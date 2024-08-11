The Allure of the American Dream
Growing up, the American Dream was always on my mind. America was the epitome of greatness—its education system drew families to send their children to prestigious colleges in the U.S. When it came to healthcare, if you fell ill and could afford it, seeking treatment in the U.S. was the ultimate choice. My grandfather wou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to rebecca’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.