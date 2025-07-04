Did The Forefathers Left Europe Alone— But the Chains Came With them.

The Pilgrims crossed the Atlantic seeking liberty. But they didn’t just carry bibles and grit ….. they brought shadows too.

The Druidic’s - secretive power brokers, landholders, financiers, Masonic elites, came over too. They didn't want freedom for the people. They wanted a new front for the same old control.

They weren’t free in Europe - and we’ve never been free in the U.S.

They simply changed flags and carried on ruling.

I grew up hearing the sun never sets on the Queen because she owns everything!

The Duridic Queen

False Independence: Land You Don’t Own

You work your whole life, pay off your mortgage, and think you're free. But don’t pay your property taxes at 95 years old? The government seizes your home.

How many years of payment equals ownership?

That’s not liberty. That’s rent dressed as patriotism.

This isn’t home ownership. It’s economic servitude under a new crown.

The Boston Tea Party Missed the Real Target

They dumped tea over taxes. But today, the real revolution would dump property tax bills in the harbor.

The Boston Real Estate Revolt should’ve happened. It still hasn’t.

You never truly “own” what can be taken because you miss a tax deadline.

That’s not freedom…. it’s a polite form of enslavement.

The average American is left out, except when it's time to pay taxes, fight wars, or absorb inflation. Every American could have owned their own home free of taxes if our taxes were not serving other countries and not Americans!

George Washington: First Masonic President, First Public Warning

America's first president, George Washington, wasn’t just a general…he was a lifetime Freemason. The towering monument to him in Alexandria, VA is a 333-foot Masonic temple, packed with esoteric symbols (nps.gov).

Nobody talks about it. But it’s right there.

We call it history. It’s the blueprint.

The United Grand Lodge of England

This play tells the Story of who came to America:

The Tercentenary Celebration Video Credits: The United Grand Lodge of England, Hyper Galaxy - Terry Devine-King, Sinfonia - "Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, lue Planet - Terry Devine-King.

2025 COVID-19: The Crisis That Never Ended

Five years on, COVID -19 “emergency” systems still run:

PCR testing persists (Lancet).

The PREP Act protects Big Pharma through 2029 (Michigan Pharmacists).

FEMA still pays COVID funerals (FEMA.gov).

Now under the Trump–RFK Jr. administration, the vaccine machine rolls on:

Boosters for seniors and high-risk groups remain active (AP News).

mRNA contracts were slashed, CDC leadership flipped — but the infrastructure remains (Washington Post).

Crisis became policy. Control became structure.

The Illusion of Freedom

You’re told you’re free while being:

Censored online.

Tracked by your phone.

Profiled by algorithms.

Taxed into your grave.

Forced to choose from pre-approved medical, political, and economic options.

You can’t own your land. You can’t speak your truth. You can’t opt out.

That’s not independence. It’s permission.

The Secret Societies Still Rule

They never left. The same type of elites who once ruled over kings, churches, and serfs - now rule through central banks, surveillance, and emergency law.

They don’t need thrones. They use law.

They don’t need titles. They have contracts.

They don’t kill rebellions. They prevent them with distraction.

Final Thought: Sovereignty Starts With Truth If you feel like America isn't really yours anymore, you're not crazy. You're paying attention.

The Declaration of Independence didn’t end foreign rule. Until we reclaim local ownership, enforce our constitutional rights, and stop renting our land from the tax system…..we’re still owned.

Maybe not by a Queen with a crown any more. But by kings in boardrooms, courts, and capital cities.

We don’t need to just “celebrate” independence. We need to finish what it started.

This July 4th, don’t just light fireworks.

Light your mind.

Read your tax bill.

Look at the names behind the monuments.

And ask yourself: who really owns this country?

Because if the answer isn’t “We the People,”

then the Revolution never ended.

It just changed hands.

Thank you for reading.

Rebecca Charles, Danielle’s mom

Thank you for your continued support.

Forever in loving memory of my Danielle.

➡ Please Help Danielle’s Legal Fight for Justice: Donate now. Click on the Link: Danielle Justice Against Medical Murder Of My Only Child.

Buy a T-shirt.

https://dbhp.printify.me

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com