rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheFrontPorchMedia's avatar
TheFrontPorchMedia
3d

Dowling can be seen to be willingly serving the Dark Principalities. There are many of them in that system of things called "health".

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Charles Jackson
Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
3d

For Danielle and millions like her we must continue the fight to uncover truth, no matter how horrific, for ALL TO SEE. I am sorry for your loss.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Charles Jackson
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rebecca Charles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture