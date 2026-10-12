The CARES Act alone added an estimated $1.759 trillion to the federal deficit. That’s about $5,300 for every man, woman, and child in America. Even if you didn’t lose a loved one, this debt is on your back.

I want to share my feelings with you, and I hope they resonate with each one of you. Some of you already know what I write about, and many of you don’t.

After the Senate hearing, I am Grateful, because the evidence was finally presented. But we are still at the bottom, because no one is safe in a hospital, with no congressional hearing to end the PREP Act and no one holding the hospitals and doctors accountable for our loved ones’ lives.

If I were paid money to kill my neighbor, I would be in jail right now, waiting for trial. Yet we see no trials on the horizon for what was done to our loved ones.

“About a 20 percent chance that you will survive”

On April 5, 2020, CBS’s Face the Nation asked the CEO of Northwell Health, New York’s largest health system, a simple question: “If a patient has to go on a ventilator, what is the chance of survival? What are you seeing?”

He answered: “If you go on a ventilator, there is about a 20 percent chance that you will survive.” And he added: “People are on the ventilators a long period of time.”

That was the head of the system, on national television, in the first weeks of the pandemic: about four out of five patients put on a ventilator were not expected to survive, and the ones who went on stayed on a long time.

Now set that beside how hospitals were paid. Medicare’s payment groups for prolonged ventilator cases require a patient to be on a ventilator for at least 96 consecutive hours. A COVID-19 diagnosis earned 20% more. Each COVID-19 admission earned $76,975 from the Provider Relief Fund. Not one of those payments depended on whether the patient lived.

They knew the odds. The payments didn’t change. The ventilators kept running. Who answers for that? Under the law as it stands, no one. That is the lawless law, and this is how it works.

Read and watch it for yourself: CBS News, Face the Nation, April 5, 2020.

Michael Dowling / Northwell Ventilator Statement (April 5, 2020)

CBS News Face the Nation transcript:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/transcript-michael-dowling-on-face-the-nation-april-5-2020

Since the COVID-19 emergency was declared, that rule has been suspended for the institutions that treated our loved ones. The hospitals were paid. The protocols were protected. And families across America were left holding the pieces of a puzzle that will never fit: a diagnosis that didn’t match what we saw, treatments no one explained, test results with no numbers behind them, records we had to fight to get, and a grave.

Many of us lost more than a person. We lost the paycheck that paid the mortgage, the parent who raised the children, the spouse who would have grown old beside us. We are still paying, in money and in grief that has no end date.

This is how it was built. This is who built it. And this is why every American is now paying for it.

Piece one: the law that wrote the shield

In 2005, Congress passed the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, the PREP Act. It lets the Secretary of Health and Human Services declare an emergency and grant legal immunity to anyone who “prescribes, administers, delivers, distributes or dispenses” the “covered countermeasures” named in the declaration.

On March 10, 2020, HHS Secretary Alex Azar signed that declaration for COVID-19. The immunity reached those who administered covered countermeasures, “and their officials, agents, employees, contractors and volunteers.”

The only way through is “willful misconduct,” proving the provider knew the action “would probably result in an unjustified injury.” That is an extraordinarily high bar.

In December 2024, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra (under President Biden) signed the 12th Amendment to the PREP Act Declaration for COVID-19 Medical Countermeasures. It extended liability protections for certain COVID-19 countermeasures through December 31, 2029 (effective January 1, 2025). The stated reason: COVID-19 continues to present a “credible risk of a future public health emergency.” The amendment kept broad immunity in place for manufacturing, distribution, administration, and use of covered countermeasures, and specifically continued protections for pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and technicians administering COVID-19 vaccines, seasonal flu vaccines, and COVID-19 tests—regardless of a federal agreement or emergency declaration.

This is where accountability ends. The PREP Act shields the institutions that carried out the protocols. It doesn’t protect the families who lost loved ones, and it doesn’t protect the taxpayers who will pay back the debt. The shield covers “covered countermeasures”: the drugs and devices named in the declaration. It was never meant to cover everything a hospital did. Yet institutions reach for it again and again to keep families out of court, and families are fighting, case by case, to stop it from being stretched over every decision made at the bedside.

These liability shields and payment structures have repeatedly prioritized institutional protection and financial incentives over transparent outcomes and patient safety. The debt they created—and continue to generate—is still on our backs. How many times must laws written in the name of preparedness leave ordinary Americans without recourse while the bill compounds with interest?

In the fall of 2001, shortly after the September 11 attacks, letters containing refined anthrax spores were mailed to media offices in New York and Florida and to the offices of two U.S. senators in Washington, D.C. Five Americans died. Seventeen others were sickened. The nation was terrified. The FBI launched what became one of the largest investigations in its history—Amerithrax. It lasted nearly eight years, spanned continents, and used groundbreaking genetic analysis. In 2010 the Justice Department formally closed the case, concluding that the attacks came not from a foreign enemy but from inside: U.S. Army biodefense scientist Bruce E. Ivins at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) at Fort Detrick. Ivins was the sole custodian of the specific flask of Ames-strain anthrax that genetically matched the letter powder. He died by suicide in 2008 as investigators closed in; no trial ever occurred. America learned, at great cost, that the danger can come from within.

2001 Anthrax Letters (Amerithrax)

FOX 5 New York summary of the attacks and FBI conclusion on Bruce Ivins:

https://www.fox5ny.com/news/anthrax-attacks-suspect-bruce-ivins

Four years after those letters, Congress passed the PREP Act to prepare for attacks and pandemics. It wrote in broad legal protection for those who give the treatments—and wrote in almost nothing for the patients. When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and patients died in hospitals that were paid for every admission, every diagnosis, and every treatment, there was no years-long investigation comparable to Amerithrax. There was no investigation of the treatments at all. When the harm came from inside our own hospitals, the institutions reached for a shield instead of offering answers.

More than one million Americans died with COVID-19. Many of them died in hospitals, after being admitted, diagnosed, treated, and put on ventilators under federal protocols, in hospitals paid for every step. How many of them died from the disease, and how many from the treatment? No one knows, because no one has ever investigated. For five deaths from anthrax, the FBI spent years finding the person responsible. For more than a million deaths, there has been no investigation of the treatments at all. That is the investigation we demand, and every one of those families deserves its answer.

In all, the government allocated $178 billion through the Provider Relief Fund.

Piece three: how the rules paid for COVID

The money wasn’t paid for recovery. It was paid for admissions, diagnoses, and the government’s chosen treatments.

Per admission. In 2020, HHS paid 395 hospitals that had treated 100 or more COVID-19 patients $76,975 for each COVID-19 admission, part of a $12 billion “high-impact” distribution.

Per diagnosis. Medicare paid hospitals 20% more for every inpatient stay coded as COVID-19, for as long as the public health emergency lasted.

Per treatment. From November 2, 2020 to September 30, 2023, Medicare paid an extra add-on for new COVID-19 treatments, including remdesivir. In CMS’s own words, it was “designed to mitigate potential financial disincentives for hospitals to provide new COVID-19 treatments.” The government paid hospitals more to make sure they used them.

The same government wrote the protocols. The FDA approved remdesivir in October 2020. The NIH’s treatment guidelines told hospitals which drugs to use. Hospitals followed federal protocols, and federal programs paid them for it.

Ventilator billing. In August 2024, the HHS Inspector General reported that Medicare improperly paid hospitals an estimated $79 million for ventilator cases from 2015 to 2021. These were cases in the payment groups that require at least 96 hours on a ventilator, billed with incorrect codes.

Northwell’s own record. In June 2021, the HHS Inspector General found that Northwell’s Staten Island University Hospital “failed to comply with Medicare billing requirements for 37 of 100 inpatient and outpatient claims” it reviewed, and estimated the hospital “received $11.8 million in overpayments” for 2016 and 2017.

Not one of these payments asked whether the patient lived, recovered, or went home.

Piece four: a test result with no number

When a COVID-19 diagnosis drives payment, the test behind it decides the money. Yet hospitals reported results only as “Detected” or “Not Detected.” Families were almost never given the number that shows how much virus a test actually found: the cycle threshold, or Ct value. “Detected” can mean an active infection, or leftover fragments of one the body has already cleared.

Our own CDC warned in 2007 that “overreliance on the results of PCR assays” can mislead, and that “positive PCR results should be interpreted in conjunction with epidemiologic investigation.”

In New York, the testing didn’t even stop at death. Under a state emergency regulation in effect in 2021, when COVID-19 or influenza was suspected and no test had been done in the 14 days before death, hospitals had to test patients within 48 hours after death.

Piece five: one health system, still being paid

Northwell Health, New York’s largest health system and a tax-exempt nonprofit, reported:

Federal supportAmountWhenCARES Act Provider Relief Fund$1.2 billionReported Sept. 2020Medicare advance payments (to be repaid)$1 billionReported Sept. 2020Payroll taxes deferred under the CARES Act$93 millionReported Sept. 2020FEMA COVID-19 reimbursement$267 millionAnnounced Feb. 27, 2026

That’s more than $1.4 billion in federal grants and reimbursements, plus $1 billion advanced by Medicare.

On February 27, 2026, as more than $2 billion in delayed FEMA COVID-19 money was released to New York, Northwell’s CEO said: “$267 million is finally being reimbursed and on its way to Northwell Health.”

In the same years:

In April 2024, New York’s Attorney General found Northwell had “deceptively advertised” three emergency departments as COVID-19 testing sites, then billed patients emergency room rates. Northwell paid a $650,000 penalty and $400,164 in refunds to 2,048 patients.

Northwell’s 2024 federal tax filing reports about $5.9 million in compensation for its then-CEO.

In May 2025, Northwell completed a merger with Nuvance Health, growing from 21 hospitals to 28, with a reported operating budget of about $22.6 billion. While families were still burying their loved ones and fighting for answers, the system that received more than $1.4 billion in federal COVID-19 money was expanding into a second state. We have to ask: whose loss paid for that growth?

Six years later, the checks are still arriving and the system is still growing. For the families, nothing has arrived.

Piece six: what the families got

The PREP Act’s answer for injured families is a federal program, the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. As of September 1, 2026, it had received 14,206 COVID-19 claims. It had denied 8,002 and compensated 63.

Sixty-three, out of 14,206.

In New York, the wrongful death law, written in 1847, counts only the money a person would have earned. It doesn’t count a child’s life, a mother’s grief, or a family’s love. The legislature has passed the Grieving Families Act four times. Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed it four times: January 2023, December 2023, December 2024, and December 2025. Families are turned away by attorney after attorney, because the law makes their cases too costly to take.

Families who questioned the protocols, who asked for other treatments or fought to stay at the bedside, too often found themselves written into the medical record as the problem.

Hospitals like Northwell are tax-exempt because they are supposed to serve their communities. Families locked out of hospital rooms, kept from decisions, and left without answers have every right to ask whom that exemption served.

We reward the institutions with federal dollars, and we use the law to keep families from being heard.

Piece seven: the bill is in your name

Members of Congress and the Senate now say there is nothing they can do. That isn’t true. The same Congress that voted these laws in can vote to change them. Congress has already shown it can reach back into this money: in 2023, it passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which rescinded unobligated funds from the Provider Relief Fund. What they lack isn’t the power. It’s the will.

And to every American who says, “I had nothing to do with COVID. I didn’t lose anyone. This isn’t my fight”: here is your wake-up call.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the CARES Act alone would add $1.759 trillion to the federal deficit. Divide that by the roughly 331 million people living in America in 2020, and it comes to about $5,300 for every man, woman, and child. That’s one law, before the others. It was borrowed, and it’s being paid back with interest, from your taxes and your children’s.

You may not have lost a loved one. But you are paying for the system that took ours, and for the checks still going out to the hospitals today.

How does that feel?

We have been screaming, and no one has listened. Now it’s on all of our backs.

Piece eight: what did we pay for?

In any other business, if you paid for a service and it failed, you would demand to know what you got for your money.

The government paid hospitals $76,975 for each COVID-19 admission, 20% more for each COVID-19 diagnosis, and an add-on for each new COVID-19 treatment. Not one dollar depended on whether the patient lived. If the patient died, the payment stood.

So what did we pay for? Not recovery. We paid for admissions, diagnoses, and treatments—exactly what the payment rules counted.

And where are the investigations?

The government knows how to investigate. In June 2026, the Justice Department announced its National Health Care Fraud Takedown: 455 defendants charged, including 90 doctors and other licensed medical professionals, in connection with more than $6.5 billion in alleged false claims. Yet the announcement doesn’t mention COVID-19 once, and names no hospital. The system can find billions in fraud when it looks. It just hasn’t looked here.

What has been examined is how hospitals billed and advertised: the HHS Inspector General’s $79 million in improper ventilator payments, and the Attorney General’s finding against Northwell’s testing-site advertising. What has not been examined is the question every grieving family is asking: how much was paid for patients who died? We have found no federal investigation that compares the money each hospital received with how many of its COVID-19 patients died.

Money went to the hospitals. Patients died. The payments stood. By what measure is that a success? In any other business it would be called a failure, and someone would answer for it. Unless, we have to ask, that was the intended result.

The puzzle that will never fit

Put the pieces side by side:

The hospitals received billions, and are still receiving them.

The protocols were paid for, and protected.

The test results came with no numbers.

The families received silence, denials, a compensation program that paid 63 claims out of 14,206, and a law that says their grief is worth nothing.

And every American received the bill.

That isn’t the rule of law. It’s a lawless law, written to protect the powerful and to leave everyone else with the debt. When those who should answer are rewarded instead, we have to ask what kind of democracy we are living in, and what we are going to do about it.

America tells the world what democracy looks like. We send our leaders abroad to lecture other nations on the rule of law, on accountability, on the rights of ordinary people. How can we teach democracy to the world when we don’t practice it for our own people? A democracy where the powerful are shielded, the institutions are paid, and grieving families have to fight just to be heard in court isn’t a model for anyone. It’s a warning.

What we demand

The Department of Justice must investigate. The same Justice Department that charged 455 defendants in 2026 must open an investigation into the federal COVID-19 money paid to hospitals. Where false statements, improper billing, or harm to patients are found, the people responsible must be held to account. Investigate the money paid for patients who died. Congress, the HHS Inspector General, and state attorneys general must match every federal COVID-19 payment to each hospital against its patients’ outcomes, and examine whether the payment rules shaped how patients were diagnosed and treated. We owe this debt. We deserve to know what it paid for. Open the books. Every family must be able to see what was billed and paid for their loved one’s care. That means the UB-04 claim forms, and every payment from Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance, and federal relief programs. Release the test data. Every hospital laboratory must disclose the cycle threshold values behind every COVID-19 result it reported. Hold hearings where families testify. The Americans paying back this debt deserve to be heard by the Congress that created it. Governor Hochul: sign the Grieving Families Act. Use your own power. Ask questions before you or a loved one is admitted. Choose where you seek care. Hospitals answer to patient volume, and your choice is a vote.

Who is responsible

The shield. Congress passed the PREP Act in 2005, and President George W. Bush signed it. HHS Secretary Alex Azar signed the COVID-19 declaration on March 10, 2020, under President Trump. HHS under Secretary Xavier Becerra extended it through 2029 in December 2024, under President Biden. Today, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has the power to amend, narrow, or end that declaration without waiting for Congress.

The money. Congress voted it. Presidents Trump and Biden signed it. HHS decided how to pay it out, including $76,975 per COVID-19 admission. Medicare set the 20% COVID-19 bonus and the add-on for new treatments. FEMA is still paying, including $267 million to Northwell in February 2026.

The justice. The U.S. Department of Justice can investigate and prosecute, and recover federal money under the False Claims Act. The HHS Inspector General can audit the payments. Congress can hold hearings and subpoena hospital executives. State attorneys general and district attorneys can investigate and charge. Governor Hochul can sign the Grieving Families Act.

The hospitals will say they were following federal orders: the protocols, the drugs, the payment rules. Maybe so. But “following orders” has never been an answer for harm done to a human being. And if the orders came from Washington, then Washington must answer too.

What we can do as citizens

Justice doesn’t begin in a courtroom. It begins with citizens who refuse to be quiet.

Call and write. Contact HHS Secretary Kennedy, your two U.S. senators, and your representative. Ask one question: Will you end the PREP Act shield and investigate the COVID-19 money paid to hospitals? Ask for an answer in writing. File complaints. Report what happened to the HHS Office of Inspector General hotline and to your state attorney general. Every complaint is a record that can’t be denied later. Get the records. If you lost someone, request their complete medical record and the hospital’s billing, including the UB-04 claim forms and what Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance paid. Tell your story, with documents. Write it down with dates, names, and pages. Share it with reporters, with your representatives, and with families’ groups. One story is easy to dismiss. Thousands with records aren’t. Show up. Attend hearings and town halls. Ask your representatives in public where they stand. Vote with your conscience. Remember who voted for the money, who signed the shield, and who vetoed the Grieving Families Act. Choose where you seek care. Hospitals answer to patient volume. Ask questions before you or a loved one is admitted.

A call to conscience

To the attorneys, especially the defense lawyers who keep turning families away or lean on the PREP Act shield: families bring you records, timelines, and proof. Look at the evidence, not just the damages cap. Not many want to believe what happened in the hospitals. It is about time you look and listen to the testimony from the September 28, 2026 roundtable hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson. Twenty-one witnesses—patients, families, doctors, and nurses—shared firsthand accounts of rigid protocols, isolation, denial of alternative treatments, pressure around intubation and remdesivir, and callous treatment of the unvaccinated. Johnson’s office had received 583 testimonies from 46 states. Those stories are the truth. Stop taking money to cover up crimes against your fellow Americans. Help them get justice instead.

To the doctors and nurses who saw these protocols from the inside: you know what happened. Speak up. Your voice can do what ours cannot.

To Congress, the Justice Department, and every federal agency: the money trail is public. Follow it.

Will you stand with me today, help bring justice for sweet Danielle so the word will know what is happening behind those closed doors of the death chambers AKA Hospital?

We aren’t asking for sympathy. We’re asking for the same law that would apply to any one of us, and for the truth about where our money went.

If you lost someone, tell your story. If you didn’t, remember whose name is on the bill. Call your representatives and tell them: you voted it in, so you can vote to change it.

If you believe in accountability. If you believe that federal funding comes with federal responsibility. If you believe that constitutional rights matter. If you believe that the truth about what happened to vulnerable people in hospitals deserves to be told—share this post.

Post it to your networks. Send it to journalists. Send it to your representatives. Forward it to people who care about medical justice, informed consent, and government accountability. Danielle’s case is not unique. The systems that failed her are still failing others.

Five years of silence ends today.

And now it’s time that everyone knows what happened. The media is taking the story up. We need to keep pressuring the media and pressuring our government. We want justice. We want accountability.

I couldn’t bring her home. But I can make them answer for why.

Danielle Cathleen Alvarez — August 5, 1993 – October 6, 2021. She was twenty-eight.

In faith and fierce love,

Rebecca Danielle’s mom. Forever.

Stand With Us

👉 Donate (tax-deductible) freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

Write Danielle’ s name in the memo box.

👉 Donate on GiveSendGo: givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

👉 Danielle’s story: justiceforsweetdanielle.com

Checks: Free Now Foundation, 50 Woodside Plaza, Suite #417, Redwood City, CA 94061 — Memo: Danielle

If you cannot give, share this. Thank you for reading my post and being a part of Justice for Danielle.

Sources

PREP Act Extension (December 2024)

American Hospital Association announcement:

https://www.aha.org/news/headline/2024-12-10-certain-prep-act-liability-protections-covid-19-countermeasures-extended-through-2029

CIDRAP report:

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/hhs-secretary-extends-duration-covid-prep-act-declaration

Federal Register notice of the 12th Amendment (official):

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/12/11/2024-29108/12th-amendment-to-declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-medical

September 28, 2026 Roundtable (Sen. Ron Johnson)

C-SPAN coverage of the roundtable:

https://www.c-span.org/program/public-affairs-event/sen-johnson-r-wi-holds-roundtable-on-hospitals/685849

Spectrum News report:

https://spectrumnews1.com/wi/milwaukee/news/2026/09/29/ron-johnson-wisconsin-hospitals-covid

Other Major Sources from the Article