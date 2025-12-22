rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca Charles's avatar
Rebecca Charles
Dec 23

Dear Lise, I am deeply sorry for what happened to your husband and I wish everyday i can wake up from this nightmare. I hope, and pray Danielle case will expose what happened in the medical death chambers to bring us all justice.

At this time, all I can do is send you warm hugs and loving thoughts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Rebecca Charles and others
Rebecca Charles's avatar
Rebecca Charles
Dec 22

Thank you, for always praying. I look forward to seeing you in this life or with Jesus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rebecca Charles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture