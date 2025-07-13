rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca Charles's avatar
Rebecca Charles
3d

It's hard too difficult for these families to be silent!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bellatrix's avatar
Bellatrix
3d

Yes, forever, thank God!

Such a loving, heartfelt and beautiful post. God bless you dear lady.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Charles
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Charles
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture