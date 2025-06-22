rebecca’s Substack

TIF
3dEdited

Rebecca,

I feel for you and so many others who’ve died due to hospital protocols and malfeasance.

The jury didn’t hold the hospital in Wisconsin responsible for Grace Scharas death but this has caused many more eyes to be open to the scam perpetrated against all of us.

I sincerely hope that you get justice for your daughter and I hope many more cases will be brought against hospitals that murdered people God bless you!

Hephzibah's avatar
Hephzibah
3d

Dearest precious sister. Do you remember Rizpah Saul's concubine? Her son's were slaughtered though innocent because Saul forsook the agreement the Isrealites made with the Gibeonites to allow them to be servants to them and not kill any of their people. Saul had unjustly slain some of the Gibeonites—and their blood had to be avenged. David summoned some of the Gibeonites and asked what they would require to satisfy the bloodguilt. They demanded seven sons from the house of Saul, and David handed them over. The Gibeonites put them to death and left their bodies to the mercy of the elements—a violation of Israelite burial practices.

Rizpah, a former concubine of Saul and mother of two of the slain, kept watch over her kinsmen. She refused to let their bodies become food for scavenging animals. Her determined, lonely vigil evidently provoked the conscience of David. He sent for the remains of Saul and his son, Jonathan, both slain in battle and hurriedly buried outside of Israel. The nation was allowed, at last, a period of mourning for their dead king, and all the bodies of Saul’s house were given a proper burial in the family tomb. God had compassion on the Israelites and once again sent the rain.

Rizpah was courageous, And Rizpah the daughter of Aiah took sackcloth and spread it for herself on the rock, from the beginning of harvest until it rained on them from the sky [emphasis mine]; and she allowed neither the birds of the sky to rest on them by day nor the beasts of the field by night (2 Samuel 21:10 NASB). She did this for five months during the heat of the day keeping the scavenging birds away, and would not rest at night being vigilant to keep devouring ravaging beasts away from her dead son. Rizpah in her grieving & of isolation and loneliness… as her vigil continues she endured all of that, because she wanted justice, and she sincerely believed that Heavenly father Yahweh wanted it too. In preventing the beasts and the birds from devouring the remains, [Rizpah] demonstrates her contempt for the Canaanite practice of letting bodies rot in the open”. Rizpah understood and embodied the values that God wants us all to live out:

He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God? (Micah 6:8).

She did so with a fierce determination and a longing to follow God, no matter the cost. She was a woman who wanted, both God’s justice for her family and his blessing for her people. And in the end, God honored her wanting. May her story—of courage and a spirit of sincere want—encourage you today. Remember our wrestling is not against blood & flesh, but against principalities, against the authorities, against the world- rulers of the darkness of this darkness, against spirituals of the wickedness in the heaven lies, hence wherefore take up the whole armour of God that you be able to withstand in the evil day & having done all thoroughly, to stand. Stand therefore having your girded your loin with truth, & put on the breastplate of righteousness, and shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace; in all things taking up the shield of faith, wherewith you shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the evil one. And receive the helmet of salvation, & the sword of the spirit, which is God's word: with all prayer & supplication praying at every at every season in the Spirit, & watching thereunto in all perseverance & supplication for ALL the saints, & on my behalf, that utterance be given me in opening my mouth with boldness to make known the mystery of the gospel.

(For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;)

Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ; This battle is not yours but God's!

Every one that

believeth that Jesus is the Christ is begotten of God: and every one that loveth the Begetter loves the one begotten of him. Hereby we know that we love the children of God, when we love God and do his .commandments. For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not grievous, because whatsoever is begotten of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that hath overcome the world, our faith. And who is he that overcometh the world, but who believeth that Jesus is the Son of God?

Much of Jesus' and my fellow sisterly love to you always. May His tender love bring you much compassion comfort and strength in your weakness & victory of justice as the righteous Judge & conquering King Christ Jesus. 💌🫂🪔💕❤️

