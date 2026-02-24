rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Piet Nolev's avatar
Piet Nolev
7d

I don't know if you are stupid or just acting it ?

The way Trump conducted his hit on Iran and Venezuela, are quite different from what "all the other Presidents did".

How did you manage not to see the difference ?

Reply
Share
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
7d

What do you mean, it is WAR!! it is a chemical war and it is long over due!! At 62 Y.O. I would even fight that war!! When you have a Mexican President who supports the distribution of drugs to the United States you need the U.S. Military and the DEA to go down to Mexico and take out the cartels one by one!! Don't even go there with the race card, because that is next! Idon't care what country the drugs are coming out of, it needs to stop ASAP!!!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Rebecca Charles and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rebecca Charles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture