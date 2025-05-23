This is about all of us. What happened to my daughter wasn’t a medical error. It was a state-funded execution in a hospital bed—carried out by people who knew exactly what they were doing. And it’s still happening. Right now. In hospitals across America. While politicians speak, pastors preach, influencers post, and families bury their loved ones with no answers and no justice.

So let me ask you plainly:

Where are the attorneys with a spine?

Where are the legal warriors who will rise against an empire of corruption?

Because only a handful are standing, and some most families can’t afford even one.

The rest? Silent. Compromised. Bought. Or too afraid to lose their careers.

But I thank God for Tricia Lindsay, Esq. and Graham Brownstein Esq.

Tricia Lindsay Esq

These two did what 99% of attorneys won’t.

They stepped into the fire.

One Woman Against the Machine: The Courage of Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox

In a time when most attorneys have chosen comfort over conviction, silence over justice, and compromise over courage—one woman stood alone and said, “Not on my watch.”

Her name is Bobbie Anne Cox Esq.

Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox

While the majority of lawyers bow to the system, and the political class sells out the people they swore to protect, Bobbie Anne Cox went straight into battle—alone. No army behind her. No paycheck promised. No media cheering her on.

Just the truth, the law, and an unwavering determination to protect the people of New York.

She stood up to Governor Kathy Hochul, the highest-paid governor in the United States, who backed a dystopian regulation that would have allowed citizens to be detained in isolation camps—without due process, without trial, without a crime.

Think about that.

Government-run quarantine camps, greenlit by executive power, in the state that claims to be a beacon of liberty.

And while Hochul enjoyed luxury, wealth, and power, Bobbie Anne Cox—just one small woman—stood like a lion.

She didn’t blink.

She didn’t run.

She didn’t wait for someone else to do it.

She filed the lawsuit.

She went to court.

She won—but they came back.

The state appealed. The courts reversed the decision.

They broke American civil rights in plain sight.

But she didn’t quit.

She’s still fighting. Still standing. Still refusing to back down.

Bobbie Anne Cox is what every attorney should be:

A warrior for freedom. A defender of justice.

While others stay quiet, she keeps going.

One woman. One fight. For all of us.

Bobbie Anne Cox reminds us of what an attorney is supposed to be:

Not a puppet for power. Not a mouthpiece for the establishment.

But a warrior for truth.

A defender of liberty.

A voice for the voiceless.

She represents the kind of justice I once believed all attorneys carried with them. And she proved that one person with the truth is more powerful than a government full of lies.

So to every lawyer hiding behind the excuse, “It’s too risky,” or “It’s not my fight”—look at Bobbie Anne Cox.

To every citizen wondering if one person can make a difference—look at Bobbie Anne Cox.

Because when tyranny knocked on New York’s door, it wasn’t a politician, a pastor, or a pundit who stepped up.

It was one tiny woman with a giant spirit who said,

“I will not let you take their freedom.”

May her courage light the fire in all of us.

Tricia Lindsay—a fearless civil rights attorney with the conviction of a soldier. An Intrepid Warrior for Freedom. Tricia Lindsay is a trailblazing advocate for justice and is widely recognized for her tireless efforts in fighting for the rights and freedom of individuals.

Graham Brownstein—a strategist unafraid to take on billion-dollar hospital systems and the politicians that protect them.

They didn’t come for fame.

They didn’t come for fortune.

They came for truth. For justice. For Danielle. And for you.

They are not just filing lawsuits—they are building a movement to confront the medical-industrial complex that has destroyed lives, families, and futures under the banner of "public health."

But ask yourself:

Where are the rest?

Where is the outrage from the legal profession?

Where are the firms with 500 lawyers and billions in billable hours?

Are they only brave when there's no real risk—when there’s profit but no principle?

Where Is the Political Outrage? Where Is Trump?

And while we’re at it—where is President Trump?

He’s talking about tax on tips. But what about the hospitals our taxes funded to murder Americans?

He had four years in office—and now again national voice.

Yet where is the investigation into the protocols that led to the silent genocide during COVID?

Where is the accountability for CARES Act billions handed to hospitals to put patients on remdesivir, ventilators, fentanyl, morphine drips and so much more—until death?

Where is the call for justice for the families left behind?

And don’t tell me he and his family don’t know.

Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric stood on the ReAwaken America stages, speaking of God and liberty—while the dead cried out for justice in silence.

Truth without action is just performance.

RFK is speaking about red dye instead leading the investigation of hospital use of these deadly drugs and ventilators.

But RFK organization CHD drove all over America interviewing thousand of families whose loved one was murdered in the hospitals, and vaccine injury.

We Don't Need Another Tour—We Need a Revolution in Justice

I have been to these tours and events, came with hope and left hopeless.

We need change.

How many are charging $50, $100, even $1,000 to hear the same speech, the same story, the same pain?

Meanwhile, families can’t even afford the cost of living, families are destoryed because, they now are without a parent or none only because the hospital killed their parent, spouse, grandparent, and let alone legal representation. Have they given back the something to help a family. I remember in 2023 at one of the events Tom Renz told me “I will pray for you” I will name each one and their response to my plight one day.



The hospitals are still open.

The drugs are still flowing.

The machines are still humming.

And the system is still killing in plain sight—because they no longer feel the need to hide.

So I ask you this:

Do we really want a different healthcare system?

One that heals instead of harms?

Or have we become so numb, so dependent, so distracted—that we’d rather be lied to than live free?

Because if we truly want change, we must:

Stand with attorneys like Tricia Lindsay and Graham Brownstein.

Demand justice from every politician, every hospital CEO, and every media outlet.

Stop paying for pain and start building systems rooted in truth, nature, and life.

Final Word: This Fight Is Bigger Than One Family

This fight is for every mother, every father, every child who still believes that hospitals should heal—not kill.

I will not be silent. I will not back down.

Danielle deserved better. Your loved ones deserved better.

And we all deserve a system that values life over profit.

If you're waiting for someone to save us—stop.

Because we are the ones we’ve been waiting for.

Now let’s fight like it.

This is just the beginning.

Forever in love and in memory of my Danielle.We all need to get justice. Let’s stop the killing!

➡ Please Help Donate now. Click on the Link:

Danielle Justice Against Medical Murder Of My Only Child.

Rebecca Danielle’s Mom Forever

