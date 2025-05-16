The unity in this fight—this war—against the hospital killing fields has been shattered. And I’ve lived through that brokenness.

I’ve watched us fight white coat assassins, corrupt systems, and billion-dollar incentives that put a price tag on our loved ones’ lives… only to turn around and tear each other apart.

This is not the time to be petty, opinionated, or silent. This is not the time to divide.

Over the last 3 years and 7 months, I have given everything I have to this cause. I’ve joined many groups—grieving families, truth-tellers, warriors for medical freedom. And I’ve left them all, and went on my own journey in this fight. Not because I lost faith in the mission, but because of the backstabbing, the egos, the power-hungry games, and the infighting that destroyed them from the inside out.

I’ve seen people turn on each other the moment a spotlight and money shows up. I’ve seen jealousy rear its ugly head when someone gets recognition. And I’ve watched people walk away from the very cause they claimed to stand for—because truth wasn’t profitable enough for them.

There are only a few of us left who are truly fighting. And even among this handful… division still creeps in. Not because I want it, but because of people who would rather pick apart their allies and weaken them in face the enemy. People who put others down, who slander, who stay silent—not because of righteousness, but because of pride and self-righteousness.

I want to say publicly, from the depth of my heart I am happy for everyone who is getting their day in court, and everyone on the road to justice!!!! May God show up in your fight!!!

I’m not doing this for claps or comments. I’m not here for attention. I’ve built a website—www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com and App—and I’ve put my own money, tears, and soul into building and maintaining the Death By Hospital Protocol App (DBHP).

I didn’t do this because it was easy. I did it because people are still dying. Children. Mothers. Fathers. Daughters. Sons. And no one is holding the murderers accountable.

One day, I will be gone from this earth.

But when that day comes, I pray that my Danielle’s life—and even her death—will have made a powerful impact.

That through her story, the world will see the truth.

That the masks will fall.

That the White Coat Assassins will be exposed.

Danielle didn’t die in vain.

Her name will echo as a cry for justice.

Her face will shine as a symbol of courage.

And her legacy will live on—saving lives, opening eyes, and shaking the very system that tried to erase her.

This is bigger than me.

Bigger than all of us.

But God willing, when I leave this world, people will say:

"Because of Danielle, the silence was broken. The killers were named. The truth came to light. And change began."

This app is to help people navigate the killing chambers. It's to save lives. And it’s to make sure the killers know we are watching. Your name. Your face. Your actions. They will be on that website. The world will know who you are.

I struggle every day, wondering if I should keep going. I am battling Google. I’m battling Apple. I fight through hell just to keep this app alive—while others with massive platforms say nothing. People with influence, who lost loved ones just like I did, stay silent because they think I would be a threat and they don't want to lose followers, relationships, or donations. How can we stop the killing if no one is willing to speak?

I’ve cried more tears over the rejection from those who should have stood with me than from strangers who never knew my name. Some of you know me, eat with me and yet you remain silent. You know my daughter Danielle's story. You know the evil she suffered in that hospital. And when God opened a miracle—when I was finally blessed with representation from Attorney Tricia Lindsay and Graham Brownstein—I saw strangers celebrating more than people who called themselves my "friends" in the fight.

Your silence broke me.

You preach Christ. You post scriptures. But you wouldn’t even acknowledge the miracle God gave. The Bible says, “If you hate your brother or sister whom you have seen, how can you say you love God whom you have not seen?”

Danielle and her dog Ritzy.

Don’t quote repentance if you can’t even say, “I’m glad your daughter might finally get justice.” Don’t talk about love if you ignore what God is doing right in front of you.

This isn’t about me. This is about Danielle. This is about every innocent life taken. About a system that kills for profit and hides behind white coats and hospital walls.

I beg you—use the DBHP App. Share it. Tell the world. Because once the white coat assassins know that their names and faces will be exposed, they may think twice before following orders to kill.

But we can’t do this divided.

We can’t do this if we’re quiet.

We can’t do this alone.

God is still moving. But we have to move too.

This is just the beginning.

Forever in love and in memory of my Danielle.We all need to get justice. Let’s stop the killing!

➡ Please Help Donate now. Click on the Link:

Danielle Justice Against Medical Murder Of My Only Child.

Rebecca Danielle’s Mom Forever

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

DBHP App for Android and iPhones