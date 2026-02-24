What the hell is Trump thinking……talking tough about taking out the Mexican cartels, ready to send our sons and daughters into another bloody war? For what? To “protect” us from fentanyl?

It’s the same rotten playbook: Profit and control from the drug money, just like every president before him. Look at Manuel Noriega in Panama, CIA asset for years, paid handsomely even as U.S. officials knew he was deep in drug trafficking and money laundering. Bush Sr. (ex-CIA director) kept him on payroll while he facilitated guns-for-drugs flights for the Contras. Then we invade Panama in ‘89, topple him when he becomes a liability, and drug flows through there actually increase. Or Afghanistan: CIA-backed mujahideen growing and trafficking opium to fund their war against the Soviets, poppy fields exploding under U.S. watch, heroin flooding the world, including America. Air America planes hauling it in Southeast Asia’s Golden Triangle back in the day. When do we finally scream “NO MORE”? This institutional club of politicians, using the CIA, military, whatever, turns Americans into cannon fodder to get filthy rich off blood money. It’s worse than any mob I’ve ever read about. The old Mafia at least didn’t pretend to be fighting crime while running it.

Now compare that to the CIA’s long, ugly history of drug ops. Allegations go back decades: Post-WWII alliances with Mafia in Sicily and Corsican heroin smugglers to fight communists. In the 1950s-70s, Air America (CIA airline) allegedly transporting opium from the Golden Triangle. Then the big one, 1980s Contra cocaine scandal. Kerry Committee found Contra supporters deep in drug trafficking, with CIA turning a blind eye, protecting assets, even when planes carried coke alongside arms. Gary Webb’s Mercury News series linked it to the crack epidemic in LA, Contra-linked dealers flooding black communities with cheap coke, profits funneled back to fight Sandinistas. Official reports (CIA IG, DOJ) admitted no direct CIA trafficking, but conceded they knew about drug ties, didn’t cut off allies fast enough, and sometimes blocked DEA probes to protect ops. Noriega? Paid $200k in one year alone despite known cartel ties. The pattern: National security excuses let the agency ally with, ignore, or indirectly enable drug lords if it advances “the mission.” Bodies pile up, addicts, overdoses, ruined communities, while the machine rolls on.

Fast-forward to today: The modern mob isn’t shadowy CIA black ops smuggling coke, it’s the open, legalized racket of politicians, big pharma, and captured regulators profiting off legal poisons.

The moon’s more human than these country politicians. At least it doesn’t lie, profit from pain, or send kids to die for cash.

Big Pharma kills far more Americans yearly than those old CIA-tolerated traffickers ever did. Fentanyl crisis? Brutal, 100k+ overdose deaths a year. But pharma’s toll? Opioid epidemic they fueled with aggressive marketing and kickbacks, hundreds of thousands dead from addiction, overdoses, and “complications.” Johns Hopkins: 250k+ from medical errors tied to their crap, plus adverse reactions crippling or killing more. During COVID, over a million dead, not just virus, but protocols, vents, remdesivir pushed for hospital bonuses, pharma raking trillions. Warp Speed? Billions to giants, no real accountability. Where’s the DOJ raiding boardrooms? Crickets, because they’re all on the take. Revolving doors, lobbying billions, campaign cash, stock tips. Greed’s endless.

They’re not smuggling drugs in secret; they’re pushing them legally, with FDA stamps, while destroying lives from womb (abortion pills, fetal tissue sales) to grave (overmedicated elderly).

How low do they go? They want your dead body now, not just to “advance science,” but to monetize every piece. Do they want to make jerky, eat it, or do some sick sacrifice? Nah, but close enough in spirit: Chop it, sell it piece by piece, profit off your corpse like it’s inventory. Heads for $500, arms $750, whole bodies up to $5,000 in some black-market lists. It’s legal in ways organ donation isn’t, no federal ban on selling non-transplant parts. Unlike transplant organs (strictly non-profit), this industry’s a free-for-all: For-profits vs. non-profits, loose regs, scandals from fraud to contamination. They prey on grieving families, those who can’t afford funerals, dangling “free” cremation while turning loved ones into product. From womb (abortion industry harvesting fetal tissue for pharma) to grave, our bodies are profit margins.

Raw difference? CIA drug ops were covert, denied, “alliances of convenience” for anti-communism, evil, but hidden, and sometimes exposed (Kerry, Webb). Today’s system is worse: Institutionalized, normalized, protected by law. Politicians send troops abroad for “drug wars” while ignoring home killers because pharma donates more than cartels ever could. Wars? Always resource grabs, oil, minerals, poppies, leaving countries ruined, people homeless. Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Panama: Same script. We believed boxcutters took down planes and Building 7? Same deception.

Something’s deeply wrong, and eyes are opening. Trump’s cartel talk? Act, but consistent. War on foreign drugs? Then declare it on domestic ones too. Because it’s not about lives, it’s shielding the system. Power. Money. Selective justice. The mob running this country makes the old CIA ops and Mafia look amateur. Institutionalized evil, untouchable.

As a mother, this isn’t partisan. I didn’t lose my daughter to a cartel or CIA ghost flight. I lost her in a hospital, Danielle Cathleen Alvarez. Questions unanswered in a profit machine, not people. We’re done being deceived. From unborn to elderly, we’re not expendable. Americans see the evil, from politicians to pharma to spooks, and we’re not swallowing it anymore.

Wake up. Share this. The club’s cracking, time to burn/take it down.

