“Michael Dowling has publicly described growing up poor in rural Ireland without running water or indoor plumbing before rising to become one of the most powerful healthcare executives in America.”

Michael Dowling’s story has long been presented as the ultimate American dream. A poor boy from rural Ireland.

No running water.

No indoor plumbing.

A child raised in hardship who immigrated to America and climbed all the way to the summit of New York’s healthcare and political establishment.

It is the kind of story people admire.

The kind of story politicians celebrate.

The kind of story the media repeats with pride.

But what happens when one man rises so high that the lines between healthcare, politics, public money, and corporate power begin to disappear?

That is the question New Yorkers should be asking.

Because Michael Dowling did not simply become a hospital executive.

He became one of the most politically connected healthcare figures in America, while leading Northwell Health during one of the deadliest medical emergencies in modern history.

And for thousands of families, including mine, that is where the American dream becomes something much darker.

THE CUOMO CONNECTION

This diagram reveals how New York’s Medicaid redesign connected hospitals, government agencies, analytics systems, provider networks, and patient data into one massive centralized healthcare infrastructure. Critics question whether these systems were designed solely to improve care or whether they also accelerated hospital consolidation, political influence, financial incentives, and the rise of powerful healthcare empires like Northwell Health during the Cuomo-era Medicaid restructuring.

Before becoming CEO of Northwell Health, Dowling spent more than a decade inside New York State government under Mario Cuomo. He held powerful positions involving health, social services, and public policy.

During the 1980s and early 1990s:

Dowling served in senior roles inside the administration of Mario Cuomo,

working in health and human services,

social services,

and state healthcare policy. Then came Andrew Cuomo, in 2011, Andrew Cuomo launched the Medicaid Redesign Team (MRT), one of the most powerful healthcare restructuring efforts in New York history. He helped shape the very systems that would later govern healthcare funding and Medicaid spending across New York.

At the very same time:

Michael Dowling was CEO of Northwell Health,

the largest hospital system in New York,

while also deeply involved in the Medicaid redesign process.

This is where critics and families see a profound conflict of interest.

How can the CEO of the largest hospital empire in New York simultaneously help shape Medicaid policies that directly affect:

hospital reimbursement,

healthcare consolidation,

system expansion,

public funding,

and which healthcare systems survive or grow?

Public reports connected to MRT reforms claimed:

approximately $5.5 BILLION in projected early Medicaid savings,

eventually growing into claims exceeding $17–19 BILLION in cumulative Medicaid savings tied to reforms after 2011.

At the same time:

smaller hospitals struggled,

independent healthcare systems weakened,

and giant systems like Northwell expanded dramatically in size, power, and influence.

Who truly benefited from those policies?

And who paid the price?

THE EXPANSION OF AN EMPIRE

Over the next two decades, Northwell Health exploded into a multibillion-dollar nonprofit healthcare empire.

Public nonprofit filings revealed executive compensation reaching into the millions.

Reports tied to Northwell filings showed Michael Dowling receiving compensation approaching $9 million through related organizations and compensation structures.

And giant healthcare conglomerates became more powerful than ever before.

The public was told these systems existed to protect patients.

But during COVID, many families say they experienced something entirely different.

THE CONFLICT OF INTEREST QUESTION AMERICA SHOULD BE ASKING

Michael Dowling was not simply running a hospital system.

He was simultaneously positioned at the center of:

government healthcare policy,

The Medicaid restructuring,

political influence,

hospital expansion,

and billions of dollars in public healthcare funding.

That is where the alarm bells begin.

Read that carefully.

The CEO of the largest hospital empire in New York was simultaneously helping shape Medicaid restructuring policies that directly impacted.

Over time, Northwell expanded into a healthcare empire with:

28 hospitals,

more than 1,000 facilities,

over 100,000 employees,

enormous political influence,

and billions flowing through nonprofit and related corporate entities.

At the same time, executive compensation soared into the millions.

Critics and families now ask:

How can the same people shaping public healthcare policy also oversee institutions financially affected by those very policies?

Was the Medicaid redesign truly about helping patients…

or did it accelerate the rise of giant politically connected hospital systems?

THE CUOMO–NORTHWELL POWER NETWORK

The deeper people look, the more intertwined the relationships appear.

Dowling rose through the administration of Mario Cuomo before becoming one of the most powerful healthcare executives in America.

Years later, under Andrew Cuomo, Northwell Health’s political visibility and influence expanded dramatically.

During COVID, the Cuomo administration repeatedly appeared publicly alongside Northwell leadership.

billions of taxpayer dollars flowed into healthcare systems,

emergency powers expanded,

oversight weakened,

families lost access to loved ones,

and hospital systems operated with unprecedented control.

Northwell publicly disclosed receiving approximately $1.21 BILLION in pandemic-related support during 2020 alone.

Families watched as:

patients were isolated,

heavy sedation became widespread,

ventilator use surged,

loved ones deteriorated behind closed doors,

and grieving relatives struggled to obtain answers.

Meanwhile, major nonprofit healthcare systems continued paying executives multimillion-dollar compensation packages.

THE BOARDROOMS OF POWER

Northwell’s board leadership has included influential business, financial, and political figures, including:

Margaret Crotty

Mark Claster

Michael Epstein

Richard Goldstein

These are not small local operators.

These are individuals helping oversee one of the most powerful nonprofit healthcare systems in America, including executive compensation, expansion strategy, governance, and institutional direction.

Families now ask difficult questions:

Who approved the compensation structures?

Who approved the expansion of power?

Who approved the vendor contracts?

Who benefited financially while families buried their loved ones?

Because “nonprofit” does not mean powerless. And it does not mean poor.

It can also mean:

billions in revenue,

political access,

government influence,

institutional protection,

and enormous control over healthcare systems that ordinary families are forced to trust with their lives.

And that may be the deepest wound of all.

Families believed hospitals existed to heal.

But many now fear the system became too politically connected, too financially protected, and too powerful to question.

That is why families are no longer staying silent.

THEN COVID CHANGED EVERYTHING

In 2020, America entered the largest healthcare emergency in modern history.

And billions of dollars began flowing into hospitals.

CARES Act funding

Provider Relief Funds

Emergency grants

FEMA reimbursements

Medicare COVID add-on payments

Medicaid stabilization funding

Congress allocated approximately $175 BILLION nationally to hospitals and healthcare systems.

At the same time, families across New York watched loved ones enter hospitals alive and never come home. Just like my Danielle.

Many families say they were:

locked out

silenced

isolated from loved ones

unable to advocate

and left powerless while life-and-death decisions were being made behind closed doors

Patients were placed on ventilators.

Heavy sedation became common.

Remdesivir was widely used.

Families describe desperate attempts to get answers while being treated like outsiders to their own loved one’s care.

And while families buried their children, parents, husbands, and wives…

Billions continued flowing into hospital systems.

THE QUESTIONS THAT WILL NOT GO AWAY

Now families across America are demanding answers:

How were COVID deaths classified?

How many patients died after ventilation?

How many after remdesivir?

How much money was tied to COVID admissions, ICU treatment, testing, and ventilator use?

How much federal funding flowed into hospital systems during those same years?

And why were grieving families so often denied transparency?

This is no longer simply a healthcare story.

It is a story about:

political power

government influence

nonprofit hospital empires

public money

corporate protection

and the families left behind

The public deserves transparency.

Families deserve answers.

And no institution should ever become so powerful that it stands above accountability.

AND TO DANIELLE…

I will never stop fighting for you

I will never stop speaking your name…….

I will never stop asking questions…….

And I will never stop exposing what families like ours experienced behind hospital walls during COVID.

Because Danielle was not a statistic.

She was my daughter.

She was loved.

She mattered.

And every family who lost someone deserves the truth.

With love, strength, and unwavering determination,



Rebecca Charles Jackson



Mother. Advocate. Voice for Danielle.

Support the Fight for Justice

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Because together… we are stronger.



And together… we will not be silenced

For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats.

