being compassionate, clinging to pride instead of humility, siding with money instead of truth? Or will we return to the command Christ gave us….to love one another, and finally stand united against the evil consuming our world?

Because without love, we will not win. But with it, nothing…no government, no system, no machine…can stand against us.

Thank you for standing with me

Rebecca Charles, Danielle’s mom

Forever in loving memory of my Danielle.

