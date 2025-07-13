I Believe What That Little Boy Saw

I do, yes I do, I believe what that little boy saw when he saw Jesus. That video reminded me that I will see Him too. And I will see my Danielle’s angelic face again. That gives me hope when my heart feels like breaking. Let’s keep choosing love, even when it hurts. Especially when it hurts.

The boy who saw Jesus

Some Sundays, I sit with a mix of emotions. I try to feel hopeful. I want to start the week with a spirit full of love and compassion. But some days, like today, the weight of the world feels like too much. There’s destruction everywhere. Sadness is no longer a headline, it’s a daily reality. You can see it in people’s eyes. You can hear it in the silence between conversations.

This week, I’ve been thinking deeply about the tragedy in Texas the flash floods that swept through Central Texas on July 4. At least 120 lives have been lost, hundreds are still missing, and entire families torn apart by unimaginable grief So many children eight‑year‑olds, nine‑year‑olds, counselors gone in moments.

It’s not just statistics. Parents wake without their children. Children will grow up without their parents. That kind of loss, that kind of hollow ache it’s becoming alarmingly common in the world we live in. It’s siblings left with questions and silence. It’s grandparents whose memories are all they have left. Our world is bruised when so many are shattered in one storm. While many were celebrating, others were grieving. Some were remembering a child who didn’t come home. Others were facing another year without their loved one.

Words can’t capture the depth of this tragedy the faces of children whose lives were cut far too short in the Texas floods are seared into our hearts. Eight-year-old Kellyanne Lytal’s light was extinguished on July 4th. She was described as “kind, fearless, silly, compassionate, loving” a little girl who believed deeply in Jesus, now resting in His presenceWFAA+14Fox News+14ABC News+14. Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence, twin sisters aged eight, were together in that final, tragic moment now forever frozen in time, their bond an eternal echo of love ABC News+2AP News+2NPR+2.

Oh how I feel the parents pain, the stages of grief they are feeling, I pray the Jesus will comfort them today.

They were daughters, sisters, nieces each one part of a family, part of a story now paused in heartbreak. This broken generation is not just a phrase; we are watching it unfold in real time. I get comfort by thinking they are with Jesus seeing his beautiful face, comforting by His love, I think they are in a better place, a place I want to be.

Holding onto that promise is what helps me breathe through days when my own grief feels unbearable.

This tragedy demands more than sorrow. It demands kindness that acts, hearts that reach, and hope that heals.

Yet even today, we are called to choose love. To reach out to someone crushed by sorrow. To hold a friend’s hand, to pause the busy-ness, to say a prayer of comfort even if the words tremble. Our actions ripple further than we know.

We cannot erase tragedies like this. We cannot fully heal broken hearts overnight. But we can show up. We can be the living hands that carry kindness when the world feels too vast and cruel. We can whisper hope in places that seem silent and broken.

May the memories of those children, their laughter and light, spur us forward. May we repair brokenness with compassion, solidarity, and unwavering love. Let today, in honor of Texas, be the day we promise to stand together one heart, one hug, one kind word at a time.

We are not here to turn away from the pain. We are here to bring light into it. Every day, we are given the chance to help someone else carry their burden. To offer a kind word. To soften the sharpness of this world with love.

Even when our own hearts are breaking.

I still believe in justice. I was relieved and grateful when I heard that Dr. Kirk Moore’s charges were dismissed. It gave me a spark of hope. But at the same time, it’s hard to ignore how much injustice still lives among us. It feels endless sometimes. But I know this: we can’t stop caring. We can’t stop trying.

My life is moving faster than I can explain. And the ache of missing my daughter never leaves. But the one thing I hold onto is this: I will see her again. I will see Jesus. That belief gives me strength on days when I feel like falling apart.

So today, I choose kindness. I choose love. I choose to be the kind of person who makes a difference with whatever time I have left. And if you’re reading this, maybe you can choose it too. We all know someone who needs a little grace. Someone who needs a call, a hug, or just to hear that they are not forgotten.

Let today be the day we reach out. Let today be the day we remember what really matters.

Because even in a world full of pain, there is still hope. And there is still love.

And love will always be worth it.

Rebecca Charles Danielle’s mom forever.