It’s 2026 — six years after the rollout. The emergency declarations ended long ago. Yet walk into almost any pharmacy or doctor’s office and the same routine plays out: “Did you get your updated COVID shot?” Posters are still plastered on the walls. The vials keep coming. The script never changes.

See No Evil.

Doctors and pharmacists ignore the mounting evidence of harms — myocarditis in young males, flooded VAERS reports, debates over excess deaths, and questions about repeated spike protein exposure. Early promises of “safe and effective” and “stops transmission” have quietly collapsed, but the posters remain.

Hear No Evil.

They tune out the data on natural immunity, the marginal benefit for healthy young people, and the voices warning about potential long-term risks. RFK Jr. at HHS tried to shift policy in 2025 — dropping routine recommendations for healthy kids and pregnant women, moving to “shared clinical decision-making” for most under 65. Lawsuits and court blocks in 2026 slowed the changes, letting the old machinery roll on.

Speak No Evil.

No one on the front lines dares question the product out loud. Careers, liability, professional norms, and modest reimbursement (~$40 administration fee) keep mouths shut. Bill Gates funded the mRNA push. Fauci’s institute supported the research pipeline. Pharma made billions. Many doctors and pharmacists collected their fees while defaulting to the institutional script, blood money over honest risk-benefit talk.

cvshealth.com

Where is our choice? After six years of mounting evidence, documented cases of myocarditis, flooded VAERS reports, excess mortality debates, and real patient suffering and deaths linked to the shots, the script at pharmacies and doctors’ offices remains unchanged.

“Did you get your updated COVID shot?” they ask, while posters still urge everyone to roll up their sleeve. For that modest $40 administration fee, providers are paid to give the vaccine, yet patients who say “I don’t want the risk” get no equivalent option. Where is the payment for “do no harm”?

Where is the real choice?

Do you want me to pay you $40 not to inject me with something that could harm or kill me? After everything we now know, informed consent has been reduced to a polite refusal against institutional inertia, blood money incentives, and a system that still refuses to see, hear, or speak the full truth.

aarp.org

The shots are still promoted and sold everywhere in 2026 formulations from Pfizer and Moderna, stocked on shelves, pushed at counters, covered by insurance. Uptake has cratered, yet the machine grinds forward. No criminal accountability for exaggerated claims, suppressed debate, or documented harms.

The “three wise monkeys” approach protects the system at the expense of informed consent.

primevaccines.pfizer.com

cnbc.com

For healthy young people with natural immunity, the case for another jab remains weak at best. The danger lingers in silence, risks that were never zero, benefits that were always oversold.

Demand real data, not the poster. Shared decision-making only works when providers are willing to see, hear, and speak the full truth.

What are you still hearing at your local pharmacy or doctor’s office in 2026? Share your experiences below.

This is not medical advice. Discuss your personal risks with a provider who will actually listen.

For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats. We are not stopping.

Together, we cut through the lies. ❤️🙏In eternal love and memory of my beautiful girl.

With endless gratitude,

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother & Advocate, Guardian, Warrior, and Medical Power of Attorney for Danielle Cathleen Alvarez

Please visit and share: Free Now Foundation Page to support my Danielle’s case. https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

HELP US SEEK JUSTICE FOR A GRIEVING MOTHER TAKING ON NORTHWELL HEALTH

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