They say Grief is like a river……and I find my self drowning in it.

Grief speaks a language no one wants to learn….but once it enters your life, it becomes your native tongue.

Losing Danielle shattered my world.

That kind of grief isn’t quiet.

It’s loud.

It screams in the silence.

It echoes through your bones.

It makes you question everything…humanity, justice, the system… and honestly, even God.

Nothing about my days feels normal anymore. And although we all know anything can happen at any moment, we still live like tomorrow is promised.

I did too.

Until it wasn’t.

Now, even the simple act of getting out of bed feels heavy. The world feels darker, crueler and the evil I’ve witnessed has pierced my heart so deeply that I sometimes wonder how to keep going.

Danielle didn’t just pass, she was taken.

Slowly.

Torturously.

And if you know me… if you knew Danielle… then you already understand why I can’t stop.

You know why “justice” is not just a word to me, it’s a promise.

A promise I made to my daughter, to myself, and to God.

Since October 6, 2021 for 3 years, 8 months, and 15 days, 1,354 days, I’ve carried a pain that never leaves. It doesn’t fade. It doesn’t soften.

I’ve tried to breathe through it. I’ve tried to sleep through it.

But it lives in me now.

Because when someone you love is taken so violently, so wrongfully, by the very people sworn to protect her, the grief never lets go.

Danielle and Lauren at Sunrise Assisted Living – Glen Cove, NY

Danielle was not just my daughter. She was a bright light in the world.

She served joyfully at Sunrise Assisted Living in Glen Cove, NY for eight years.

She brought smiles, hugs, songs, and laughter to the elderly, especially to her favorite, Joan Bano, and made up a song for Joan Bano. OH GOD…. how I wish I could hear her sign that song again and never tell her to stop.

Her love had no limits.

And her absence left a space so wide and quiet that even Joan was never told she’s gone because it would break her heart.

And some nights, I cry so hard I can't breathe.

Some nights I talk to Steve, my husband.

Some nights I just sit with God because no one else can understand this pain, except another mother like Cindy Schara, who knows what it's like to lose a child this way.

I’ll never forget one early morning after a night of weeping.

I had begged God for answers.

And in the stillness of dawn, a quiet thought pressed itself into my heart like a whisper from Heaven:

“Do you think you can do a better job than I?” saith the Lord.

And with tears falling down my face, I answered, “No, Lord.”

That moment changed everything.

I realized… I had to surrender.

My idea of justice.

My timing.

My control.

Justice won’t come through my own hands.

It will come through His.

People say to me, “Let it go. Move on. She’s gone.”

But they don’t know the God I serve.

They don’t know the truth of Luke 18:1–8, the parable that lives in my soul:

The Persistent Widow (Luke 18:1–8)

“There was a judge,” Jesus said, “who neither feared God nor cared about people.

But a widow came to him every day, pleading: ‘Grant me justice against my adversary!’

For a while he refused. But finally, he gave in, not because he cared, but because she wore him down with her persistence.

And Jesus said, ‘If even an unjust judge gives justice, how much more will God bring justice to His chosen ones who cry out day and night?’”

That widow?

She is me.

And I am not stopping.

Even when the courts ignore me, even when the system pretends Danielle didn’t matter, I cry out.

And Heaven hears me.

Because even if I don’t see justice yet,

That doesn’t mean I won’t get it.

Even if the world turns a blind eye,

Heaven has not.

If I didn’t believe that, I would have given up a long time ago.

But I fight.

I pray.

I persist.

God will bring justice.

He already began.

He provided the right attorneys for Danielle’s case, not a moment too soon, but in His perfect timing.

I didn’t find them by accident.

He placed them in my path.

He knew who would care. Who would listen. Who would fight.

And He will use both, my persistence and their legal expertise, to bring truth to light.

To expose the darkness.

To hold those responsible accountable.

Because when God moves, He moves with purpose.

And justice is not delayed when it’s delivered by His hand.

Because I believe in victory, not because I deserve it, but because Danielle does.

Because every innocent soul who lost their life in a hospital under protocols and poison deserves it.

Because every newborn baby that died while doctors chased bonuses over life deserves it.

When I feel the pain floods in like that river again, and I am drowning is when I

I remember Danielle alone in that hospital room, drugged, scared, crying for me.

It cuts deeper than anything I’ve ever known.

But I must believe…

He was there.

He was with her.

When they drugged her….He was there.

When they lied…..He was there.

When she cried for me, and they kept me away!

My God was there.

And sometimes… yes, I wish I could be with her instead of here.

To hold her.

To tell her I love her.

To say, “I’m so sorry I trusted them. I’m so sorry I left the room.”

But I am still here.

And that means God still has a purpose for me.

He knew I wouldn’t be silent.

He knew I would fought for her in life, and now in death.

He knew I believe in justice.

If you knew Danielle, you know how pure she was.

She looked like a child, but had the heart of a warrior.

She didn’t deserve this.

And if you know me, you know I will never stop telling her story.

Even if my voice shakes.

Even if the world tries to silence me.

Because God is still here.

Picking up my broken pieces.

Giving me strength.

Carrying me on a road I never asked for, into a mission I never imagined.

And though my hands tremble, I do not drop the sword.

I walk toward truth.

Because truth is powerful.

Truth brings light.

Danielle’s story will change lives.

It will hold hospitals accountable.

It will demand consequences.

And if I thought Danielle’s life, and death meant nothing…

Then I would not believe in the God who sent His Son to die for us.

But I do.

Because He lifts the broken.

He exposes the darkness.

And He loved Danielle…more than I ever could.

So I keep going.

For Danielle.

For the innocent.

For every mother, father, spouse, sibling and child still trapped in silence.

Because God is not man and He is the author of justice.

And I trust Him to finish what was started.

In Jesus’ name,

Amen.

Rebecca Danielle’s mom forever.

Forever in loving memory of my Danielle.

