Dear Friends and Readers,

I’m reaching out today with a heartfelt plea from the depths of my soul. This isn’t just about one person’s battle, it’s about protecting every single one of us and the people we love when we are at our most vulnerable.

By now, nearly all of us know someone, a parent, spouse, sibling, friend, or neighbor ,who was injured or tragically lost because of rigid hospital protocols. We’ve heard the stories too many times: people denied basic treatments, given protocols that caused more harm than healing, and decisions made that took away their chance to fight and recover. These were not abstract statistics. These were human beings who deserved compassion, individualized care, and the right to live.

This case is about changing that forever.

We are working to bring accountability and light to the systemic failures in hospital care. This litigation aims to expose the truth, secure justice for families who lost everything, and ensure that never again are patients treated as lab rats or experiments instead of precious human lives. No one should have the power to “play God” and decide when someone’s time is up. Hospitals should heal. Doctors should care. Patients should have the right to advocate and receive treatments that give them the best possible chance.

Look at what they have done to my Danielle and millions. This is not the medical system we want and we have the ability to change it!

This is our fight, yours and mine. It belongs to every family who has suffered, and every person who might walk into a hospital tomorrow.

A Critical Moment: Help Us Bring This Case Into the Light

We have an incredible opportunity right now, but we need your help to seize it. Attorneys are working pro bono because they recognize this as one of the most important cases in the United States right now. The Free Now Foundation has stepped up to support these fundraising efforts so we can move forward with strength.

Here’s how you can help immediately:

FUNDRAISER LINK For June 6th in New York City: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/a95jds8/lp/2611858b-15bb-4f7a-8f94-76a2dbc3718e

We have a special small dinner gathering with Vera Sharav only 10 seats for purchase . If you can attend, please purchase a seat. If you cannot make it, consider sponsoring a seat for someone who can. Every seat filled helps amplify this cause.

Donations of Any Size: Free Now Foundation

https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28 Whether you can give $100, $50, $20, or even $5 it all adds up. With enough of us participating, we have the power to fund the resources needed to bring this case fully into the public eye and fight for meaningful change.

Your support, shares, and donations are not just helping one case — they are protecting future loved ones.

They are saying: We refuse to let this continue. We demand better. We demand humanity in medicine.

I know times are tough for many, but if this message stirs something in you — if you’ve lost someone, or fear losing someone, please act. Share this post widely. Talk about it with your family and friends. Donate what you can. Every action matters.

Together, we are strong enough to shift the tide. Together, we can ensure that when any of us walks into a hospital, we are met with care, dignity, and real hope — not protocols that seal our fate.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your compassion and courage in this moment will echo for generations.

Link to the fundraiser

Free Now Foundation support page https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

With deep gratitude and hope,

I am deeply grateful to the attorneys Tricia Lindsay, Graham Brownstein and Barry Silberman, standing beside me, and to every person helping bring awareness to these cases. The truth matters. Danielle’s life mattered.

Please watch, share, and help us continue exposing what so many families experienced in silence.

To my attorneys, thank you for standing with me.

To everyone who has supported, shared, and believed, thank you.

And to Danielle…

I will never stop fighting for you.

With love, strength, and unwavering determination,

Rebecca Charles Jackson

If this resonates with you, please hit share and consider supporting today. The time to act is now.