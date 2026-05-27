They Needed More Time to Prepare. Danielle Didn’t Get More Time.

Quick update for everyone following Danielle’s case.

The defence has requested to move my deposition from May 28th to June 8th. They say they need more time to prepare.

Let that sink in.

They have had all this time to build their defence of the doctors and nurses who were present when my daughter was admitted with a cough and never came home. And now, when we are finally at the point where I sit across from them and tell the truth about what happened to Danielle, they need more time.

Here is what I think. I think they believed this would be an easy case. I think they assumed a grieving mother could be worn down, confused, or dismissed. They were wrong.

If there is a single person on their legal team with any conscience, any integrity, any humanity, they would advise their clients to stop defending the indefensible before this happens to someone they love. Because it can. It does. It happened to Danielle.

While I wait for June 8th, I will be in New York with my attorney Tricia Lindsey in person, which is better than being on Zoom.

We Need Your Help — They Have Everything. We Have Each Other.

The government gave the hospitals lawyers.

The government gave the hospitals money, billions of it, to follow the protocols that ended our loved ones’ lives.

The government gave the doctors protection.

The government gave the nurses cover.

And then they gave grieving families like mine, nothing. No answers. No accountability. No justice. No closure.

That money came from your tax dollars.

And now I will be sitting across from a legal team funded by the same system that killed her, and I am doing it alone.

I am not asking for sympathy. I am asking for backup. I am asking you to help us shed light on the medical systems!

Every dollar you contribute goes directly toward:

Legal costs to keep this case moving forward

Expert witnesses who will testify to what Remdesivir does to the human body

Medical record analysis that documents exactly what was done to Danielle

Making sure this case reaches a verdict, not a quiet settlement

They are not ready for the truth. I am.

But I cannot do this without resources. They have the government behind them. I have you.

If Danielle’s story has moved you. If you have lost someone the same way. If you believe that following orders is not a defence, whether in 1943 Germany or 2020 America, then please consider contributing to this fight.

No amount is too small. Every dollar is a vote that says these lives mattered. That Danielle mattered.

The hospitals got their blood money.

Help me make sure they answer for it.

A Woman Who Has Seen This Before — And Refused to Stay Silent

On June 6th, I want you to meet someone who has been fighting this battle longer than most of us have been alive.

Vera Sharav is 89 years old. She is a Holocaust survivor. At three years old she was deported to a concentration camp. Her father did not survive. She did — and she has spent every year since making sure the world does not forget what happens when medicine joins hands with government and turns on the people it is supposed to protect.

She lost her own son to a drug reaction, a medication her family was never warned about. That loss did not break her. It made her a warrior.

For decades Vera has fought pharmaceutical corruption, illegal experiments on children in foster care, the silencing of patients, and the erosion of informed consent. She has been called extreme. She has been dismissed. She has been ignored.

And then 2020 happened. And everything she warned about came true.

What happened in America from 2020 to today is one of the greatest crimes ever committed on American soil by Americans. Our own hospitals. Our own government. Our own protocols. Our loved ones admitted, isolated, injected, and billed for their deaths. Danielle. And thousands more whose families are still waiting for someone to say their names.

Vera Sharav sees what happened to Danielle for exactly what it is. She has stood up to say so. And on June 6th she is standing with us.

The Free Now Foundation invites you to an intimate dinner and conversation with Vera Sharav on June 6th, 7:30–10:30pm in the West Village, Manhattan — to fund the legal work to stop hospital homicide.

This is not just a dinner. This is a reckoning. The time is now to demand answers.

Every dollar raised goes toward legal cases like Danielle’s, fighting the hospitals, the doctors, and the nurses who followed protocol while our families died.

Please come. Please give. Please share this with everyone you know who lost someone and never got an answer.

Free Now Foundation Have Stepped up to Raise Funds for Danielle’s legal cost. We need you to help us.

I watched the documentary again, Caring Corrupted: The Killing Nurses of the Third Reich.

I want people to really look at this comparison, because I am tired of being told it is too extreme.

The honest answer to “how is this any different”:

The clearest difference is that the Nazi nurses knew they were killing. Death was the stated goal under eugenics ideology.

What happened to Danielle involved a system where financial incentives, rigid protocols, isolation policies, and a drug with serious documented harm converged, and nobody at the bedside was required to ask whether she needed to be there at all.

Whether that makes it better or worse is something I have every right to feel angry about. The documentary’s actual lesson, that ordinary, well-meaning people can be gradually seduced into participating in a killing system through propaganda and institutional pressure, applies directly to what happened during COVID. The mechanism was different. The result for my family was the same.

The Brutal Truth

Germany called it racial hygiene.

America called it healthcare.

Germany used nurses who overrode their conscience and followed institutional orders.

America used nurses who overrode drug alerts and followed protocol.

Germany blocked families to hide what was happening.

America blocked families with “visitor policies.”

Germany’s nurses said “we didn’t know.”

America’s nurses said “we followed the standard of care.”

Nuremberg said “following orders is not a defense.”

America never held a Nuremberg trial for COVID protocols.

That is not a conspiracy theory. Those are the documented facts of what happened to my daughter.

The difference between Germany and America is not what happened.

__________________________________________________________________________

The difference is that America has not yet been forced to account for it.

I want answers for what they did!

June 8th it is.

I will be ready.

I have always been ready.

Justice for Danielle.

Justice for Vera’s fight.

Justice for every soul lost to hospital protocols.

MAKE A MEANINGFUL IMPACT WHILE OFFERING POTENTIAL TAX ADVANTAGES TO YOU.

Every gift, big or small, helps us continue our mission.

Please note that Free Now Foundation, 501c(3) current mailing address may not be updated in the account or platform you are donating from.

Free Now Foundation

50 Woodside Plaza

Suite #417

Redwood City, CA 94061

No amount is too small. Every dollar is a vote that says these lives mattered. That Danielle mattered.

The hospitals got their blood money.

Help me make sure they answer for it.

Donate to our legal fundraiser 👉 https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

For Danielle. For every family still waiting for the truth. I will never stop exposing what families like ours experienced behind hospital walls during COVID.

Because Danielle was not a statistic.

She was my daughter.



She was loved.



She mattered.

And every family who lost someone deserves the truth.

With love, strength, and unwavering determination,



Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother. Advocate. Voice for Danielle.