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Speakingout27
Oct 13

Despite almost twenty years of Age of Autism (AoFA blog) posts and frantic pleas for "humane state-funded" (oxymoron) autism treatment centers (and calls to shut down the ECT Judge Rotenberg Center, calls for biomed research funding, alternatives to psych wards for violent autistics - after major meltdowns they're no longer allowed to post videos of on YouTube, etc), the "failing" system works exactly as planned, in direct, aggressive, middle-finger-like opposition to, and in defiance of Autism Moms' cries for help. Just like the Zainichi Korean-operated government of Japan directly working against the shrinking Japanese population they gangstalk, tame and k-ll. Then come "savior politicians" whose footsoldiers will eventually turn their backs on and abduct/tame/k-ll the "welfare leeches/kidults" of these devastated families. Nothing will get better systemically for the vast majority of autistics.

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