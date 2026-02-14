Americans Still Asking What Went Wrong?

In 2020, the U.S. government passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. The largest emergency spending bill in modern history, signed by President Trump.

That was followed by additional pandemic-related spending, pushing total COVID-era funding into the multi-trillion-dollar range.

Now, in 2026, another $1.2 trillion federal spending bill has been signed again by President Trump.

Inside it:

$116+ billion for the Department of Health and Human Services

Continued funding for the NIH (~$47+ billion)

Continued funding for the CDC (~$9–10+ billion)

$9.42 billion for global health programs as part of foreign aid

Different year.

Same institutions.

Same funding pipelines.

When trillions are being spent, why does it feel like so little is directly improving life here at home?

From Simulation to Reality, And Back Again

In 2019, just months before the world shut down, a global pandemic simulation called Event 201 was conducted.

It modeled the spread of a novel coronavirus.

Then came COVID-19.

Trillions were spent.

Emergency powers expanded.

Entire systems were reshaped overnight.

Now fast forward.

In 2025, the United Kingdom conducted Exercise Pegasus! Its largest-ever national pandemic simulation.

Led by national health and security agencies

Involved every level of government

Simulated a respiratory outbreak across emergence, containment, and mitigation phases

Included nationwide coordination through 38 Local Resilience Forums

With a recovery phase planned into 2026

Governments say these exercises are about preparedness.

But many people are now asking harder questions:

After Event 201… after COVID… after trillions spent… why does it feel like the same systems are simply resetting and continuing?

Where are the full audits?

Where are the structural changes?

Where are the measurable improvements in outcomes?

The Pattern People Are Noticing

A simulation.

A crisis.

Massive spending.

Expanded systems.

Then another simulation.

At what point do we stop and ask:

Are we fixing what failed, or reinforcing what already exists?

Follow the Money

Meanwhile, here at home:

Over 42,000 bridges are structurally deficient

America faces a $2.6 trillion infrastructure gap

Water systems in some communities remain unsafe

Families are struggling with inflation

So Americans are asking:

Why does it feel like there is always funding for expanding systems, that make the politicians, big Pharma and Wall Street richer, but not enough for stabilizing everyday life?

Global Health vs. Basic Needs

The bill includes $9.42 billion for global health programs, which can involve:

Infectious disease prevention

Vaccine distribution….Is this really helping the people who are staving ?

Health system support abroad…..Have we seen much difference?

More vaccines…… or used to depopulate in Africa ?

But in many parts of the world, and even in parts of our own country, the most urgent needs remain:

Clean drinking water

Food security

Sanitation infrastructure

So taxpayers are asking a fair question:

If we are investing billions in the name of health, how much is going toward the fundamentals that sustain life?

Voices Speaking Out-But Who Is Listening?

Across this country, we are not alone.

There are growing groups of:

Families who lost loved ones during the pandemic

Medical professionals raising concerns about protocols and incentives

Researchers questioning transparency and data reporting

Advocates calling for reform in public health systems

Journalists and independent investigators asking hard questions

These voices are not all the same. They don’t agree on everything.

But share one thing:

We are asking for accountability or Business as usual in 2026?

Who is this government system really working for?

Are we building a system centered on long term health, or one structured around ongoing treatment until the very end?

You eat what you are told is safe, yet your health slowly declines.

And after decades of so called advancement, we are not getting healthier.

We are getting sicker.

Is this a system designed to truly restore health, or one that continues to treat illness while it grows?

You go into the medical system that keeps adding more treatments, more medications, more interventions.

And when everything has been done, when every bill has been paid on your life, when there is nothing left to charge…

They look at you and say there is nothing more they can do.

And you are left with the question no one wants to answer.

Was the system ever built to truly make people well?

A Nation Under Pressure about to explode inside itself.

Americans today are facing:

Rising cost of living

Record national debt

Increasing chronic illness rates

Growing distrust in institutions

So when trillion-dollar bills continue to pass without visible structural reform, people begin to ask deeper questions:

This Is About Accountability

No appropriations bill creates a pandemic.

But appropriations determine priorities.

Public trust in agencies like the NIH and CDC declined during the pandemic.

So it is reasonable to ask:

What reforms are being made, and why is funding continuing without clearly addressing those concerns?

Why is Fauci is not in jail and the rest of his minions?

Who Was Responsible for COVID Decisions and Messaging?

1. Federal Health Agencies

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

→ Public guidance (masks, distancing, reporting data)

NIH (National Institutes of Health)

→ Research oversight and funding

FDA (Food and Drug Administration)

→ Emergency Use Authorizations (including vaccines)

After the largest emergency spending period in modern history, Americans deserve:

Independent audits

Transparent reporting

Measurable outcomes

Open scientific debate

Institutional reform where needed

Continuing to fund the same systems without addressing public concerns only deepens distrust.

America Should Not Be Begging For;

Safe infrastructure

Reliable electricity

Clean water

Affordable living

Honest institutions

And as a mother, I cannot ignore what I have lived through.

This is not political for me.

This is personal, my daughter is no longer alive because of this system.

The Question That Will Not Go Away

Why does it feel like we are continuing down the same path?

“For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” Matthew 6:21

If trillions have been spent in the name of health…We would be better off is not….

Then accountability must follow.

Thank you for reading, and supporting my fight For Danielle, and the millions in the covid deception of lies !

To make a donation for the legal case against Northwell Hospital, please select "Make a donation in memory of someone" and write "Danielle" in the Tribute Name box. The funds will be allocated only to this case.

With a heart that’s still bleeding,

Rebecca, Danielle’s mom.

