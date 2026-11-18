I’m on a plane right now, somewhere between California and New York, then home to Florida. First time I’ve been out there. I didn’t plan on falling apart on the way to California, but five years of carrying this finally caught up with me. I’ve spent those years telling people what happened to Danielle, showing the records, and watching too many of them look at me like the grief was talking. On that flight the weight just let go and the tears came out like a floodgate. Now I can finally hand someone something real and say, “Watch this. It’s not only in my head.”

I was honored to be included in Mikki Willis’s film Bad Medicine so Danielle’s story could be told on the big screen. Honor is not the point. The point is that the proof is now public. Hospitals ended patients’ lives under COVID protocols for financial incentives. The film took the weight off me. I am no longer the only one saying this happened. There is a film now. I can show people Danielle’s story and the stories of so many others. The records, the incentives, the protocols, the isolation—they are on screen. That is what finally let me breathe.

I’m grateful to Mikki Willis, his wife and family, the producer, and everybody who worked on this film. They gave Danielle a place. They gave a place to every other family who lost someone the same way. The victims and the families who told their stories made the whole thing possible. Without them there is no film. This movie is going to help my case. It’s going to help every family still fighting. It gives people something they can watch so they stop saying it didn’t happen.

Rebecca, Mikki Willis and my Rock Steve.

Nationwide release: Wednesday, December 16th, one night only, 83 theaters in 29 States available to pre buy tickets. Each theater screens the film only if enough tickets sell before its deadline.

The book: Bad Medicine: How COVID Protocols Turned Hospitals into Death Traps, by Mikki Willis and Allyson Rimmer. #1 New Release in Epidemiology on Amazon. Order on Amazon

Tag: X, FB @mikkiwillis IG @mikkiwillisofficial

Hashtags: #BadMedicine #MalibuFilmFestival

They died alone. This film is their voice.

1,167,210 Americans died, many in isolated ICU beds, fighting for life while being poisoned by deadly protocols designated for hospitalized COVID patients.

Bad Medicine, the new film from Mikki Willis, refuses to forget them.

This is their postmortem. They deserve one.

The film follows a twisted trail of hard evidence. Step by step, it exposes the tricks and tactics used to capture and control entire populations.

Now it’s time for their stories to be seen.

For many who do not know my story, Danielle was 28. Special needs from a birth injury. She walked into Glen Cove Hospital on August 27, 2021 with a cough. Her vitals were normal. There was no reason to admit her. Forty-one days later, October 6, she was dead. Remdesivir, Fentanyl, Propofol, Sedated and so much more. Ventilated. Restrained. Power of attorney ignored. Hospital billed around $648,000. They said she had COVID pneumonia and then changed the records to make it fit. They weren’t worried about losing their licenses. The protocol paid. Danielle was revenue.

They wrote all of it down. Every dose. Every time they kept us out of the room. Every time they ignored me. They put it right in the chart because they never thought anyone would get the records. They figured the families would stay locked out and the money would just keep coming. They left their fingerprints all over the place the way a thief does when he’s sure the owner is already dead and nobody’s coming. That’s how they get caught. Too sure of themselves.

I’ve spent five years trying to get people to look at those records. Showing them. Telling them what happened. Watching a lot of them look at me like I was just a mother who couldn’t accept it. I had the charts and what I wittiness. That was it. Now I can hand someone Bad Medicine and say watch this. Danielle’s story is in it. It’s not just me saying it anymore, the movie has multiple stories, and many more who could not make it into the movie because it would be a 5 hour movie.

While I was out there I was with the people who have actually cared about my case and the state of our medical system in this country. On Saturday while everyone flight was canceled, Steve and I met for the first time Barry Silbermann, and spoke for hours.

On Sunday I planned a lovely lunch for Mr. Edward Griffin, and his lovely wife Pat, joining us was Margaret Anna Alice, Amayla, and her son, Barry came with his friend Joycelyne Lew, an actress and she’s already working on private screenings so she can get Hollywood people in a room to see the film. These are the ones who didn’t disappear after the movie.

Sunday Lunch in Beverly Hills

The media never told any of this, they allowed Americans to be tortured, poison, imprisoned and die alone . They just repeated the narrative. Big Pharma paid for it and most of them ran with it. They went after the families instead of looking at the charts. Journalists are supposed to tell the truth. A lot of them just read what they were handed. I don’t know why people still watch the News, because it is mostly lies.. If we stopped, half of them wouldn’t still be operating and out of business.

Same thing with a lot of the doctors and nurses. They took an oath and then followed orders that isolated people and ended their lives. The government wrote the PREP Act so the hospitals couldn’t be touched while the money was flowing. A lot of attorneys still won’t touch these cases, because the hospital was their settlement check. We had the records. We had the money trail. We had the witnesses. Most of the places that were supposed to do something just protected the protocol that ended patients lives, while they were singing and dancing on Tick-Tok . That’s not how a country that claims to be the greatest in the world treats its citizens.

Bad Medicine Won!

2026 a ray of light is shining through the darkest time in our lives. This year it started to break open. September 28th 2026 there was a roundtable in Washington with Senator Ron Johnson. Peggy Hokett a widow is responsible for the “COVID-19 Hospital Protocols: Real Stories from Real People.” Hundreds of testimonies. Same thing over and over. Remdesivir forced. Ventilation as the default. No visitors. Alternatives denied. Hospitals paid more when people died on the protocol than when they got better. 583 testimonies from 46 states. The film shows what those people said. The records show it. The families who finally got the charts show it.

Five years for me. Six for a lot of other families. The case is still moving. First Amended Complaint filed March 3, 2026, Nassau County, Index 605957/2024. Tricia S. Lindsay, ESQ, Graham Brownstein and Barry Silbermann. We’re challenging the PREP Act. Discovery is happening. Depositions are happening. Every time more people see the film it gets harder for them to keep burying what they wrote in those charts.

They wrote the harm down because they thought no one would ever look. The film shows what they did. Danielle deserved better. So did every family whose story is in this movie. I’m grateful to Mikki Willis, his wife and family, the producer, everyone who worked on the film, and every victim and family who made it possible. December 16 is the night we fill the theaters and make sure people see it.

December 16th the film plays one night only across the country. It only happens if the tickets sell. That’s the whole point. If the theaters are full it can’t be ignored. Go to badmedicinemovie.org. Find a theater. Buy the tickets. Bring people. If your city isn’t listed, request one.

Here is the sheet with all theatres, tickets needed to sell to secure, and deadline dates.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/17wW-7t8xAYAF_Tf07HVZK6J9gYWpEp0PQ1TEupEcb74/edit?usp=sharing

Find a theater: badmedicinemovie.org (city map: badmedicinemovie.org/tickets/#map)

We need a lot of people in those seats on the 16th. Make noise. Make it so the stories have to be heard.

And now it’s time that everyone knows what happened. The media is not taking the story up. We need to keep pressuring the media and pressuring our government. We want justice. We want accountability.

Please help fund my case, we are at the point where we need your help if we are going to win,

I couldn’t bring Danielle home. But I can make them answer for why.

Danielle Cathleen Alvarez — August 5, 1993 – October 6, 2021. She was twenty-eight.

In faith and fierce love,

Rebecca Danielle’s mom. Forever.

Stand With Us

👉 Donate (tax-deductible) freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

Write Danielle’ s name in the memo box.

👉 Donate on GiveSendGo: givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

👉 Danielle’s story: justiceforsweetdanielle.com

Checks: Free Now Foundation, 50 Woodside Plaza, Suite #417, Redwood City, CA 94061 — Memo: Danielle

If you cannot give, share this. Thank you for reading my post and being a part of Justice for Danielle.