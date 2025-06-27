Case Update – Danielle’s Case | Nassau County Supreme Court

This case was originally scheduled for an ADR/Status Conference before the Judge on June 25, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., and has been adjourned by the Judge to October 14, 2025, at 9:30 a.m.

The defense asked for a pre answer date is set July 16, 2025, at the Nassau County Supreme Court, 100 Supreme Court Drive. I will update you on that when it happens.

The delay gives the legal team time to prepare, we are now finally in a real place in the justice system, where I am being taken seriously.

The attorneys representing the three defendants: Syed Iqbal, D.O., Dr. Dava Klirsfeld, and Dr. David Breiff. Their legal representation is being handled by KELLER, O'REILLY & WATSON, P.C.

I recommend watching The Burial because it hit me with optimism. It wasn’t just a courtroom drama, it was a story of someone finally being seen. It reminded me of what I’m living through right now. I have a legal team that sees the wrong that was done, and are willing to stand in that courtroom and speak the truth.

“The Burial” tells the story of Jeremiah “Jerry” O’Keefe, a humble man from Mississippi who owned a family funeral home. He wasn’t rich. He wasn’t powerful. He didn’t have a big legal team or corporate connections. But he had principles. He believed in doing what was right. And he refused to let a $3 billion corporation, the Loewen Group, bully him into silence. Willie Gary wasn’t the obvious choice to take that case, but he saw the injustice and stepped up anyway. He understood that sometimes you have to take on a fight that doesn’t fit your résumé, because it fits your conscience. That’s what my lawyers are doing now. They’ve taken on a case that challenges the system, because it’s the right thing to do.

They tried everything, manipulative contracts, intimidation, and legal pressure, to force him into surrender. They wanted him to fold. Honestly, most people would have. His own wife begged him to walk away. He was on the edge of bankruptcy, risking everything he had. But he didn’t stop. He kept going because something inside him wouldn’t let him give up.

That kind of faith, that kind of quiet, relentless strength, it’s something I understand now in my bones.

O’Keefe eventually found a lawyer no one expected. His name was Willie Gary. A man who had every reason not to be in that courtroom. He grew up picking peas and sugar cane in the fields of Florida. He couldn’t read as a child. But he was determined to better himself. He became the first in his family to graduate from college. Then he became a lawyer. Then he became one of the most powerful trial attorneys in America, winning cases worth over $100 million. But he never forgot who he was fighting for.

Willie Gary didn’t usually take on business contract cases. But when he heard what was being done to Jerry O’Keefe, he took the case like it was personal. Because injustice has a way of calling people who were born to fight.

In court, he was a force. And the jury awarded O’Keefe $500 million. A man with nothing left to lose stood up and walked out with justice in his hands. Not because he had money. Not because he had influence. But because he had the truth. And he refused to quit.

That story? That’s not just a movie. That’s a message. One that speaks directly to my heart as a mother.

Because I’m in that same kind of fight. No, I’m not taking on a funeral empire. I’m taking on something just as big….a medical system…. that failed my daughter, Danielle. A system that made decisions without accountability. That treated her life like a file number. And when everything went wrong, they expected me to go home, grieve quietly, and move on.

But like O’Keefe, I won’t.

Like Willie Gary, I believe in the impossible.

I don’t come from power. I don’t have wealth or privilege backing me. But I have something stronger….the truth, and a reason that will never let me quit.

I have my daughter’s name. And I have attorneys who believe in this case. They’re not in this for a payout.

They’re not typical lawyers looking for a quick settlement. They’re fighters. They know what they’re up against, and they still said yes. Because Danielle matters.

We are all still hurting from the Grace Schara verdict. That ruling crushed so many of us who are crying out for justice. But it cannot be the end. It cannot be the thing that makes us fold. That’s exactly what they’re hoping for. They want the verdict to scare us. To silence us. To make us stop trying.

But I won’t stop. I can’t stop.

I didn’t choose this fight. This fight chose me the moment my daughter’s life was taken without accountability. And I will carry it until the end. Because this isn’t just about Danielle. It’s about every family that’s been silenced. Every patient who wasn’t protected. Every child who deserved more.

So no matter how big the opponent is, no matter how hard they try to break me, I will not fold.

I believe it can happen. I believe it will happen if we don’t give up. Even when every odd is against you, even when the night feels endless, behind every dark cloud, there is always a silver lining. Sometimes you have to fight to find it. But it’s there.

This is more than a case. This is a mother’s promise.

And I will keep it.

In Jesus’ name,Amen.

Rebecca Danielle’s mom forever.

Thank you for your continued support.

Forever in loving memory of my Danielle.

