"The Day I Walked My Danielle into the Death Chamber: A Mother’s Painful Reflection on Trust and Tragedy"
Three years ago, on August 27th, 2021, at precisely 11:30 AM, I made the most devastating mistake of my life. It was a decision that cost me my only child, Danielle. She had been ill, but I believed she was recovering. There was no fever, no shortness of breath—only a strange cough, unlike anything I had ever heard from Danielle in her 28 years. I was w…
