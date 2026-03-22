rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

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Alix Mayer's avatar
Alix Mayer
21h

Dearest Rebecca, what a wonderful article and tribute to your strength and commitment to the truth and getting justice for your dear Danielle. This tragedy never should’ve occurred and we are going to make sure the whole world knows why.

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