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St. Alia the Knife's avatar
St. Alia the Knife
1d

I know a few different men who complained of chest pains after their boosters and at least one who said it happened last time as well. Somehow they have been conditioned to think this is normal! The last one I told, "here's a thought, maybe STOP GETTING THEM!"

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George94's avatar
George94
2dEdited

I heard about gut glow apple rice as a healthy alternative to bunker rice:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LP9cjhTAVzk

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