Dear Friends, warriors for truth, and everyone who believes no hospital should be above the law:

Thank you to, Free Now Foundation, Attorney Tricia Lindsay, Graham Brownstein, Esq, and the legal team and every person who has donated, shared, prayed, or sent love: thank you from the depths of my heart.

You’ve turned my fight against a giant like Northwell Health into something unstoppable. As the saying goes, even the biggest tree gets cut down with a small axe, especially when that axe is swung by many determined hands. Northwell may seem untouchable, but persistent truth, collective strength, and unwavering justice will bring it down.

My daughter Danielle Cathleen Alvarez, a vibrant, loving 28-year-old with intellectual disabilities from a birth injury, walked into Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital on August 27, 2021, with nothing more than a mild cough after a coworker got sick. Normal vitals. Oxygen at 96%. No fever. No pneumonia. No sepsis. No respiratory distress. Just a check-up for peace of mind

Danielle loves Teddy Bear’s

They lied. They said she had “COVID pneumonia” and given her so many dangerous drug without our authorization. Over the next 41 days, Northwell’s protocols turned her into a prisoner in her own body:

10 doses of Remdesivir (double the recommended amount, without consent).

Tocilizumab – also unauthorized.

Propofol for over 23 days (far beyond safe limits, with zero monitoring for Propofol-Related Infusion Syndrome).

Precedex, morphine, and fentanyl pushed to lethal levels (53 ng/mL in her blood at death – twice the amount that killed George Floyd).

Paralytics, chemical restraints, unnecessary intubation after 31 days, physical straps, pressure ulcers from being left prone and immobile.

They isolated her completely. I was with her the first 5 days until a hospital COVID test (my only positive ever) barred me for 10 days under their cruel policies. No hugs. No iPad calls. No family advocacy. No human comfort. A nurse later told me Danielle squeezed her in desperation right before they sedated her further.

Danielle with friends

She died alone on October 6, 2021, her body destroyed by the very “care” meant to heal her. Northwell billed her insurance nearly $650,000 while violating every right a disabled patient has under the ADA, patient rights laws, and basic human decency. This wasn’t medicine – it was a protocol-driven death machine, and Northwell Health’s Glen Cove Hospital (part of one of NY’s largest systems) was the epicenter.

This is the truth they don’t want exposed. Northwell’s own records prove the false diagnoses, the unconsented drugs, the ignored heart attacks, the isolation that turned a hospital into a tomb. Their powerful defense firm tried to dismiss 38 of the 44 defendants on a technicality, but the But love doesn’t quit. Truth doesn’t stop mattering.

Danielle loved horses, and she spent her summer at the camp.

March 3, 2026, with powerhouse attorney Tricia Lindsay, Esq, Graham Brownstein, Esq., the legal team, we filed the First Amended Complaint bringing back those 38 defendants. Discovery is underway. Depositions are scheduled and advancing (mine coming soon, then the doctors and staff). Justice is finally moving. You’ve turned my solitary fight into a powerful movement against a giant like Northwell Health. Northwell may seem untouchable, but persistent truth, collective strength, and unwavering justice will bring it down.

Thank you to everyone, including many whose names are not mentioned in this post, you didn’t just see a grieving mother fighting alone, you saw the injustice, the lies, the violations, and you chose to stand with us. When I filed this wrongful death lawsuit pro se on April 5, 2024, racing the statute of limitations after lawyer after lawyer said Northwell was “too big,” I felt utterly alone. But you changed that.

This case is one of the most important causes of our time.

It will pierce the veil on the deadly COVID-era (and post-era) protocols still harming patients, especially the disabled and vulnerable, across America. Northwell Health’s system-wide failures, the lack of informed consent, the isolation policies that kill, the polypharmacy that destroys organs… these horrors happen in hospitals every day, unknown or ignored by too many. We are exposing it all for Danielle, for every grieving parent, and for every patient who deserves real care instead of assembly-line death.

Danielle always, a happy child.

Every contribution funds the legal fight to hold staff accountable, expose the horrific facts, and ensure patients are treated as people, not guinea pigs, transparent, tax-deductible, and focused on justice for Danielle.

“Make a donation in memory of someone,” and enter “Danielle”—funds are ring-fenced only for this case.

Donate now to fuel justice:

👉 https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

Your $10, $50, $100 – or even just sharing this far and wide – is a direct blow against the system that stole my daughter. Tax-deductible. Transparent. Life-changing.

Thank You – A Mighty Oak Falls to Persistent Chops from Small Axes Wielded Together

To the mothers and fathers living a nightmare they never chose: I see you. I’m fighting for us all.

“Who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:14)

For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats.

We are not stopping. Share. Donate. Stand with us.

Together, we cut through the lies. ❤️🙏In eternal love and memory of my beautiful girl.

With endless gratitude,

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother & Advocate, Guardian, Warrior, and Medical Power of Attorney for Danielle Cathleen Alvarez

I am grateful for this priceless gift, a painting of my Danielle’s by Sasha Latypova @sashalatypova

Let’s make hospitals safe again. The truth is coming out…..and Northwell Health is feeling the heat. 💪❤️