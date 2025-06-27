rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jewell Highers's avatar
Jewell Highers
3d

Love You:) sharing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Charles
Un-silent's avatar
Un-silent
3d

I looked at the library catalog in all of California to find that movie "The Burial" but they don't have it. Too bad, it looked like a good movie. Prayers for you in your David and Goliath fight, may you be victorious over the forces of evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Charles
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Charles
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture