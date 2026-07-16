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Rebecca Charles Jackson's avatar
Rebecca Charles Jackson
2d

Medical industrial complex is all about profits from birth to your early death!

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Lise McLain's avatar
Lise McLain
3d

Hi!

This story is so tragic.

My husband was "kidnapped" for 9 days at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine when he went to the ER on May 17th, 2021 due to a small injury to his head from a fall and needed just a few sutures. He was given a fake PCR test and declared to have fake covid and "locked up" for 9 days until I could figure out how to advocate for him. NO visitors were allowed.

Why he came out alive is unknown to us.

I don't know the specifics of your case regarding your daughter but I suggest (I am not a lawyer) investigating the reason(s) for the Schara case loss regarding Grace. The parents claim that their daughter, Grace, was murdered by hospital protocols.

It is vital NOT to under estimate the lawyers on the other side. They can be deceptive and conniving for the most part in order to convince a jury.

I would suggest also to use whatever you can in your own State constitution regarding "secured" rights - God given rights. NO one can argue against the said constitution as it says what it says and means what it means.

I wish you all the best.

Lise from Maine (former licensed clinician).

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