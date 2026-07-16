The depositions in Danielle’s case revealed more than I ever expected — about the doctors, the lawyers, and the system that protects them

I am Danielle’s mother. My daughter, Danielle Cathleen Alvarez, was 28 years old when she walked into the emergency room at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital on August 27, 2021 with a cough. Forty-one days later, she was dead. I have written before about what the medical records show. Today I want to write about something different: what it was like to sit in depositions and listen to the doctors who treated her.

I thought I was prepared. I was not. I was in for a wake-up call.

They Would Not Tell the Truth

Deposition after deposition, I watched the same thing happen. Doctors who had my daughter’s life in their hands could not — or would not — give straight answers. They avoided telling the truth. They avoided taking responsibility for their own decisions in Danielle’s treatment. Simple questions became exercises in evasion. “I don’t recall.” “I can’t speak to that.” “That wasn’t my role.”

But here is the thing they could not escape: the medical records. Everything they did to Danielle, they wrote down. Every medication/drug. Every dose. Every decision. Every failure to monitor. The records are the evidence, and the evidence is in their own handwriting, their own charting, their own words. They never imagined a mother would read every page. And here is what chills me most: in my view, this was not carelessness. They were willful. They knew what they were doing — and they documented it anyway, step by step, dose by dose. In deposition, they were being asked to explain their own notes — and they couldn’t.

The Objections

And every time a question got close, every time a question was about to expose how senseless the treatment was….the defense lawyers objected. Objection. Objection. Objection. The rhythm of it still rings in my ears.

I understand that everyone is entitled to a legal defense. But I sat there asking myself: what kind of person spends their career protecting people who did what was done to my daughter? If you become a doctor, I believe it should be because you truly care about making people healthy, about making them better. And I believe the same standard should apply to the attorneys who choose to defend them. I will say it directly: attorneys who defend the blatant treatment my daughter received, treatment that led her to a painful death, should be ashamed of themselves. What I saw instead was a wall of professionals whose job, as far as I could tell, was to keep the truth from ever being spoken out loud.

I honestly believe that if the American people could watch these depositions — if they could see how doctors behave when they are finally asked, under oath, to account for what they did — they would never look at a hospital the same way again.

“By the Time We Saw Danielle, Around September 7th...”

There was one moment in the depositions that stopped my heart.

A doctor testified that by the time they saw Danielle, it was around September 7th.

September 7th. Danielle was admitted on August 27th. That means my daughter was going into organ failure in less than ten days of being “treated” at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital — and I am hearing about the timeline of her collapse, in these terms, for the first time in a deposition, years after her death. They never, ever told me she was going into organ failure. Not once. Not a phone call, not a conversation, not a warning. Her mother, her court-appointed guardian, left in the dark while her organs shut down one by one.

What was happening to her in those first ten days? The records tell us: a 10-day course of Remdesivir I never consented to as her court-appointed guardian, double the recommended duration. Drugs given without my consent. And by early September, her body was already failing. On September 6th, she suffered a heart attack inside that hospital. By the time some of these doctors say they even laid eyes on her, the damage was done, and then it continued for another month, until every organ in her body had been destroyed.

They did not treat my daughter. In my heart I believe they destroyed her body, piece by piece, and used her as a cash cow. The hospital billed $648,571 for those 41 days. Remdesivir alone: $18,720. Danielle came in with a cough. She left in a coffin.

And understand this: my child was healthy before she ever walked through those doors. Healthy heart. Healthy kidneys. Healthy liver. Healthy organs, every one of them. Look at her. Look at my beautiful girl before Northwell Glen Cove got hold of her:

Danielle, healthy and smiling, on her birthday August 5th 2021

Danielle happy at church on Sunday, before I walked her into Northwell Health Hospital.

It is very hard to see these pictures, I have to for you to understand. This is my Danielle a precious life they destroyed in 41 days.

You Have No Rights

If you had been present in these depositions, you would never walk into a hospital again. That is not an exaggeration. That is my testimony as a mother who lived it.

Because here is what those depositions taught me: once you pass through those hospital doors, you have no rights. I am Danielle’s court-appointed guardian. When she turned 18, I spent my own money to hire an attorney and go through the courts to secure that guardianship, for exactly one reason: so that nothing like this could ever happen to her. So that no one could ever make medical decisions for my daughter without me. That legal protection, recognized by a court of law, meant nothing to them. They administered drug after drug without my consent as if that paper did not exist. They broke every rule and never called me. Not when she went into organ failure. Not when her heart stopped. If it can happen to Danielle, with a court-appointed guardian, with a mother fighting for her every single day, it can happen to anyone. To you. To your child.

And they are protected. Protected by their licenses. Protected by their corporations. Protected by rows of attorneys whose objections rain down the moment truth gets close. In my eyes, a medical license became a license to do what they want in the name of Covid-19, and they used it fully. That is my conviction after reading every page of my daughter’s records and hearing every evasive answer under oath.

I will say what I believe plainly: what I saw was not healing. It was worst because they are glorified drug-pushers for the corporations they work for. And the attorneys defending them? Glorified titles whose job is to keep the medical industrial complex alive, not the patient. I have found myself thinking that the mafia may have had more compassion than this glorified healthcare machine, because at least the mafia never dressed its business up as care. What I witnessed was unconscionable, unbelievable, unconscionable people, and at the end of it all, a bill for $648,571. Blood money, demanded from Cigna PPO of the young lady with special-needs they destroyed. I believe the Medicaid bill will expose more.

Danielle paid with her body. We paid with our hearts. And they sent an invoice.

The Ventilator

There is more. In the depositions and in the records, I learned details about the machine that breathed for my daughter for 31 consecutive days. The ventilator was set on high pressure. Think about what that means, pressure forced into the lungs of a young woman, day after day, week after week, while she lay sedated and restrained, unable to say “stop,” unable to say “it hurts,” unable to say anything at all. Her autopsy would later show lungs rigid like rubber. And this is only part of what I know now.

I will say this to my readers: wait until I can reveal the rest. What I have seen in these records and heard in these depositions is worse than the worst nightmare you have ever had — and it is taking place right here, in the great United States of America, under the name of health care.

This Is Not Health Care. It Is Killcare.

I have a new word for what I witnessed: killcare. Killcare for the people who are disposable in their eyes, the disabled, the elderly, the ones who cannot speak for themselves, the ones like my Danielle. And the greed keeps expanding. The money machine needs more bodies and more lives, because it needs to pump out profits for the shareholders, while the CEOs of these places take home compensation in the millions, while you suffer, and your loved one suffers in pain.

When I look at those 41 days through the records, I see it clearly now: in my eyes, they rigged everything to extract the most they possibly could from my daughter’s body. Every drug had a price tag. Every day on that ventilator was billable. Every procedure, every infusion, every line placed into her, a charge on an invoice that grew to $648,571. Danielle was not a patient to them. She was revenue.

So I ask you, and I ask America:

Is this health care? Is this real medicine? Is this “the greatest health care in the world” when you look around and you do not see anyone doing well? When the people of this country are only getting sicker and sicker, year after year, while the industry that is supposed to heal them grows richer and richer?

Ask yourself how it is possible that the United States spends more on health care than any nation on earth, and yet our outcomes rank at the very bottom of the wealthy world. Even the legendary 87-year-old investor Jeremy Grantham, a man who spent sixty years studying money, not medicine, raised the alarm on Steven Bartlett’s podcast, The Diary of a CEO. Speaking about America’s collapsing birth rate and fertility crisis, Grantham pointed to maternal mortality….mothers dying in childbirth, and asked how it is possible that a country that is more or less the richest in the world performs 50% worse than the next worst. He said there is no better definition of civilization than looking after the mothers giving birth. And he tied it all to the same disease I saw in that hospital and in those deposition rooms: a society that has chosen short-term profit over human life.

Watch: Jeremy Grantham on The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett

When an investor who managed $165 billion is telling you the system has sold out its own mothers and babies, believe him. I don’t need his charts to know it. I buried the proof.

Land of the Free?

We call America the land of the free. We police other countries. But ask yourself: what freedom do we really have, when we are not even free to choose what goes into our own bodies? When a court-appointed guardian, a mother, can be ignored while drug after drug is pushed into her daughter’s veins? We do not have rights to our bodily autonomy, and without that, what freedom is left?

Look at the contradiction we are living in. In this country, a child can be given the freedom to remove her breasts or his genitals, decisions that will change a body forever, and yet that same person does not have the right to simply say no to a poison shot. Nothing makes sense anymore. I do not understand why something so simple — the right to say what enters your own body, is not understood by so many people for what it is: the most basic freedom a human being has.

I have been trying to comprehend how we got to this point. How did we arrive at a place where 90% of Americans do not see that we are losing our rights, right now, in real time, one consent form ignored at a time, one mandate at a time, one hospital protocol at a time? I did not see it either, until it took my daughter. I am praying you will not have to learn it the way I did.

Doctors Who Do Tell the Truth

I want you to see what honesty from a physician actually looks like, because it exists just not in those deposition rooms. Please watch this interview with Alix Mayer and Dr. James Miller, a doctor with the courage to tell the truth about what happened inside hospitals during this era.

Watch: Alix Mayer interviews Dr. James Miller

The contrast could not be more painful. On one side, a doctor speaking openly about what he witnessed. On the other, a row of physicians flanked by lawyers, refusing to answer the simplest questions about a 28-year-old young lady with special needs who could not speak for herself.

Danielle could not speak for herself. I was her voice then. I am still her voice now.

Why I Keep Writing

Our case, filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Nassau County, against Northwell Health, Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital, and more than 40 named physicians, physician assistants, and nurses, is ongoing. What I share here is my account, my experience, and what I heard with my own ears in those depositions.

I keep writing because I promised Danielle. I keep writing because no mother should learn in a deposition, years later, that her child was in organ failure within ten days of walking into a hospital with a cough. And I keep writing because the records don’t lie, even when the people who wrote them won’t tell the truth.

If Danielle’s story has reached you, share it. Somewhere, another mother is standing in an emergency room right now, trusting the people in white coats. She deserves to know what I know.

In memory of Danielle Cathleen Alvarez

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother. Advocate. Voice for Danielle.

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