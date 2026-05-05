I was in the room, but I was in the dark.

No one was telling me what they were doing to my daughter.

Medications were being given. Decisions were being made. And I was not being informed in a way that allowed me to understand or protect her.

I asked questions, but I did not get clear answers.

And over time, something changed inside me.

I became afraid to question them.

Because when your child is in a hospital bed and doctors are telling you she has Covid-19, you are made to feel like questioning them could make things worse.

So you stay quiet.

And that is not consent.

At some point during her hospitalization, an organ donor identification number was assigned to her.

Danielle was never listed as an organ donor.

I was never told.

I never consented.

I was her mother. I was present, I was asking questions.

And yet, things were happening around me, not with me.

Consent Is Not Optional

In the United States, organ donation is governed by the Uniform Anatomical Gift Act.

Consent must come from the patient or from the family.

Without that, nothing should move forward.

So I am asking the question that still has not been answered.

Why was my daughter placed into a system connected to organ donation before I was clearly told and before I agreed

A Moment the World Saw

There is a case that people across the country have seen.

A man was declared brain dead. He was on a ventilator. He was being prepared for organ donation.

As he was brought into the operating room, witnesses said he began to move. They said he showed signs of distress. They said tears were visible.

The procedure was stopped.

He lived.

Watch here:Brain-dead’ patient woke up in the OR. But a witness says an organ procurement group kept ‘pushing’ CNN 19.5M subscribers Subscribe 12K Share Ask

If something like that can happen even once, families have the right to ask questions.

Because a person on a ventilator cannot speak.

And silence does not mean consent.

The Money Behind It $

No one talked to me about the financial side of this system.

But it exists.

Hospitals bill for ICU stays, ventilators, medications, and procedures.

Organ procurement organizations coordinate donation.

Transplant hospitals perform surgeries that can cost:

Over one million dollars for a heart

Close to or over one million for a liver

Hundreds of thousands for kidneys

Medicare and insurance pay billions into this system.

That does not mean organs are sold, but they are harvested for. money!!!

There is a financial structure surrounding end-of-life care.

And families are not told how it works when they are making decisions.

Organ Donation Has Increased

From 2010 to 2019, the increase was steady.

After 2020, it rises more sharply.

This happened during a time when families were often separated from their loved ones.

When communication was limited.

When decisions were made quickly.

So when I look at these numbers, I do not just see growth.

I see a system under pressure.

And families trying to keep up.

Another Case Families Are Watching

There are families who have come forward saying their loved ones were declared brain dead while they still believed they were alive.

Watch here:

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=family+says+brain+dead+patient+alive+organ+donation

These cases are not identical.

But they point to something real.

Families are questioning what they are being told.

When a Patient Cannot Speak

Danielle was given powerful medications.

Fentanyl. Propofol. Midazolam. Sedatives. Paralytics.

These medications take away your ability to move.

They take away your ability to speak.

They take away your ability to advocate for yourself.

It is very hard for me to post these pictures…..LOOK at my Danielle, she walked into the hospital with only a cough…..and ended up on those machines that destroyed every one of her organs! I ask you do you still want your loved one to walk into Northwell Health Hospital!!!

So I have to ask something no parent should ever have to ask. Can a person hear what is happening around them but not be able to respond, I believe Danielle heard everything, because when we were praying her heart rate went up and the doctors told us to stop!!

And if that is even possible, why is there not absolute transparency in every decision being made

Medication Without Real Understanding

Throughout Danielle’s hospitalization, medications were given that I did not fully understand.

Things were explained quickly.

Decisions were urgent.

The message was always the same.

This is what we have to do.

This is your only option.

But when you are a mother sitting there, exhausted, scared, watching your child decline, that is not informed consent.

That is pressure.

That is fear.

The System Moves Fast

Doctors rotate.

Shifts change.

New people come in.

And in the middle of that, the patient becomes a chart.

But to the family, that is not a chart.

That is their child.

Families Are Speaking Up

I am not alone.

More families are coming forward.

They are saying they did not understand what was happening.

They are saying they felt pressured.

They are saying they were not fully informed.

Not every story is the same.

But the feeling is the same.

Something was not right.

What Have We Become

We are supposed to be a country that protects life.

So why are families left with questions

Why do parents feel like decisions were made around them instead of with them

Why is transparency something you have to fight for

Danielle

My daughter Danielle was 28 years old.

She walked into a hospital with a cough.

We trusted the system.

I trusted the system.

She never came home.

Call to Action

Stand with me for Danielle.

Stand for transparency

Stand for informed consent

Stand for families

Final Words

Trust is not blind.

Trust requires truth.

And until families are told exactly what is happening

We will keep asking

We will keep speaking

And we will not stop

Free Now Foundation

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HELP US SEEK JUSTICE FOR A GRIEVING MOTHER TAKING ON Northwell Health

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We have recently filed a new amended complaint on Rebecca’s behalf.

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Danielle’s Tragic Progression

Our suit seeks to hold staff accountable and ensure hospital patients are treated as people, not guinea pigs.

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