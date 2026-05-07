Please watch here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1523283612649539

Thank you again to Dr. Naomi Wolf, and everyone who continues to give families like mine a voice.

In this interview, I shared Danielle’s story, the ongoing legal battle for justice, and why I refuse to stay silent about what happened inside the hospital system during COVID. No mother should ever have to fight this hard just to get answers.

I am deeply grateful to the attorneys Tricia Lindsay, Graham Brownstein and Barry Silberman, standing beside me, and to every person helping bring awareness to these cases. The truth matters. Danielle’s life mattered.

Please watch, share, and help us continue exposing what so many families experienced in silence.

To my attorneys, thank you for standing with me.



To everyone who has supported, shared, and believed, thank you.

And to Danielle…

I will never stop fighting for you.

With love, strength, and unwavering determination,

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother. Advocate. Voice for Danielle.

Support the Fight for Justice and Expose the Medical System

If you feel called to stand with me, please consider supporting and sharing:

👉 https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

Because together… we are stronger.



And together… we will not be silenced

For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats.

We are not stopping.

Together, we cut through the lies.

In eternal love and memory of my beautiful girl.