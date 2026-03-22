Dear Friends, warriors for truth, and everyone who believes no hospital should be above the law: Just two weeks ago when we were in New York, my husband Steve turned to me and said, “What if there was a Bank of Hope?”

I thought, wow, that’s exactly what we need in our time. It was such a perfect metaphor, imagining a place where you could deposit hope when life feels full and withdraw it when everything crumbles, when you need it most just to get through another day.

The Bank of Hope : Our Story Inspired by the American dream Fueled by strength & security

Then, as we walked closer, Steve showed me there it was, the actual Bank of Hope sign shining right in front of us on Northern Blvd.

It hit me hard. If only it were that kind of bank, one where hope could be stored, borrowed, and replenished like money, especially after losing my daughter. The grief was crushing, but the real drain came afterward: attorneys turning me down left and right, refusing my case, even those in the freedom movement who I thought would stand up. Doors slammed shut. Hope evaporated so fast I didn’t know how to keep going.

But last year, real hope returned when Tricia Lindsay, Esq., and Graham Brownstone, Esq., stepped up to take my case. It was like the biggest deposit ever into that imaginary Bank of Hope.

This whole experience has taught me why hope matters so much. Hope isn’t fluffy or optional, it’s raw survival. It’s what drags a broken mother out of bed to fight for justice. It’s believing the system can be forced to answer, even when it feels impossible. Without it, despair takes over. With it, you push forward, for your lost child, for every family hurt the same way, for the truth.

We desperately need hope because the U.S. medical system has fallen so far from grace. It was meant to save lives, but from the 1970s and 1980s on, it became the medical-industrial complex, a profit-driven beast where for-profit hospitals, insurance companies, and big pharma put shareholder gains over healing. “First, do no harm” turned into “first, protect the bottom line.”

COVID exposed it all in plain sight: egregious treatments, blatant lack of humane care, right in front of our faces. Instead of shutting it down and demanding accountability, the monster grew bigger, tentacles everywhere, shielded by law firms hungry for fat settlement checks rather than justice.

I hold firm that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, especially when accusations are hidden. But my daughter’s treatments? They were glaringly obvious. Any jury wouldn’t need an hour, let alone days, to see the guilt. The first few pages of those ER records scream the truth.

That’s why I’m incredibly thankful for the Free Now Foundation. These are real fighters, a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit leading the battle for medical freedom and true informed consent. Their mission is to make vaccination voluntary again, protect parental rights, and challenge mandates that strip away choice. They’re in the courts fighting forced interventions, especially California’s strict vaccine laws that eliminated personal belief exemptions in 2015.

The board is made up of everyday people turned fierce advocates who’ve lived the harm or bring key expertise:

Alix Mayer (Board Chair and President) — In 1996, while running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., she received multiple vaccines for a vacation and became disabled and brain-damaged, losing her career. Now substantially recovered, she channels that experience into leading Free Now Foundation as the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California, fighting to restore parental rights around school vaccinations. She’s a tireless volunteer (often 60+ hours a week), former Children’s Health Defense chapter leader, and an in-demand speaker on vaccine issues and medical overreach.

Kim Leonoudakis (Treasurer) — With 40 years of experience in tax and financial accounting, she provides strong fiscal stewardship for the organization. She joined the board in June 2025, aligning deeply with Free Now’s vision of protecting health freedoms.

Liz Handley (Secretary) — A mom of three, she’s a passionate advocate for informed consent, parental choice, and making medical freedom the “new norm” for all California families.

Dr. Richard Fox, M.D., J.D. (Board Member, currently on leave) — He runs a vaccine-optional pediatric practice in Los Gatos, CA, and holds both an M.D. and a law degree. Recognized as one of U.S. News & World Report’s Top Doctors, he’s published extensively in peer-reviewed journals, taught at institutions like Harvard Medical School, and brings unique medical-legal insight to the fight.

They’ve taken on school districts (like Poway Unified over medical exemptions), universities, and state laws and winning settlements, exposing violations, advancing cases to appeals (including Ninth Circuit), and keeping the pressure on to dismantle mandates and expand exemptions. Their bigger goal? Overturn California’s vaccine scheme entirely if they win, giving parents real freedom back.

In a time when the medical system keeps destroying instead of saving, Free Now Foundation proves hope is a weapon. They show that banding together, filing lawsuits, and refusing to quit can create real change. They’ve given families tools and a voice against a monster that wants silence.

I ran out of hope once. Never again. With Tricia Lindsay and Graham Brownstone, their legal team, fighting alongside me, and groups like Free Now Foundation blazing the trail for broader accountability, I have something solid to draw from. If enough of us cling to hope and speak out, we can drag this broken system back to saving lives ,not ending them for profit.

If your hope tank is empty right now, know you’re not alone. Sometimes the Bank of Hope appears exactly when you need it, maybe as brave lawyers, a foundation of warriors, or even a random sign on a Queens street that reminds you hope is still out there. Keep depositing. Keep withdrawing. Keep fighting.

Thank You – A Mighty Oak Falls to Persistent Chops from Small Axes Wielded Together

To the mothers and fathers living a nightmare they never chose: I see you. I’m fighting for us all.

“Who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:14)

For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats. We are not stopping. Share. Donate. Stand with us.

Together, we cut through the lies. ❤️🙏In eternal love and memory of my beautiful girl.

With endless gratitude,

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother & Advocate, Guardian, Warrior, and Medical Power of Attorney for Danielle Cathleen Alvarez

Please visit and share: Free Now Foundation Page to support my Danielle’s case. https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

HELP US SEEK JUSTICE FOR A GRIEVING MOTHER TAKING ON NORTHWELL HEALTH

Rebecca Charles, grieving mother, is taking on Northwell Health and their doctors and nurses for prioritizing profits and protocols over her daughter Danielle’s life.

Rebecca is suing Northwell in NY State court to expose what really happened to Danielle. This is now the most important hospital COVID protocol case in the country.

The facts of this case are horrific and very hard to look at. They are truly hard to believe. But the facts are what they are; and it is our job to follow them wherever they lead.

Danielle should never have been admitted to the hospital at all. She should have been sent home. Why did the doctors lie to Rebecca about Danielle’s condition in order to scare her into admitting Danielle for treatment

Why did they then continue to lie and secretly administer powerful drugs to Danielle via IV drip without any notice to Rebecca or Danielle, let alone any opportunity to consent or refuse?

Why did they lie to Rebecca when they told her she could go home for a shower and then come back to be with her daughter but then refused to re-admit Rebecca when she returned? That is when they started to non-consensually administer even more powerful narcotics to Danielle, strapped her down and ventilated her.

The following 35 days were something much more akin to torture than medical care, for both Danielle and Rebecca. No human should be treated this way. Danielle died 41 days after she was improperly – fraudulently – admitted for treatments that she never needed. This healthy, vibrant 28-year old is now dead as a result. If Danielle had been sent home – which Northwell’s own tests indicated should have happened – she would still be alive.

The amount of money collected by the hospital from private insurance over those 41 days: $648,571. (That does not include any amounts collected by the hospital from Medicare.)

We need to look at these facts straight in the face and then deal with what they mean. We owe it to Danielle and her mom.

Rebecca Charles wants everyone to know what happened to Danielle so that it won’t ever happen to anyone else again.

Please support the legal fund for this case, set up and managed by Free Now Foundation. We have recently filed a new amended complaint on Rebecca’s behalf. Please support now and stay tuned for updates.

OUR SUIT SEEKS TO HOLD STAFF ACCOUNTABLE AND ENSURE HOSPITAL PATIENTS ARE TREATED AS PEOPLE, NOT GUINEA PIGS. PLEASE CONTRIBUTE ANY AMOUNT YOU CAN.

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