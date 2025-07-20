A Billionaire, CEO and his HR director got caught on the kiss-cam at a concert. Both married. The camera caught it. The crowd gasped. The internet exploded.

Over 60 million people watched and growing. The jokes haven’t stopped. The memes multiply. News anchors chuckle like it’s the scandal of the century.

But the real scandal?

We’ve lost the ability to care about what actually matters.

While the world obsesses over an affair, people are dying. Right now. Not from war. Not from crime. But from medical systems that are failing, or worse, deliberately harming…the people they’re supposed to protect.

During COVID-19, We Lost Our Grip on Humanity

Let’s talk about the numbers that don’t go viral:

Over 1.1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 Hospital protocols and not from Covid-19.

Thousands died alone , isolated, denied family goodbyes.

Many were denied access to life-saving treatments because of bureaucracy or political control.

Others were pushed onto ventilators too early , experimental drugs, and doses with deadly consequences.

In the hospitals patients were executed like a criminal, tied to a bed and injected with a death cocktail of drugs.

The phrase "executed like a criminal" refers to the manner in which someone is put to death, often implying a harsh or degrading method, rather than a dignified or peaceful one .

Families who questioned protocols were silenced. Dismissed. Shamed.

And now? We’re told to just move on.

But it gets worse.

The Vaccine Wasn’t Perfect - And the System Knew It

Tens of thousands have reported serious injuries from COVID-19 vaccines: myocarditis, blood clots, neurological damage.

Thousands more have died following vaccination, especially the young and healthy, but their stories are buried, gaslit, or labeled “rare.”

The VAERS database has exploded with cases, yet mainstream media acts like it's all a coincidence.

Medical professionals who speak out are fired, censored, and labeled “dangerous” even when they’re simply telling the truth.

Where is the outrage?

Where are the nightly news specials for these victims?

Where are the jokes and memes about those who made billions while families buried their children?

Nowhere.

But the CEO and his affair? Oh, that’s hilarious.

The Real Affair Is With Distraction

This is bigger than one kiss. It’s about where we place our attention.

We’re having an affair with distraction.

We’re cheating on truth.

We’re abandoning our responsibility as human beings to see injustice, and call it what it is.

Our silence is complicity.

Every time we laugh at the latest scandal while ignoring real suffering, we’re part of the problem.

It’s Time to Come Back to Ourselves

If we remembered what it means to be human, we would stop laughing.

We would start listening.

We would start demanding answers from the systems that are quietly, daily, taking lives.

Because this isn’t abstract. It’s not “out there.”

It could be your mother next. Your son. Your spouse.

And when it happens, it won’t be a punchline.

It’ll be a wound that doesn’t heal.

So ask yourself:

What kind of world are we building when a kiss gets more outrage than a preventable death?

We can choose again. We can choose humanity.

But first, we have to care.

This Is What Happens When Humanity Numbs Itself

We’ve made pain invisible.

We’ve made truth inconvenient.

And now, we laugh when we should be weeping.

Being human means recognizing suffering, even when it’s not yours.

Being human means demanding justice, even when it’s uncomfortable.

But today?

We laugh at a scandal, while real people suffer lifelong injury from a vaccine they were pressured to take.

We joke about infidelity, while families are grieving loved ones lost in hospital beds with no answers.

We scroll past tragedy to feed our addiction to entertainment.

What Kind of World Are We Living In?

A world where mocking betrayal is easier than facing the betrayal of trust, medicine, and truth.

A world where we let 1.1 million COVID American homocids fade into a statistic, until the next pandemic, the next failure, the next silence.

A world where people scream for justice over a celebrity scandal, but go mute when someone dies because a hospital ignored the signs or followed dangerous policies without question.

This is not just moral confusion. It’s moral collapse.

We Must Reclaim Our Humanity, Now

This moment demands more from us. Not gossip. Not ridicule. Not distraction.

We need to start caring like it’s our own family. Because one day, it will be, as I have experienced.

Demand truth about COVID protocols.

Demand transparency about vaccine injuries.

Demand accountability from hospitals and healthcare systems that failed millions.

Tell the stories of the injured, the silenced, the dead, and refuse to let them be forgotten.

Because if we don’t fight for truth now, we’re all complicit in the next silent tragedy.

Laugh if you want at the kiss cam. But know this: people are dying, and no one’s watching.

That’s the real scandal.

Art for today: By

Danielle Alvarez, victim of the medical murder team shielded by the PREP Act.

Rebecca Charles who is fighting for justice (the case is proceeding in court with an outstanding legal team).

Rebecca Charles, Danielle's mom

