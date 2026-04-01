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Harry H. Black, MD FACS's avatar
Harry H. Black, MD FACS
4d

Thank you for this very well written article, Rebecca! What a great reminder that every individual can truly make a difference — just as you are doing!

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TheFrontPorchMedia's avatar
TheFrontPorchMedia
5d

Your daughter's photos are powerful and beautiful.

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