The System Counts on Your Silence.

Meet the Three Who Refused.

Every day in America, a family walks a loved one through hospital doors, and never walks them back out. No answers. No accountability. Just silence.

The silence is not an accident. It is the product. And your support doesn’t just fund my daughter Danielle’s case against Northwell Health, it funds the exposure of a medical system that profits in the dark and buries its mistakes with its patients. Every deposition we fund puts a doctor under oath. Every expert we hire reads records they never expected a mother to see. Every day in court pulls the curtain back further for Danielle, and for the next family standing at those doors.

You cannot expose a system without lawyers brave enough to walk into the fire. Ninety said no. These three said yes:

But the brave ones who finally said yes saw what the ninety missed: our case has moved far beyond the PREP Act. The violations at its heart, consent trampled, her court-appointed guardian shut out, the disability rights of a special-needs patient, and so much more are not what that shield was built to cover. The wall everyone assumed was unbreakable has cracks in it. We found them.

The Brave Ones Standing With Us

After ninety no’s, these attorneys said yes:

Tricia S. Lindsay, a civil rights and constitutional law attorney, an educator, and a mother of two. Before the law, Tricia spent 24 years as a teacher and administrator in the New York City and Yonkers public schools, fighting for underserved children and families, making sure they got the services they deserved and standing with them in the justice system when no one else would. She became an attorney to keep doing exactly that, on a bigger battlefield: dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline and defending people whose rights were trampled by government and corporate overreach. When the mandates came in 2021, Tricia became one of the most fearless voices in America, filing lawsuits, giving speeches that traveled around the world, and educating the masses on the Constitution when speaking up cost everything. She has spent her whole life protecting the vulnerable: first as their teacher, now as their lawyer. Danielle is exactly who Tricia Lindsay has always fought for.

Graham Brownstein, thirty years as a corporate executive, board member, lawyer, and advocate, and since 2020, one of the hardest-working defenders of medical freedom in America. When the mandates came down, Graham built and led legal teams that advised thousands of people on exemption letters to their employers and schools. He drafted and sent 32,000 Notices of Liability to nearly every school, city, and county official in California, putting them on notice that no proper legal authority existed for their mandates. He has fought alongside the organization that became the Free Now Foundation, the same foundation carrying Danielle’s legal fund today. Since 2023, Graham has been Of Counsel at the Law Office of Barry D. Silbermann, where he and Barry represent clients challenging what they call the warping of health care into a “disease and death-care” system. He is also a dad who tends his chickens and runs around with his dogs and his kid, because that is who this fight is for: ordinary families.

Barry D. Silberman, BSIE, JD, described as “more than a lawyer” by his two-decade client Michael Wayne, John Wayne’s oldest son.

Barry was the lead advisor on creating the John Wayne Cancer Institute, and he spent his career inside the hospital industry: general counsel to healthcare entities, advisor to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and its medical staff, architect of hospital mergers, licensing, and Medicare reimbursement strategy, and a founding director and second president of the California Society for Healthcare Attorneys.

For decades, hospitals paid for his brilliance. Now that brilliance stands with a grieving mother. Since 2020, Barry has advised workers on COVID-related mandates and exemptions and served as a pro-bono advisor to the persecuted when few would. Today he runs the Law Office of Barry D. Silberman, with Graham Brownstein as Of Counsel, fighting side by side on Danielle’s case. Barry knows how hospital systems operate, how they bill, and how they defend themselves, because he helped write the playbook they use. There is no one better positioned to take it apart.

Danielle at horse camp, in New York.

They are not just standing for Danielle. They are standing for you, because the rights they are fighting to restore in Nassau County Supreme Court are the same rights you will need the day someone you love walks through hospital doors. When you fund this case, you stand with them.

I have been fighting for five years. I have buried my daughter, read every page of her records, and sat through those depositions with my heart in pieces. I have come too far, and Danielle paid a price too high, to lose now because we couldn’t afford the last mile. And make no mistake: that is exactly how they plan to beat me. Not on the truth. On money.

.The Bill for Justice in New York — Every Line Item

I want you to see every cost, so you understand what it takes for this case to succeed in the most expensive legal battlefield in America:

Medical experts, the heart of the case. Record review: $500–$1,000+/hour

(Danielle’s records run thousands of pages).

Expert reports: $5,000–$15,000 each.

Deposition testimony: $750–$2,000/hour.

Trial testimony: $7,500–$20,000/day plus travel. Our case — ICU, cardiology, high-risk medications, ventilator care, needs multiple specialists, each ready to stand against Northwell’s unlimited-budget experts.

Legal nurse consultants: $100–$200/hour to organize and analyze 41 days of records; chronologies alone run $2,000–$10,000.

Paralegals and litigation support: $150–$300/hour in New York, on a case naming 40+ defendants, tens of thousands of dollars in skilled hours.

Depositions: court reporter $300–$500/day; certified transcripts $4–$8 per page ($1,500–$4,000 per full day); rush transcripts add 50–100%; videographer $2,000–$3,000/day; copies for experts and motions on top.

Now multiply across more than 40 named defendants. Do that math with tears in your eyes, the way I did.

Records, subpoenas, process servers: $75–$200 each, across dozens of witnesses.

Court filings: the drip, drip, drip of fees designed to drain a family dry.

Trial: daily transcripts $1,000–$2,500/day; medical illustrations and exhibits $5,000–$20,000; courtroom technology; expert travel and standby through a multi-week trial.

Bottom line: $100,000 to $250,000 to carry this case through depositions and trial and it can climb far beyond.

The Schara family, whose daughter Grace, 19, with Down syndrome, died just one week after my Danielle, spent over $1 million to become the first COVID hospital protocol case ever to reach an American jury. If it cost $1 million in Wisconsin, imagine what Northwell’s army will make it cost in New York.

That number is the wall. And if the wall holds, if we cannot fund this case, we lose on money, not truth. The message to every hospital in America becomes: you can do this and win.

Your consent forms, your guardianship papers, your patient rights, null and void. Paper rights. Because a right you cannot afford to enforce is not a right at all.

Can We Actually Win? Yes.

I would not ask for your money if I didn’t believe we can win, so let me tell you why I do.

New York juries hold hospitals accountable every year, returning verdicts in the millions when the evidence of negligence is clear. What kept COVID-era families out of court was never the evidence, it was the immunity shield. And our case is built on the violations that shield does not cover: consent, guardianship, disability rights. That is why 90 attorneys were wrong, and why the brave ones took this on.

Every case before ours taught us something. The Scharas carved the path to a jury and showed the whole country these cases can reach trial. We are carrying that torch through the cracks they exposed, with the evidence in Danielle’s own medical records, written in the hospital’s own hand. Truth is on our side. The only question left is whether money will be too.

💗 The Math That Beats the Wall 💗

If 100,000 people gave just $5, that’s $500,000 — this fight funded through trial twice over, with help left for other families.

We don’t even need that:

🌸 Five dollars. One coffee. A single stadium crowd giving up one coffee brings the wall down.

💵 $5 funds pages of expert record review. 💵 $500 funds a deposition transcript. 💵 $5,000 funds an entire expert report. This fight is won by many hands, not deep pockets.

Stand With Us

👉 Donate (tax-deductible): freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

👉 Donate on GiveSendGo: givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

Checks: Free Now Foundation, 50 Woodside Plaza, Suite #417, Redwood City, CA 94061 — Memo: Danielle

Danielle’s story: justiceforsweetdanielle.com

Danielle’s Painting by Sasha Latypova

If you cannot give, share this. The math only works when the crowd shows up, and the crowd only shows up when someone tells them.

“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.” — Proverbs 31:8

They priced justice beyond one family’s reach. They did not price it beyond all of ours.

I’ve come too far. Danielle deserves the finish line. Help me carry her there.

In faith, fierce love, in memory of of my sweet Danielle Cathleen Alvarez.

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother. Advocate. Voice for Danielle.