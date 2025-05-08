To everyone who has stood with me—who’s prayed, cried, shouted, and refused to forget my daughter—

Thank you.

After 3 years, 7 months, and 1 day of living with the unbearable pain of losing my daughter, Danielle Cathleen Alvarez, I can finally say this: We are moving forward on the narrow road to justice!.

Change in Representation Status: In cases where a plaintiff was previously

proceeding pro se and is now represented by counsel, as in the instant case, this

change in representation status may constitute a significant change in

circumstances. Courts recognize that pro se litigants are often held to a less

stringent standard, but certain procedural or substantive limitations may apply

to their ability to prosecute claims. When a plaintiff obtains legal representation,

the court may reconsider prior rulings that were based on the plaintiff's inability

to meet procedural or substantive requirements while acting pro se. This is the

situation in the case at Bar. Plaintiff was a Pro Se litigant, and as such, was

unable to meet certain procedural requirements. As she ( Rebecca Charles) is now represented by Counsel, this fatal defect has been cured.

But on May 1st, 2025, that changed.

Court documents were officially filed: Attorney Tricia Lindsay Affirmation in Support of Motion for Reconsideration.

Notice of Appearance

Notice of Motion

Attorney Affirmation in Support of Motion for Reconsideration.

And today—May 7th—motions were filed to Renew, Reargue, Resettle, and Reconsider against the six defendants who ignored the original summons.

PLAINTIFF’S AFFIRMATION IN SUPPORT OF MOTION FOR RECONSIDERATION



Tricia Lindsay Law

This is no small step.

This is the beginning of accountability.

I want to thank Katherine Watts and Sasha Latapova, who introduced me to Attorney Graham Brownstein, and to Attorney Tricia Lindsay, Esq.

They didn’t ask for $350,000 just to listen.

They didn’t call me “a whining woman.”

They didn’t turn away when I told them the truth.

They heard me. They believed me. They felt the pain of what was done to Danielle at Northwell Health Hospital, Glen Cove, NY.

A mother’s child murdered by those sworn to do no harm for BLOOD MONEY !!!

My Darling Danielle: A Cry for Justice !!! The doctors and nurses, knowingly, intentionally, and willfully was killing Danielle until her lungs, heart, liver and kidneys went into failure.

Danielle was not just a patient.

She was my daughter. My sunshine. My everything.

She entered the hospital with a simple cough. She was alert, responsive, and breathing on her own. But behind those sterile white walls, something far more sinister awaited her. She was no longer seen as a person, a young woman full of life, but as a dollar sign in a corrupt system that profits from suffering.

Danielle was tortured.

Not with visible chains, but with silent cruelty—overmedicated, restrained, silenced. Her cries were ignored, her body weakened by drugs she never consented to. No compassion. No mercy. No humanity.

Danielle was overdosed on fentanyl—

Not once, but continually. Fentanyl IV push four times in 24 hours, at the same time ‘Fentanyl-Patches meant to last 72 hours were given twice in one day, while Danielle on a constant IV fentanyl drip. She was injected, Seven times in 24 hours Midazolam, Five infusions of Precedex in 24 hours, 5 infusion propofol in 24 hours, and drowned in a cocktail of drugs meant not to heal, but to hasten her death.

Danielle was abused.

Not just physically, but emotionally, spiritually. She was isolated from her family. Lied to. Treated like she didn’t matter. Every protocol meant to protect her was violated. And the very people sworn to “do no harm” became her executioners.

Danielle was murdered.

And for too long, no one wanted to listen.

I speak now because I will not stay silent. I owe her that. I owe her truth. Her life was precious. Her death was preventable. And her story—this story—will shine a light into the darkest corners of the medical system that failed her so brutally.

To those who covered their ears, turned their heads, and closed their eyes: we are not going away.

My Danielle will not be forgotten.

She will be the voice that breaks the silence.

She will be the light that exposes the lie.

And I, her mother, will never stop fighting until justice is served.

When the legal system failed me, when the world told me to move on, when justice had a price tag I couldn’t afford—

God stepped in.

He reminded me He’s never late. He let me wear myself out on the wrong doors so I’d know the right ones when they opened.

Now I’m represented by warriors—not just lawyers.

Tricia Lindsay is a fearless civil rights attorney in New York.

Graham Brownstein is a dedicated, truth-driven attorney in California.

They are not in this for money.

They are fighting for truth, for human rights, for medical freedom, and for the right of every person to walk into a hospital and come out alive.

They are raising Danielle’s voice. Danielle is Not Forgotten, Danielle is Not Forsaken!

And they are standing against a corrupt system that profits from silence, pain, and death.

Case Moves Forward: This fight is no longer just mine.

This is for every life stolen, for every mother ignored, and for every person who's been told justice is only for the rich.

To everyone who has prayed for us—don’t stop now.

Please cover Attorneys Tricia Lindsay and Graham Brownstein in prayer.

They are walking into a battlefield drenched in blood money and institutional betrayal.

Pray for their protection.

Pray for their strength.

Pray that truth roars louder than corruption.

We are not backing down.

We are not giving up.

And we will not be silenced.

Justice for Danielle Cathleen Alvarez: We Just Took a Powerful Step Forward With fierce love and unshakable faith,

Rebecca Charles

Mother of Danielle Cathleen Alvarez

Forever in love and in memory of my Danielle

We all need to get justice. Let’s stop the killing!

➡ Please Help Donate now. Click on the Link:

Danielle Justice Against Medical Murder Of My Only Child.

Rebecca Danielle’s Mom Forever

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

DBHP App for Android and iPhones