Today is Father’s Day, and my heart is full of gratitude and a deep, aching tenderness as I think about my husband, Steve. He told me today that although he never fathered a biological child, he was happy and proud to say he *was* a father to Danielle, and so grateful to be her dad.

At our 10 year anniversary

Steve never had a biological child of his own, yet for fifteen years he stepped fully into the role of father to our daughter Danielle. He didn’t just “help” or “support”, he became the father she needed. From the moment he entered our lives as my rock when I was a single mother, to the day he became my husband, Steve showed up consistently, lovingly, and with a joy that balanced our family perfectly.

Steve and Danielle

Danielle and Steve shared a special bond that still makes me smile through tears. She would hear him answer the phone saying, “This is Steve from Henry Schein,” and she’d call him “Steve from Henry Schein” over and over with a big grin. Or Steve would playfully say, “Danielle, I must…” and she would finish with “break you!” their own little movie-reference game that always ended in giggles. Steve has a wonderful sense of humor and loved teasing that I “don’t laugh at his jokes.” But the two of them laughed constantly.

Teaching Danielle how to feed the goats

One of their favorite rituals was singing “Bad girls, bad girls, whatcha gonna do when they come for you?” Steve would belt it out, and Danielle would repeat every word right back to him, singing along and dissolving into giggles. They were two peas in a pod when it came to fun and laughter. Steve was quick with a joke and completely unafraid to be silly. They would team up to gently tease me because I was always the “uptight and serious” one. Growing up in a British colony with strict “queen manners” expectations, I carried a heavy sense of propriety and worry. Steve and Danielle knew how to *live*. They taught me what it looks like to be free, to let loose, to play, and to embrace joy without overthinking.

Our trip to Cyrus and Isreal

We traveled together to Cyprus to meet the renowned Dr. Georgio for detox supplements and frequency machine treatments at the Da Vinci clinic. Everyone fell involve with Danielle, from the host, at the hotel, to the young lady Veronica we hired to help us with Danielle while we were in training at the clinic.

Steve and Danielle always had fun together

Steve stood by us through every effort to help Danielle thrive. I even brought home a hyperbaric oxygen chamber (like the one Michael Jackson had) to support her healing and independence. The massive glass chamber arrived by crane, oxygen tanks were set up, and neighbors would stare as the gas company filled the tanks, sometimes sending a white cloud through the yard. They probably thought I was crazy, but Steve supported every step I took to give Danielle the best chance at a healthy life. Steve knew my mission is first to be a mom and make sure Danielle is healthy.

Movie nights were sacred. Danielle loved settling in with us, but she’d often drift off after just ten minutes. I’d remind her, “If I’m going to play the movie, you can’t fall asleep!” Steve would just smile as she snuggled in safely on the sectional, completely relaxed and protected in his presence. He was so kind to her and never once questioned his role as her dad.

I remember how protective I was, especially in public. Whenever we were out, I’d tense up if Danielle started talking to strangers. She was so friendly, so full of love and empathy. Steve would calmly say, “Leave her alone. Let her talk to them.” He trusted her spirit while quietly watching over both of us. Everywhere we went, I knew my husband had our backs.

Steve wearing Danielle’s ear muffs. One memory that still makes my heart drop happened at the outlet mall. Danielle needed to use the bathroom, and the closest one was around the building. Steve took her. She came out before he did, and suddenly we couldn’t find her. I was screaming her name, panic rising. Those three minutes felt like a lifetime. But she came around the corner, safe and smiling. Steve’s steady presence gave me strength.

Special memories I will never forget.

Traveling with Danielle was always an adventure because of Steve. She *had* to speak to the pilot the second we boarded a plane. I would try to hold her back, anxious as always, but Steve would allow it with a grin, he understood her joy. She adored cruises. On her first one, she was determined to finish every bite on her plate even though it was too much. She ate, then cried and got sick. After that, when Mommy said “stop,” she stopped. Seeing her so happy, surrounded by people, children, and life, was everything. Steve helped make those joyful memories possible.

At one of Danielle's bowling ball birthday parties

Danielle was the happiest person I have ever known. Her laughter, her love, her light, they filled every room. And Steve helped nurture that light.

On this Father’s Day, I want to publicly thank and honor my husband. Steve, you were the father Danielle deserved. You brought laughter, protection, patience, and freedom into her life. You stood with us through everything. Even now, your love and support continue to hold me up.

Happy times

I am deeply saddened, heartbroken beyond words, that someone as pure and joyful as Danielle could be taken from us through what I believe were heinous acts by doctors and nurses who chose protocols over compassion, profit over people, and indifference over life. She should still be here, singing silly songs with you and ganging up on me with jokes. But her spirit lives on, and so does the fight for justice and truth.

Steve, thank you for being the father figure who loved her so well. Happy Father’s Day. I love you, and Danielle loved you too—with her whole heart.

Happy Father’s Day to my attorney Graham Brownstein and Barry Silberman.

To every father, stepfather, father figure, and man who shows up with steady love: the world needs you. Your presence matters more than you know.

In memory of Danielle Cathleen Alvarez

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother. Advocate. Voice for Danielle.

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Because together… we are stronger. Together… we will not be silenced. Together we will not let them get away with it!



For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats.