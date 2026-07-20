rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy L's avatar
Kathy L
1d

Good God! I've had it rough but thank the Lord above, I didn't lose a child. I lost a child I knew since she was a baby. My friends daughter the same way.

I believe you will fight as long as necessary and you will win! There's no other option. Some people, even women, don't understand the physical and mental change that happens when you've carried another person in your body. You transform into the ultimate Superwoman for your children and acquire powers that you never thought existed. If someone shot a my kids, I would purposely step in front of it and take that bullet. I feel if a car fell on my child, I could lift it. There's not one thing that's off limits that I'd do to save my children. That surprised me at first. I know what drives you and you will win. What they did, they should pay for! For the grief, the betrayal, the sheer evil of it all. I salute you and I now understand why I must stand as well and not only give it lip service.

Thank you and to G. Edward Griffin as well. You are both examples for all and people we should strive to be.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Charles Jackson
Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
4d

Wow! Yes. 😔🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rebecca Charles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture