Filmmaker's Parents Choose Medical Aid in Dying, End Their Lives in Emotional Docuseries: Editing 'Was Hell' (Exclusive)

Serene Meshel-Dillman lost both of her ill parents after they chose their right to medical aid in dying

She documented their decisions and their deaths in her new documentary, Take Me Out Feet First

The filmmaker, 61, hopes that their stories and others will drive medical aid in dying into law in every state

Within five years, filmmaker Serene Meshel-Dillman witnessed both of her parents end their lives in the comfort of their home.

“I think once somebody's made up their mind that way, I don't think you can dissuade them,” the 61-year-old tells PEOPLE. “So we can have our opinions and we can say what we felt, but it really has no bearing on somebody else's or my parents' decision once they had made up their minds.”

Speaking about her new documentary, Take Me Out Feet First, Meshel-Dillman — a New York City native — opens up about her parents, Miriam and Robert, choosing their right to medical aid in dying (MAID). It's different from euthanasia because the patients themselves administer prescribed drugs to end their lives, rather than a doctor.

In June 2017, Miriam was diagnosed with stage four spindle cell sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, after several months of back pain. She was told her disease was terminal and she had just months to live.

“She called me from the car on the way back from the doctor and she said, ‘I feel like I'm living in an alternative universe because I just got a three-month death diagnosis,’” Meshel-Dillman recalls.

Miriam — who spent decades working as a social worker for terminally ill cancer patients and witnessed her daughter-in-law’s “horrendous” six-year battle with cancer before her death — knew immediately after receiving her diagnosis that she wanted to choose MAID.

“She just didn't want to go through that and she didn't want us to go through that,” Meshel-Dillman says of her mom’s decision. “It was a no brainer. She said, ‘This is what I'm doing.’ She didn't even ask about it, she just said, ‘I'm doing it.’”

Serene Meshel-Dillman with her mother. Courtesy Serene Meshel-Dillman

Miriam had that option available to her under the End of Life Options Act, which went into effect in California on June 9, 2016. The law allows patients with terminal illnesses to end their lives with lethal medication without supervision of their medical team.

In addition to California, medical aid-in-dying laws have been authorized in Oregon, Washington, Montana, Vermont, Colorado, Washington D.C., Hawaii, New Jersey, Maine, and New Mexico.

For Meshel-Dillman, she “felt like it was the right thing” for her mother to do, leaving the world without suffering or being in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy that would only extend her life by a few months.

“I just sort of felt like I had to hold her hand and just be there,” she says. “It just felt right.”

“I think that brought us closer in the end. It really helped us come to terms, express our love for each other, express our kind of regret of not having done it sooner. And it put me and her in a very good place,” she explains. “We both told each other we loved each other, and we kissed and hugged. It was very emotional and certainly would not have happened then had she not been about to die. So it kind of forced the issue, but in a good way.”

Serene Meshel-Dillman with her father. Courtesy Serene Meshel-Dillman

However, Miriam’s husband and Meshel-Dillman’s father Robert felt anger and hurt over not having a say or being a part of that decision of having to watch his wife die.

“I’m not sure I could be strong enough to do that,” Robert said in the film, admitting that he was opposed to MAID for himself. But through tears, he accepted and supported her decision.

Miriam died August 9, 2017, in her Marin County, California home at age 78.

Ultimately, Robert didn’t cope with Miriam’s death well.

“My dad was so lost. He would isolate himself, never go out, and he basically shattered any close friendships he had. Something in him died as well, and we couldn't find it again,” Meshel-Dillman says. “He felt unmoored, he felt at sea. He just didn't know what to do. He had no control and he was bereft.”

“I think he just didn't have anyone to talk to about it,” she continues. “And I think if they had provided a social worker or somebody to talk to him about the decision and how to handle it or how to help or how to navigate those waters, he would've been better off.”

After five years of grieving, Robert’s health started to decline and like Miriam, he too was diagnosed with cancer, large b-cell lymphoma, in early 2022.

“Within less than a week, he wanted out as well,” Meshel-Dillman says.

Serene Meshel-Dillman with her father. Courtesy Serene Meshel-Dillman

Despite doctors saying his cancer could be treated with chemotherapy, Robert switched his previous stance and opted for medical aid in dying.

“I don't even think it was the diagnosis,” Meshel-Dillman admits. “I think the diagnosis was an excuse for him. ‘Oh, this is what I can use to now get the hell out of here.’ He just stopped living and I think he did it himself.”

“He could have helped himself and lived longer, I believe,” she says. “I really feel like mentally, [my mom’s death] is what killed him. I think the brain probably has just as much to do with the body in terms of this kind of death.”

So on March 30, 2022, Meshel-Dillman sat with her father as he chose to die.

Meshel-Dillman filmed the final moments of her parents’ lives — from their decisions to die to their last breaths. She says she was “just trying to help” them exit on their own terms and timelines.

But as a director, Meshel-Dillman says editing the episode "was hell."

"It was really rough. I can't watch the episode of my dad without crying and sobbing for a good couple hours,” she shares. “Even right now talking about it, it's upsetting. With my mom, I never cried. With my dad, it just creeps up on me and grabs me by the neck and shakes me and then lets me go.”

Miriam and Robert are just two of several terminally ill people who Meshel-Dillman profiled in Take Me Out Feet First.

The six-part docuseries — made in partnership with the nonprofit advocacy organization Compassion & Choices — features those who also sought medical aid in dying, their friends and families, as well as medical experts who advocate for MAID laws across the country.

Meshel-Dillman hopes the exposure from the series drives MAID into law in every state.

“It's so important that people have this option in many more states,” she tells PEOPLE. “It's in legislation now or being put into committee in 19 other states around the country.”

“In states where it wasn't legal, the angst in the family’s struggles and the sadness and literally the pain and suffering that it forces on people that don't have access… I have to show [that] so that people realize the extent that people have to go through to have this choice, which should be a human right,” she adds.

Death by Design is the New Wave in Death care.

As a mother standing on the other side of death, I see this medical system for what it truly is, and it breaks me to read this story.

From the moment a child enters this world, they are injected, filled with toxins under the banner of “health.” Vaccines, chemicals, preservatives, parents see it with their own eyes. Babies change overnight. Some stop talking. Some stop walking. Some never wake up. And yet, the cycle continues, needle after needle, while parents are told it’s “normal.”

Then come the drugs, the white-coat pushers of poison. Each prescription sold as “treatment” but in truth, it’s a slow march toward disability, organ failure, and premature death.

The very pills and IV bags meant to heal are the very things killing us

As a mother who has watched her child die in the hands of this medical system, I cannot stay silent.

Then the drug cycle begins. White coats hand out poisons with smiling faces, while black box warnings scream death. These drugs are not healing us. They are killing us. And when the pain becomes unbearable, the same system that created the suffering offers a final “solution” — legalized death.

The United States has quietly made medical assisted suicide legal one state at a time. Oregon was first in 1997. Washington followed in 2009. Montana by court ruling in 2009. Vermont in 2013. California in 2016. Colorado in 2016. Washington D.C. in 2017. Hawaii in 2018. New Jersey in 2019. Maine in 2020. New Mexico in 2021. Delaware in 2025.

We once thought Canada was first in 2016 with MAID, but the truth is America has been paving this road for decades.

What does this say about us? That after a lifetime of being poisoned, broken, and lied to, the only option left is state sanctioned death. This is not compassion. This is death by design.

Doctors admit it themselves: most cancer patients do not die from cancer. They die from organ failure caused by the very drugs meant to “treat” them. The box says death. The warnings are clear. And yet they give it anyway. The patient dies, the family grieves, and the hospital opens its doors the next morning to repeat the cycle on the next vulnerable soul.

Doctors, where is your humanity? If every patient dies under these drugs, why do you continue? If money and status are more important than saving lives, then you should take off the white coat. Because this is not medicine. This is medical homicide.

I know that everyone has a right to choose, and yes, it is a personal choice. But watching the trailer documentary shattered me, because deep down I know they could have been healed. They could have lived a beautiful life. Instead, what I see is a world that has gone completely mad. Everywhere I look, all we are offered is death in every form, in every fashion, but never true health. And if you do fight to find real health, how long will it even last when we are constantly bombarded with toxins in our food, our water, our medicine, even in the very air we breathe?

I am questioning, not the person’s choice, but the system that has left us with no real options. They poison us from birth, and then they stand by with their white coats ready to offer the “final solution.” What else is left when the only thing they normalize, fund, and legalize is death? Now we have medical euthanasia, written into law, sold to us as dignity, but in reality, it’s the tragic outcome of a poisoned system.

And now movies and documentaries like Take Me Out Feet First are being promoted as if death is something to celebrate. This is not dignity. This is surrender. This is the final profit of a system that has poisoned us from birth and now legalizes our deaths.

God help us. God open our eyes. Because this is not healthcare. This is not compassion. This is the business of death.

Rebecca Charles, Danielle’s mom

Forever in loving memory of my Danielle.

