The world is swiftly moving into the last days, as prophesied in the Holy Bible. President Donald Trump is also ushering in artificial intelligence (AI), with Sam Altman, Larry Ellison, and Masayoshi Son a technology with profound implications for global governance and individual freedoms. Elon Musk wants to implant millions of people with Neuralink brain chips. They will again say it is medical necessary for you to have a chip, or a vaccine for cancer. Have we not witnessed what these vaccines have done worldwide. Meanwhile, the church remains asleep, unaware of the prophetic signs unfolding before our very eyes.

We see the ten kingdoms beginning to take shape, with world leaders aligning themselves in preparation for the final events. The world will soon be divided into ten kingdoms, each given power, just as foretold in Scripture. Trump recently spoke about renaming the Gulf of Mexico into what he called the "Gulf of America." These events are not random; they have been planned long before his presidency. Who, then, drafted the executive orders before he took office?

The rise of the revived Roman Empire is unfolding before us. The previous administration leaned all the way to the left, while Trump now swings all the way to the right. This is the Hegelian dialectic—a strategy of control. What we are witnessing is Freemasonic and Jesuit theater. The entire world is a stage, and the rulers of this age are following a script written long ago.

That said, Trump is making some things right that were wrong, but there is so much wrong that he is not speaking about, like The Cares’s Act he signed it in March 27, 2020 incentivized the hospitals, doctors and nurses to kill Americans without any accountability or justice including the killing of my only child. While deception in our governments runs deep, it is crucial to discern how world events align with biblical prophecy and what role each leader plays in this grand design.

The Situation in Gaza

Trump has stated that he wants to "clean out" the Gaza Strip, suggesting that Arab countries should take in more Palestinian refugees. But one must ask: Do you rebuild on the remains of a dead peoples burial ground? Was this not the Palestinians' land? How is it right that President Trump should call them refugees, telling them to leave their land, and live in another Arab country ? Christian churches are supporting this genocide. What would Jesus tell us to do? Kill people or to show them love. You will know a Christian by the transforming love of Jesus Christ, rich or poor you can recognize they are different, humble, with a heart full of empathy for the people suffering in this world.

What is unfolding in Gaza echoes the tragic consequences of European colonization on Native American populations in North America. Just as Indigenous peoples faced mass killings, land seizures through warfare, lies, broken treaties, cultural erasure through forced assimilation, and suppression of identity, culminating in atrocities like the Trail of Tears. The Native Americans today is driven far from the home and their people still suffer. Similarly, Palestinians are enduring mass murder, displacement, ongoing violence, and the loss of their homeland. Are we not witnessing history repeat itself? When we forget whose land was taken, their culture destroyed, and their people killed, we risk allowing these same injustices to unfold once more. Perhaps, in America, the next threat will come in the form of technology—through AI and micro chips maybe used to control our freedom, take our homes, land and our families, leaving us powerless to resist unless we stand up for those suffering in Gaza, and around the world.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, has remarked that Gaza’s waterfront property could be very valuable, indicating ulterior motives behind the actions being taken. Furthermore, he suggested that Israel should bulldoze an area of the Negev desert and relocate Palestinians there. This aligns with the broader agenda of reshaping the Middle East, consolidating power, and displacing populations in ways that could have prophetic implications.

The Signs of the Last Days

The Bible warns us that in the last days, good will be called evil and evil will be called good:

"Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!" (Isaiah 5:20, KJV)

Today, we witness a world where sin is celebrated, and righteousness is mocked. The days of Noah are repeating themselves, where all flesh was corrupted.

"But as the days of Noe were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be." (Matthew 24:37, KJV)

We see genetic modification, transhumanism, and medical practices that alter human DNA. The COVID-19 vaccines and their experimental technologies have led to significant concerns about how humanity is being reshaped in ways beyond our comprehension. This aligns with the warning that sorcery (pharmakeia) would play a role in deceiving the nations:

"For by thy sorceries were all nations deceived." (Revelation 18:23, KJV)

The Two Witnesses and the Rebellion Against God

The Bible speaks of two witnesses who will prophesy in the last days, calling people to repentance, but the world will reject them:

"And I will give power unto my two witnesses, and they shall prophesy a thousand two hundred and threescore days, clothed in sackcloth." (Revelation 11:3, KJV)

When they are finally killed, the wicked will rejoice and celebrate:

"And they of the people and kindreds and tongues and nations shall see their dead bodies three days and an half, and shall not suffer their dead bodies to be put in graves. And they that dwell upon the earth shall rejoice over them, and make merry, and shall send gifts one to another; because these two prophets tormented them that dwelt on the earth." (Revelation 11:9-10, KJV)

But after three days, the power of God will raise them from the dead, striking fear into the hearts of the wicked. Never before in history could the whole world see and celebrate at the same time, but now, with the internet, we can all witness simultaneously what is happening.

The Coming Judgment and Our Only Salvation

A time is coming when men will beg for the mountains to fall on them because they cannot bear the wrath of God:

"And said to the mountains and rocks, Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb." (Revelation 6:16, KJV)

Many place their faith in man, governments, and institutions, but they are all corrupt. The only salvation is in Jesus Christ, who paid for our sins with His life. He alone is worthy of our devotion:

"Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me." (John 14:6, KJV)

Forgiveness is essential to our salvation, as Jesus taught us in the Lord’s Prayer:

"For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you." (Matthew 6:14, KJV)

Many Christians believe their denomination is the only path, but heaven is for those who have given their lives to Christ, not for members of a particular church. Many speak on the airway of Jesus but are HYPOCRITES, for they have hate for their brother, and sister. In the last days there will have many false teaching.

Be Ready for His Coming

Jesus warned us through the parable of the ten virgins to be prepared for His return:

"Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh." (Matthew 25:13, KJV)

The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and we must remain vigilant and faithful:

"The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction." (Proverbs 1:7, KJV)

My Sweet Danielle

On October 6th, 2021, I lost you in this broken evil world. My heart aches with grief, and each day is a struggle as I live with the knowledge of what was done to you Danielle, by those I now call the White Coat Assassins. Yet, I try to find some comfort in knowing that you are spared from the horrors that may come in the last days. I have no doubt that Jesus Christ is real, and He sees and feels the pain I carry. As our Father in Heaven reigns, I trust that justice belongs to the Lord. He will deliver it in His time, whether in this life or the next.

In these last days, we must remain steadfast in our faith, seeking Jesus Christ alone as our salvation. The world is deceived, but we who belong to Christ must stand firm. The time is short. Repent, seek the Lord, and be ready for His return.

My Darling Danielle you are the gift that made me a mother, and my life is forever changed without you. I love you, and look forward to being with you forever!

If you are reading this and feel lost, now is the time to turn to the Word of God. The Bible holds the truth, and Jesus Christ is waiting with open arms. Do not delay, for the days ahead will be unlike anything the world has ever seen. May the Lord bless you and open your heart to His truth.

In loving memory of my sweet Danielle, and the millions who were taken by the White Coat Assassins, my heart aches with you, I share in a pain that only those who have lost a loved one truly understand. I am with you in spirit, sending you strength, and encouragement, for I believe that justice will come. Stand strong in the Lord. I truly believe that even in my Danielle passing, Danielle would want me to tell her story, for it to be a catalyst for change—she would want it to inspire others to take action and save lives. In the face of the evil in this world, she would want her light to shine even brighter, lighting the way in this dark world.

Sincerely,

Rebecca Danielle’s mom forever.

