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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
1d

Put Case on Billboard in NYC!

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2 replies by Rebecca Charles Jackson and others
Megan Against Injustice, RN's avatar
Megan Against Injustice, RN
19h

I am so very sorry. I pray a light will be shined on the carelessness that can and does happen in hospitals (and is well documented in research, too). They do think they are untouchable. They are way understaffed and profit driven and it doesn’t help that I believe the way medical staff are trained contributes to cases like this probably more than we know. Very very sad. I am praying for you all.

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