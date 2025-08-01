What Scripture Says About Children Seeing Visions

Joel 2:28–32

The prophet Joel announces:

“I will pour out my Spirit on all people…Your sons and daughters will prophesy,

your old men will dream dreams,

your young men will see visions…”

This promise extends broadly—including children and across generations.

Boy who Saw Jesus and His father.

Jesus warned in Matthew 24:-8

"You will hear of wars and rumors of wars... Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains."

We are there, the Bible told us this would happen.

What kind of world kills the innocent, buries the truth, and calls it care?

Today, we stand in the shadow of mass graves. Our loved ones were silenced, their organs sold, their bodies cremated without our consent. Their deaths hidden behind hospital walls, in the name of “protocols.” The government signed the orders. The doctors followed them. The media stayed silent. And justice has yet to speak.

From pandemics to engineered chaos, from broken families to godless leaders, the birth pains are undeniable.

In 2 Timothy 3, Paul described our day:

“In the last days perilous times will come. For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money... unholy, without natural affection... despisers of those that are good... having a form of godliness but denying its power.”

We watched doctors, those sworn to heal, become executioners for profit.

We saw churches silent while evil reigned in sterile, white-walled tombs called hospitals.

And yet, in the darkness, the Word of God still shines. Jesus is coming to so many.

ATHEIST MEETS JESUS

Jesus also said:

“Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.”

Matthew 24:12-13

We are called to stand.

To expose the evil.

To cry out for justice, not just for our families, but for the soul of this world.

This is not just about hospitals.

This is spiritual warfare.

The Book of Revelation warns of a global deception, a system of control, and mass death. But it also promises a remnant, those who overcome by the blood of the Lamb and the word of their testimony (Revelation 12:11).

We are that remnant.

We will speak the truth.

We will not bow to fear.

And we will not stop until justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream.

The end times are not coming. They're here.

But so is God.

“When you see all these things, know that it is near, even at the doors.”

Matthew 24:33

For thousands of years, the Bible has warned that a day would come when everything we know would be shaken. Jesus didn’t tell us the exact hour of His return, but He gave us clear signs….markers of the season, like leaves on a fig tree before summer.

And now, those signs are not just appearing.

They are shouting.

1. Rise of Global Government and Surveillance

“He causes all... to receive a mark... that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark...” Revelation 13:16–17

Technology, digital currency, and artificial intelligence are merging into a system of control the Bible predicted thousands of years ago. We are watching the pieces of a one-world government and economy fall into place.

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)

Biometric ID systems

Social credit scores

Censorship of dissenting voices

Universal health mandates

Control over money, speech, movement, and even thought, exactly what Scripture, said would happen under the rule of the Beast.

2. Wars, Rumors of Wars, and Global Chaos

“You will hear of wars and rumors of wars… For nation will rise against nation.” Matthew 24:6–7

The world is teetering on the edge of World War III.

Russia and Ukraine

Israel and its neighbors

China and Taiwan

North Korea’s threats

Terrorism, genocide, and nuclear threats on every continent

This isn’t just political unrest. This is prophetic alignment.

hen judgment came suddenly.

Little Girl Sees Jesus & Paints His Face

3. Pestilence and Plagues

“There will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places.” Matthew 24:7

COVID-19 wasn’t just a virus it was a global rehearsal. It revealed how quickly governments could lock down the world, control information, and force medical compliance.

The Bible warned that pestilence would be a sign of the end, and that deception would come with it.

Now they speak of future pandemics. They’re already planning the next round.

But God warned us first.

4. Moral Collapse and Lawlessness

“As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man.” Matthew 24:37

“Because lawlessness will abound, the love of many will grow cold.” Matthew 24:12

Look around.

Children confused about gender

Drag shows in schools

Violence glorified

Innocence under attack

Marriage redefined

Churches silent or compromised

Good is called evil. Evil is called good. Truth is banned, but lies are celebrated.

Just like the days of Noah and Lot, when judgment came suddenly.

5. Widespread Deception and Falling Away

“Many false prophets will rise up and deceive many.” Matthew 24:11 “The Spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon the faith...” 1 Timothy 4:1

Many who once stood for truth are now silent.

Many churches now preach comfort, not conviction.

Leaders once bold have bowed to culture.

“I watched this video of what ChatGPT said, and it was terrifying. It confirmed everything the Bible warned us about.”

I Got ChatGPT To Admit Its Antichrist Purpose...

But the Bible said this would happen…a great falling away.

Truth would be traded for popularity.

Sound doctrine for soft lies.

And yet, God will preserve a remnant…those who refuse to bow.

6. Natural Disasters and Earth’s Groaning

“There will be great earthquakes... and fearful events and great signs from heaven.” Luke 21:11

“The whole creation groans and labors with birth pangs.” Romans 8:22

From wildfires and floods to deadly heatwaves, massive earthquakes, and strange signs in the sky, the earth is groaning.

These are birth pains, not the end itself, but a warning that something is about to be born.

7. The Gospel Is Reaching Every Nation

“This gospel of the kingdom will be preached in all the world… and then the end will come.” Matthew 24:14

Despite persecution, censorship, and war, the gospel is going out.

Through radio, internet, underground churches, and bold missionaries, Jesus is being proclaimed in places where His name was once forbidden.

Every tongue. Every tribe. Every nation.

We are living in that generation.

Islamic terrorist leader converts to Christianity after seeing a vision of Jesus Christ

8. When Jesus returns, He will stand on the Mount of Olives in Israel .

Zechariah 14:4 (KJV):

“And his feet shall stand in that day upon the mount of Olives, which is before Jerusalem on the east,

and the mount of Olives shall cleave in the midst thereof toward the east and toward the west,

and there shall be a very great valley; and half of the mountain shall remove toward the north,

and half of it toward the south.”

What Does This Mean?

The Mount of Olives is a real mountain just east of the old city of Jerusalem , across the Kidron Valley.

When Jesus returns, He will descend from Heaven and touch down on the Mount of Olives .

At that moment, the mountain will split in two, symbolizing a dramatic and supernatural event marking the beginning of His final victory and judgment of the nations.

Why the Mount of Olives?

It’s the same place Jesus ascended into heaven after His resurrection.

In Acts 1:11-12, angels told the disciples:

“This same Jesus… shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.”

Then it says they returned from the Mount of Olives..

The Signs Are Here. Are You Ready?

Focuses on a young girl’s dream of Jesus and what she believes might be the rapture, a prophetic experience tied to end-times expectation.

POOF! KIDS seeing DREAMS of RAPTURE!!

So What Does This Mean?

Jesus said:

“When you see all these things, lift up your heads, for your redemption draws near.” Luke 21:28

The signs aren’t meant to scare us, but to prepare us.

They mean He’s coming soon.

How Should We Respond?

Return to God -Turn from doing wrong. We are all sinners, and need a Savior. Be Watchful - Don’t fall asleep. Stay awake spiritually. Be Bold - Speak the truth. Don’t hide your light. Be Holy - Live set apart. Be the salt and light in a dark world. Share the Gospel -Tell others the time is short. Look Up - Our hope is not in this world, but in the return of our King.

I Am Still Standing to Warn Many:

My name is Rebecca Charles Jackson.

In just 40 days, my only child, Danielle, was taken from me.

By protocols.

By greed.

By evil masquerading as medicine.

Now, trauma grips every part of my life.

I can’t walk past children’s clothes or toys.

I can’t look at a nurse in scrubs or a doctor in a white coat without trembling.

But I am still here.

Still standing.

Still shouting.

Because I believe in Jesus Christ, the One who conquered death.

The One who knows my pain.

The One who saw every tear I cried in that hospital and tears, that still roll down my face.

The One who will judge the living and the dead.

And I know, I will see my child again.

This world is not the end.

Justice may be delayed, but it is never denied when God is on the throne.

“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying.”

Revelation 21:4

That is why I fight.

That is why I speak.

That is why I will not stop.

The Bible says these things would happen.

And they are happening.

Now.

All at once.

This is not the end of the world, but it is the beginning of the end.

So ask yourself:

Are you awake?

Are you prepared?

Are you standing on truth, or swept up in the deception?

The time to choose is now.

Because Jesus is not just coming back.

He is coming back as Judge, Warrior, and King.

Art for today: By Sasha Latypova

Danielle Alvarez, victim of the medical murder team shielded by the PREP Act. Please support her mother

Rebecca Charles who is fighting for justice (the case is proceeding in court with an outstanding legal team).Available art here.

____________________________________________________________________________

Thank you all for your continued support.

Rebecca Charles, Danielle’s mom

Forever in loving memory of my Danielle.

➡ Please Help Danielle’s Legal Fight for Justice: Donate now. Click on the Link: Danielle Justice Against Medical Murder Of My Only Child.

Buy a T-shirt.

https://dbhp.printify.me

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com