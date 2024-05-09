Since my daughter tragically passed away on October 6, 2021, I’ve been ensnared in a relentless pursuit of justice, a path fraught with silence from those touted as our champions. My quest has led me to the doorsteps of attorneys, and even to the office of the District Attorney in Nassau County, NY. Venturing beyond conventional avenues, I took it upon …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to rebecca’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.