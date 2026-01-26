When Power Goes Unchecked: From Emmett Till, My Daughter Danielle and 📘 Inside the Minds of Healthcare Serial Killers: Why They Kill, by Katherine Ramsland
This is not an argument about race.
It is an argument about mindset.
Race was the context in 1955.
Power was the mechanism.
Dehumanization was the tool.
That same mindset….the belief that certain lives are disposable, manageable, or acceptable losses, did not die with Jim Crow. It did not disappear with the Civil Rights Act. It did not end when white hoods w…