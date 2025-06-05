In a normal year, influenza kills thousands of Americans. Between 2010 and 2020, anywhere from 6,300 to over 52,000 people died from the flu annually in the U.S.

But then came 2020–2021.

In the height of what was supposed to be a global viral war, the flu mysteriously vanished.

The CDC reported just 931 flu deaths nationwide.

Only 230 flu-related hospitalizations were logged.

Flu activity dropped to the lowest level since records began in 1997.

Let that sink in.

🔥 How Did a Virus We’ve Battled for Generations Suddenly Disappear?

Follow the money. Follow the protocols. Follow the deaths.

At the exact moment flu cases collapsed, hospitals—especially in New York—were flooded with COVID-19 cash. Not to heal. But to follow government-enforced protocols. This wasn’t health care—it was state-sponsored murder wrapped in white coats.

💰 Federal Payouts That Drove the COVID Engine:

Northwell Health by August 2023: $2.3 Billion

Between 2020 and 2021, Northwell Health received substantial federal funding through the CARES Act and FEMA to support its COVID-19 response efforts.

💰 CARES Act Funding

Northwell Health received approximately $1.2 billion from the Provider Relief Fund established under the CARES Act. This fund was designed to offset lost revenues and increased expenses due to the pandemic. crain-platform-cmh-assets.s3.amazonaws.comfiercehealthcare.com

Additionally, Northwell obtained about $1 billion in accelerated Medicare payments, which are essentially loans to be repaid. fiercehealthcare.com+2crain-platform-cmh-assets.s3.amazonaws.com+2modernhealthcare.com+2

🏥 FEMA Reimbursements

In August 2023, FEMA approved a reimbursement of over $109 million to Northwell Health for COVID-19-related expenses. This included costs for personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and infection control measures. newsday.com

Earlier, in December 2020, Northwell received over $22 million in FEMA funding to cover previous COVID-19 response and operational costs. gillibrand.senate.gov

📊 Summary

Funding SourceAmount ReceivedCARES Act Provider Relief~$1.2 billionAccelerated Medicare Loans~$1 billionFEMA Reimbursements~$131 millionTotal~$2.3 billion

These funds were intended to support Northwell Health's efforts in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, including patient care, procurement of supplies, and operational costs.

TAX PAYERS MONEY GIVEN TO SAVE LIVES ?

HOW MANY SURVIVED FROM THEIR TREATMENTS ???

IS DODGE GOING TO INVESTIGATE?

NYC Health + Hospitals: $699 million + $864 million from FEMA

NewYork-Presbyterian: $698 million

Over $13 billion in hospital aid in New York alone.

This wasn’t medicine.

This was reimbursement-driven killing.

Danielle such a loving and gentle young lady in Locust Valley, New York

🔻 The Weaponization of the Ventilator

Ventilators have been a standard in ICU care. But in 2020, The truth is, for many, the ventilator wasn’t life support. It was a death sentence disguised as protocol. Used too early, too often, and for all the wrong reasons.

🚨 In the early months of COVID:

Ventilator mortality rates surged to 80–90%.

In NYC, ventilated patient deaths reached above 85%.

These weren’t just the elderly. Middle-aged and even younger patients were dying after being intubated.

❌ Wrong Treatment for the Wrong Disease

COVID-19 didn’t present like traditional ARDS. The lungs often remained compliant—meaning ventilators forced trauma onto otherwise treatable lungs.

Yet protocols demanded early intubation. Why?

Because the government paid more for patients who were:

Diagnosed with COVID-19

Placed on a ventilator

Coded as COVID-related deaths

🧪 What About Antibiotics?

One of the most disturbing omissions during the pandemic was the deliberate withholding of antibiotics. Why?

🔻 Because COVID was declared a viral illness —and antibiotics treat bacterial infections.

Hospitals refused to use antibiotics even when bacterial pneumonia, secondary infections, or sepsis clearly developed.

Doctors who requested antibiotics for deteriorating patients were denied by protocol.

Why?

Because antibiotics weren’t part of the "COVID reimbursement bundle." There was no extra money tied to their use.

Patients were:

Denied simple, life-saving drugs

Left to suffer from untreated bacterial infections

Forced into ventilation and sedation instead

💔 Many patients died not from COVID—but from what was deliberately not done.

💉 Lethal Drug Cocktails

Once on a ventilator, patients were sedated into silence with:

Fentanyl

Midazolam

Propofol

Morphine

Precedex

Paralytics

Lorazepam, and more

These drugs suppress breathing, lower blood pressure, and damage organs. Administered together, in high doses, and often without proper monitoring, they didn’t soothe—they killed.

🧍‍♂️ No Advocacy. No Escape.

Patients were:

Isolated from family

Denied informed consent

Unable to speak once sedated

Families couldn’t intervene. Doctors were hands tied by protocol or obedient to the financial reward.

🚫 No Incentives for Healing

While hospitals earned tens of thousands for each COVID-coded death, there were zero incentives for early or holistic care.

🛑 No payments for vitamins, zinc, or ivermectin

🛑 No support for nutrition or immune support

🛑 No antibiotics, even for proven infections

Healing wasn’t profitable. Death was.

🔥 The Missing Flu Season Was a Rewrite

The flu didn’t go away. It was rebranded.

Flu tests were dropped

COVID tests replaced them

Flu codes vanished from hospital records

Why?

Because COVID paid. The flu didn’t.

Happier times Danielle and Basha in 2018

🧑‍🦽 Targeted Deaths: The Most Vulnerable Paid the Price

People with disabilities : COVID became the leading cause of death for many with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Down syndrome : Death rates were up to 6x higher .

Communities of color: Black, Hispanic, and Native American patients died at disproportionately high rates.

This wasn’t just a public health failure.

It was a social and moral crime.

Important Key Findings:

Long-Term Care Facilities: By March 2021, over 181,000 residents of long-term care facilities—many of whom had disabilities—died from COVID-19. This accounted for roughly one-third of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths at that time. Notably, individuals aged 31 to 64 with disabilities comprised up to 14% of these residents. ncd.gov

Medicare Beneficiaries with Disabilities: Between January 2020 and November 2021, Medicare beneficiaries eligible due to disability had a COVID-19 hospitalization rate approximately 50% higher than those eligible due to age alone (3,148 vs. 2,129 per 100,000). cdc.gov

Excess Mortality Among Disability Beneficiaries: Data from the Social Security Administration indicate that there were approximately 260,000 excess deaths among current or former disability beneficiaries during the first 22 months of the pandemic, representing 26% of all excess deaths in the U.S. during this period. pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD): Studies have shown that individuals with IDD faced higher COVID-19 case-fatality rates, especially those residing in congregate settings. For instance, in Ontario, Canada, adults with Down syndrome had a mortality rate 6.59 times higher than adults without IDD.

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov+1pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov+1

Leading Cause of Death: In 2020, COVID-19 emerged as the leading cause of death among individuals with intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome, surpassing traditional leading causes such as heart disease and cancer. communicationfirst.org

⚖️ So What Did They Die From?

Not the virus alone.

But from what hospitals did to them:

Wrong treatment

Lethal drug protocols

Withheld antibiotics

Isolated suffering

Financially incentivized death

Those who stayed home?

Many lived.

Those who went in?

Many never came out.

🔚 Final Verdict

The 2020–2021 flu season didn’t vanish.

It was buried—under lies, cash payouts, and codes.

Over 848,000 COVID-labeled deaths.

Only 931 flu deaths.

Not because of a miracle.

Because of a machine built on deception.

This was never about health.

It was murder for money.

🕊️ Truth matters.

🕊️ Justice must come.

🕊️ And the white coats who silenced your loved ones—must be held accountable.

⚖️ But make no mistake:

What happened was wrong. Immoral. Inhuman.

And just because it was legalized, does not make it just.

This was not a health crisis. This was a government-approved, profit-driven genocide—and the refusal of lawyers to take these cases only proves how deep the corruption goes.

But that will not stop the truth.

Because the voices of the survivors, the families, and the warriors demanding justice are growing louder every day.

Let this article be a light for the grieving, a warning to the unaware, and a call to action for those with the courage to speak when the world goes silent.

We all need to get justice. Let’s stop the killing!

Because silence is no longer an option.

Forever in loving memory of my Danielle.

Rebecca, Danielle’s Mom Forever

