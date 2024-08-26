The Medical Industry’s Agenda – Turning Our Children into Experiments and Commodifying Our Lives
From birth to death, our lives are being commodified by a medical industry that no longer views us as human beings but as profit centers. This dark transformation didn't happen overnight but evolved over decades, driven by powerful interests and key historical moments. The exploitation of our bodies begins before birth, with practices designed not to he…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to rebecca’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.