In an era where societal inequities and the shortcomings of our institutions are under a magnifying glass, the American healthcare system stands as a testament to the bizarre. We’ve built a labyrinth of laws and regulations to preserve the sanctity of health and the noble mission of hospitals, but what happens when those institutions, once sanctified as…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to rebecca’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.