Our healthcare system is the most direct killer of all. It is designed to be indifferent to human suffering, to life and death. This isn't hyperbole; it's a grim reality exacerbated by a profit-driven model that prioritizes revenue over human lives
This American For-Profit Healthcare System Would Just as Soon Kill You as Look at You.
Read it again…..the A…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to rebecca’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.