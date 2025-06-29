Today is Sunday, June 29th, a beautiful day to pause, reflect, and choose to live fully, love deeply, and lean into the grace that is available to all of us.

As I sat outside this morning, watching the birds glide effortlessly through the air and the animals around the farm coexist in peace, I was reminded of something profound. Animals don’t complicate life. They love freely. They forgive quickly. They trust instinctively. And they never hold grudges. If we took just a little more time to observe God’s creation, we’d learn some of life’s most powerful lessons not from books or screens but from the simplicity and sincerity of animals.

A horse doesn’t care what you look like, only that you’re kind.

A dog loves without condition, even if you’ve had a bad day. The chickens are happy to see me and run to me when I open their gate.

Birds don’t worry about tomorrow; they sing in the morning and fly free in the evening.

Why do we, as humans created in God’s image, struggle so much to live with that same freedom, love, and trust?

Maybe it’s because we/I carry pain. Maybe it’s because life has taught us to guard our hearts instead of open them. But there is a better way. The animals have shown us. And Jesus is that better way. They are helping me to learn, to trust, God has a plan for my life.

Live Your Best Life Starts With Loving Others

Let today be the day you choose to love, not just those who are easy to love but also those who are hard to love. Not because they deserve it but because love is what heals us all. Love is what makes life rich. And when you live in love, you begin to live your best life, not a perfect life but a life of purpose, peace, and presence.

Image of Jesus in 'Heaven Is for Real' Painted by 'God-Taught' Young Girl Akiane Kramarik (Pictures)

Akiane Kramarik

"I tell you the truth, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven" - Matthew 18:3.

"Heaven Is For Real,"

Don’t Know Jesus? It’s Not Too Late to Open Your Heart

If you don’t yet know Jesus, really know Him, can I invite you to just consider Him today? You don’t need a perfect prayer or a holy background. You only need a willing heart.

He’s not here to judge you. He’s not here to shame you. He’s here to heal what’s been broken, to forgive what’s been done, and to show you what real love feels like. You don’t need to have it all figured out. Just whisper His name, and He will meet you where you are.

“Come to Me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” – Matthew 11:28

Sunday Challenge: Be Still, Be Kind, Be Open

Take five minutes today to just be still. Listen to the wind. Watch a bird. Feel the warmth of the sun on your skin. Thank God for life.

Show kindness to someone who doesn’t expect it.

Open your heart a little wider to forgiveness, to gratitude, to Jesus.

I have to remind myself everyday…I am here for a reason. You are here for a reason. You are loved more than you know. And the best life is not found in things. It is found in faith, simplicity, and love.

Happy Sunday friends. Let us love like the animals and trust like the children of God that we are.

Love to all,

Rebecca, Danielle’s mom forever.