To the Parents No One Knows How to Speak To

There is a group in this world that no one volunteers to join.

A group we run from with everything in us…

as if belonging to it is something to be hidden,

something too painful for others to look at,

something that makes people turn away instead of lean in.

And yet… here we are.

Mothers. Fathers.

Living a reality we never chose.

I am now part of this group.

A group of parents who have lost their child… their children.

My daughter’s name is Danielle Cathleen Alvarez.

Say her name.

Because that is where everything begins.

Before I lost Danielle, I did not fully understand this kind of pain.

I may have thought I did.

I may have said the right words.

I may have believed I understood grief.

But I did not know.

Now I know.

Now I see it in others.

Now I feel it in my own body.

Now I recognize it without a single word being spoken.

And now… I see you.

I see the pain in your eyes that the world avoids.

I feel the weight you carry that no one can take from you.

I understand the silence that follows you into every room.

Because once you are here…

there is no going back.

There is only before… and after.

Before Danielle.

Before your child.

Before life was what we thought it would be.

And after…

when everything we knew about life, about ourselves, about the future… no longer exists in the same way.

This is our new reality.

And what makes it even more painful…

is that so many people do not want to acknowledge it.

Not because they are cruel…

but because they are afraid.

Afraid to ask.

Afraid to hear.

Afraid that if they truly sit with us…

they will have to face the reality that this could be their life too.

So instead… they look away.

“I’m sorry,” they say quickly…

and then they move on.

They don’t ask how we are really doing.

They don’t ask what happened.

They don’t ask how long it has been.

And they rarely ask the one question that matters most—

“What is your child’s name?”

Because saying their name makes it real.

But for us…

it is real every second of every day.

We wake up into it.

We live inside of it.

We go to sleep carrying it.

It does not leave.

It lives in our bodies.

In our cells.

Because our children were not just people we loved….

They were part of us.

Our blood.

Our breath.

Our life.

Danielle was my only child.

And when she left this earth…

a part of me went with her.

And yet, I am still here.

And now… we are expected to return to who we were.

To function.

To smile.

To show up.

To be “okay.”

But how can we be who we were…

when the very core of who we are has been changed forever?

We are not the same.

We cannot be the same.

And yet the world gives us so little space to become who we are now.

No time to adjust.

No permission to break.

No understanding that this is not something you “move on” from.

This is something you carry.

Some days, it is unbearable.

Some days, a memory….

a song, a place, a smell…

can take you right back…

and it feels like you are losing them all over again.

And still… we move.

We breathe.

We exist.

Not because we are okay.

but because we have no other choice.

And because love does not end.

That is what the world does not understand.

The love does not go away.

It remains.

It grows.

It aches.

It lives inside of us… every single day.

And that love is what binds all of us in this group together.

A group no one wants to belong to…

but one that understands a depth of love and pain that the world often refuses to face.

To every mother.

To every father.

I see you.

I see your child.

I see your pain.

I see your love.

You are not invisible.

Even if the world does not know how to sit with you…

I do.

Because I am one of you now.

And to the world, I say this—

Do not look away.

Do not rush us.

Do not expect us to be who we were.

Sit with us.

Ask about them.

Say their names.

Because our children mattered.

They still matter.

And we…

will always be their parents.

Even now.

Even in this pain.

Even forever.

“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves;

ensure justice for those being crushed.” Proverbs 31:8

Free Now Foundation is supporting Rebecca’s lawsuit against Northwell, and has added it to our portfolio. Attorney Tricia Lindsay will file the suit in 2026. To make a donation for the legal case against Northwell Hospital, please select “Make a donation in memory of someone” and write “Danielle” in the Tribute Name box. The funds will be allocated only to this case.

Rebecca, Danielle’s mom forever;

Grief • Child Loss • Parenting • Faith • COVID-19 • Medical Advocacy • Healing • Trauma • Love Beyond Loss • Danielle Cathleen Alvarez