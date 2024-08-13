To be a true Christian is to experience the love and forgiveness of Christ deeply. It's recognizing our own sinfulness and humbly seeking God's grace. The transformation that follows is evident in our actions and our love for one another. Jesus said, "By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another" (John 13:35).
This love i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to rebecca’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.