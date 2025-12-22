Today, I want to thank every single person, and I am humbled, and grateful for all of you in my life at this time.

To be heard truly heard is not a luxury……It is a human necessity.

When your child is taken from you… when your heart is shattered in ways words cannot fully describe… one of the most powerful acts of kindness is not advice, not explanations, not defenses, but simply being heard.

Yesterday, I cried so much after reading your messages. Knowing that you cared enough to write back, to reach out, and to support my cause touched me more deeply than I can express. Your compassion reminded me that I am not alone. Every one of you took time out of your own lives to let me know that I am heard and that my Danielle’s life mattered.

Happier times at Christmas

Some of you honored her life in extraordinary ways. Nurse Betty, spent weeks reading the medical records, Sasha took the time to paint Danielle’s portrait, capturing her with love and reverence. Others spent countless hours with me, helping with paperwork, guiding me step by step, steadying me when I was overwhelmed and lost. Graham spent endless hours standing beside me, working through details most people never see. Many of you have never even met me in person, yet you showed up for me anyway. I hope one day I will be able to thank you personally.

Every act of kindness, every moment of support, led me to where I am today. I could not have done this without each and every one of you and I feel safe to share Danielle pictures with you.

Danielle at work serving the seniors breakfast and lunch.

For the first time in a long time, I feel something sacred: acknowledgment, an affirmation of truth, a deep sense of being witnessed.

That my daughter’s life mattered.

That her suffering mattered.

That my voice matters.

And I know this feeling not just for myself, but for the countless others who have never been heard.

Whether it is a child, an adult, or an aging parent, when we are hurting, when we are grieving, when we are crying out for truth, being heard can be the difference between despair and survival.

So many people carry their pain in silence. So many families were dismissed, ignored, gaslit, or told to “move on.” Their stories remain buried not because they are untrue, but because no one stopped long enough to listen.

I want you to know this: I carry you with me.

I carry every mother, every father, every child, every family who was never heard.

I carry those who were silenced, those who were doubted, and those who were told their pain did not matter.

Danielle full of love and excitement for life.

Thank you to those who have shown me compassion.

Thank you to those who listened without judgment.

Thank you to those who stood beside me when standing was uncomfortable.

Your kindness has reminded me that truth still has a voice, and love still has power.

Being heard does not erase the pain.

But it restores dignity.

And dignity is where healing begins.

With gratitude and faith, Merry Christmas!

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Please consider supporting my case through the Free Now Foundation, and thank you for standing with us in truth and justice.

