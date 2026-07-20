Dear readers,

I want to take you into a room in Las Vegas.

I was at the Red Pill Expo, surrounded by people who refuse to surrender this country, doctors, lawyers, mothers, veterans, ordinary Americans who see clearly the system that is taking our freedoms away and have dedicated their lives to taking them back.

If you’re wondering about the name: it comes from The Matrix. In the movie, you’re offered a choice. Take the blue pill, and you stay asleep in a comfortable, fake reality. Take the red pill, and you wake up to the truth, and you can never go back. As I look around America, I can see that many prefer the blue pill. They’d rather live in oblivion than look at the facts of what is happening around them. And I understand why, because that is exactly how freedom is taken. Not with tanks in the streets, but quietly, while you are comfortable watching sports and movies, distracted and entertained, while the puppets they installed carry out the plan. By the time you look up, it’s gone, and it’s too late. But once you take the red pill, once you see it, you can never return to the comfortable lie that we are the greatest nation with the best of everything. Because right now, we are not.

At the front of that room stood a man who took the red pill before most of us were born.

G. Edward Griffin, Mike Yon and Jon Schaffer a victim of J6

G. Edward Griffin the author of the “The Creature from Jekyll Island”

G. Edward Griffin is 94 years old. As a young man with a family, he made a decision: he had a responsibility to stand up and do what was right — for his family, and for his fellow Americans. He has been sounding the alarm ever since, decades before most of us were paying attention, and he is still sharp as a needle. I have never met anyone his age with his knowledge, his clarity, his fire. And his message to us was the same one he lived: we all have that responsibility. Every American does.

And what he told us, I need you to hear.

He reminded us of the oldest strategy in The Art of War: the supreme victory is to conquer without fighting a war. How do you conquer a people without firing a shot? You convince them the war is already over. You make them believe they have already lost. Because a people who believe they’ve lost will hand over everything, their rights, their bodies, their children’s future, without a struggle. Their despair does the conquering for them.

That is exactly what the enemy of freedom wants you to believe right now: that it’s over. That the system is too big. That resistance is pointless. That you should keep your head down, stay comfortable, and hope the storm passes over your house.

Then someone asked Griffin the question we are all secretly asking: Can it actually be done? Can this country really be turned around?

And this 94-year-old warrior, who has watched this battle for seventy years, said:

“Yes.”

Yes, but not by hoping. It will only happen if each of us finds our role and takes it up, political, educational, legal, medical, spiritual. He said we have a responsibility, every one of us, to start talking to our friends and neighbors. To become part of our local governments, the school boards, the town councils, the county health departments, and work our way up, level by level, to the highest offices in the land. To stop thinking they won, and start believing it is possible to turn this country around.

I stood in that room and I wept. Because I know exactly what happens in an America where the fight is abandoned. I know what it costs when the protections we assume are automatic turn out to be decorations.

I buried the proof.

Is the Constitution Still Enforced?

Before I tell you my story, sit with the question Griffin’s warning leads to.

We call ourselves the land of the free. We send our sons and daughters to fight for freedom overseas. We recite the Pledge and tell our children they live in a nation of laws, a nation where the Constitution protects them.

But a right that is not enforced is not a right. It is a decoration. Due process that can be suspended in an “emergency” is not due process. Consent that can be overridden by a protocol is not consent. A court order that a corporation can ignore without consequence is not law, it is a suggestion. And a country where courthouse doors can be bolted shut by liability shields, where families are told no one can be held accountable, no matter what happened, is not the country our founders built or our veterans died for.

Freedom is not what’s written on parchment in Washington. Freedom is what happens to you, in a hospital room, in a courtroom, in the moment you say “no” and someone with more power decides your “no” doesn’t matter.

I did not understand this five years ago. I was like most Americans: busy, trusting, sure the rules protected us. I believed the Constitution was a shield that worked automatically.

Then it was tested on my family. And I found out.

What Five Years Have Taught Me

Nearly five years ago, on August 27, 2021, I walked my daughter, Danielle Cathleen Alvarez, into Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital with a cough. Forty-one days later, she was gone. She was 28 years old, a young woman with special needs who could not speak for herself, which is exactly why I had gone to court years earlier, spent my own money, and become her court-appointed guardian: so that no one could ever make medical decisions for my daughter without me.

A court of law in the United States of America recognized my authority to protect my child. And when the moment came that it mattered most, I learned what that recognition was worth inside those hospital doors.

Our lawsuit continues in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, challenging, among other things, the immunity shields built to keep families like mine from ever getting answers. I will not lay out our case here; that battle belongs in the courtroom, and we intend to win it there. What I will tell you is what this fight is really about, because it is so much bigger than one family:

If the rights of a citizen can be suspended by a protocol, an emergency declaration, or a corporate policy, then none of us have rights. We have permissions. And permissions can be revoked.

That is why I’m still here, five years in, when people tell me to give up. They say this case has consumed my life. That I’m not the same person anymore. They’re right about one thing: I’m not the same. The woman who believed the system worked automatically is gone. Comfortable silence is gone. I can’t unsee what I’ve seen.

But give up? Griffin isn’t the only one history offers as an answer to that.

The Ones Who Refused to Stay Silent

Every generation faces its moment, the moment when comfortable people must choose between silence and conscience. And here is what I’ve learned studying the ones who chose conscience: they were ordinary.

Virginia Hall was an American woman with a prosthetic leg who became one of the most hunted resistance operatives in Nazi-occupied France. Carl Lutz was a mid-level Swiss diplomat who used paperwork to shield tens of thousands of Jews in Budapest. Freddie and Truus Oversteegen were teenage girls when they joined the Dutch resistance. Johan van Hulst was a schoolteacher who smuggled Jewish children to safety in baskets. Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a pastor who could have stayed safe in America, and instead went home to Germany to oppose evil, and was executed for it.

Fannie Lou Hamer was a Mississippi sharecropper who was beaten and thrown off her land for trying to vote, and kept going. Rosa Parks was a seamstress. Malala Yousafzai was a schoolgirl who survived a bullet for saying girls deserve education. Bryan Stevenson was a young lawyer nobody had heard of.

Not one of them was superhuman. Every one of them paid, with jobs, safety, reputations, peace, and sometimes their lives. Every one of them was told, at some point, to stop. To move on. To be reasonable. To heal quietly.

And every person alive today who enjoys the freedoms they secured is living off a fight they never had to join.

And then there is Vera Sharav. She was not in that Las Vegas room, but her voice belongs beside Griffin’s. A Holocaust survivor and medical ethics advocate, she has been sounding the alarm since she was a young woman about the dehumanization of entire classes of people, how atrocity always begins by declaring some lives less worthy than others. And in 2020, she stood up and gave the warning that stopped me cold: she said what was happening with COVID echoed the Holocaust, that this time, instead of a yellow armband to mark the excluded, it would be a vaccine passport. Fear-driven policy. Weaponized medicine. The dehumanization of the vulnerable. And above all, the silence of good people. Her warning rings in my ears every single day:

“Never Again” is not a memorial. It is an assignment.

The Fighters and the Bystanders

Here is the hard truth nobody wants to say out loud.

In every era, there are two kinds of people. The fighters, who pay with their lives, their money, their jobs, their relationships, their peace. And the bystanders, who “go along to get along,” keep their heads down, stay comfortable in front of the game and the movie, and hope the storm passes over their house. The blue pill people. The system counts on them. It needs them.

And when change finally comes, who benefits? Everyone. Including the ones who never lifted a finger. The bystanders inherit the safer hospitals, the restored rights, the accountability that fighters bled for. That has always been how it works. The people who stayed silent during the civil rights movement still got to live in the better country it built.

I’ve made my peace with that. I fight anyway. But I would rather fight with you than for you.

So I have to ask you directly: which one are you? Are you okay with the way things are? Are you content to go along, hoping it doesn’t happen to your family? Or are you just waiting, like I once was, until it’s your daughter, your mother, your son, and it’s too late to fight before the loss?

I did not choose this fight. It came through my front door and took my child. The only choice I was left with was the one every mother in history has faced when justice is limited: curl up in a ball and die, or scream from the mountaintops while there are still innocent lives to save.

I chose the mountaintop. I will die on it if I have to.

Follow the Money: Who Owns Your Hospital?

Here is what I’ve come to understand in these five years, and it’s bigger than one hospital: Wall Street must generate profits, even if those profits come from our demise.

This is not a metaphor. Look at what researchers and bipartisan Senate investigations have documented:

Private equity firms now own or operate roughly 488 U.S. hospitals, and by some estimates 5–13% of American nursing homes, with billions more flowing into assisted living. Their playbook is no secret: buy the facility with heavy debt, sell the real estate out from under it, slash the staffing, extract the fees and dividends, and exit in a few years with the returns, leaving patients, nurses, and communities holding the wreckage.

The human cost is documented in the research: private equity hospital ownership has been linked to a 13% increase in emergency department mortality and a more than 25% rise in hospital-acquired conditions, falls, infections, the things that happen when there aren’t enough nurses. In nursing homes, private equity ownership has been associated with roughly 11% higher resident mortality. In America. Right now.

When investors need their exit in three to seven years, and your grandmother needs care for the next twenty, whose timeline do you think wins?

And don’t let the word “nonprofit” comfort you. Even the “nonprofit” giants have joined the game. Northwell Health, New York State’s largest healthcare system, the system where my daughter spent her last 41 days, is a nonprofit on paper. But it operates its own for-profit investment arm, Northwell Holdings, which states in its own words that its strategy is built on “striving for private equity and venture class returns” and creating “diversified revenue streams” for the health system. Read that again. A hospital system telling you it seeks private-equity-class returns. Nonprofit is a tax status. It is not a moral one. When the mission on the wall says healing and the strategy in the boardroom says returns, you deserve to know which one governs your loved one’s bed.

This is the machine. This is why the vulnerable, the disabled, the elderly, the ones who cannot speak for themselves, the ones like my Danielle, are the ones who pay first. The system doesn’t need to hate you to harm you. It only needs you to be worth more sick than well.

And a machine like this can only run in a country where the Constitution has become optional. Where consent is a formality. Where accountability is shielded. That is why the constitutional question and the healthcare question are the same question. You cannot fix one without fighting for the other.

Silence Is No Longer a Choice

If we stop exposing this — if the fighters go quiet, if the mothers stop writing, if the cases stop coming, it will not stay the same. It will get worse. Systems that face no consequences do not reform themselves. They expand. More trees will fall in the forest of American healthcare, and the harvest will continue, and it will be called “care.”

My faith has taught me, the hard way, to trust the Lord in the valley, to give thanks even through tears, and to fight for truth with resurrection hope. I believe I will see Danielle again. Until that day, I am her voice, and I have a conscience that will not let me stop.

To those who think I should give up: this fight has changed me, but not for the worse. It has burned away everything shallow and forged purpose from pain. And now I carry Griffin’s answer with me: yes, it can be done. If a man can fight for freedom for seventy years and still stand at 94 saying yes, then who am I to quit at five? And who are you to never start?

One day, someone you love will walk through hospital doors. Whether the Constitution follows them through those doors is being decided right now — in courtrooms like ours, in rooms like the one in Las Vegas, in the choice you make when you finish reading.

Don’t be the bystander who inherits the world the fighters built. Be one of us.

Share Danielle’s story, light a candle and let the world know you are standing for Justice.

Visit her website; justiceforsweetdanielle.com and see the beautiful life that was lost in 41 days.

Stand with the families fighting for accountability in court. Support Danielle’s legal fund through the Free Now Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3):

Free Now Foundation 501© (3) stepped in to help to raise money for our case, please click on the link 👉 Donate to Danielle’s case

Find your role, as Griffin charged us. Talk to your friends and neighbors. Show up at your school board, your town council, your county health department, and work your way up. Ask who owns the hospitals and nursing homes in your community. Learn your rights as a healthcare advocate before you need them. Refuse the comfort of distraction. Refuse to believe they’ve won.

For Danielle. For your family. For the Constitution. For every innocent life still at stake.

In memory of Danielle Cathleen Alvarez

A beautiful gift from Sasha Latypova @ DUE DILIGENCE AND ART

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother. Advocate. Voice for Danielle.

Support the Fight for Justice

For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats.



We are not stopping.Together, we cut through the lies.



In eternal love and memory of my beautiful girl.

Never Again is Now.

In faith and fierce love,