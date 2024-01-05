The New Hippocratic Oath: Doctors are now swearing that the power is given to them to take a life! And they are playing GOD with our loved one's lives. Part 1. ER Records.
I have chosen to bring to light the painful and inhumane treatment my child endured for 40 days.
My daughter Danielle passing was not a result of Covid-19, CDC Covid protocols, or natural causes and shouldn’t be covered by the Prep Act.
rebecca’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a fre…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to rebecca’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.