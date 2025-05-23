rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alix Mayer's avatar
Alix Mayer
2d

I’ve had the pleasure to work with Graham Brownstein, and the honor of meeting Bobbie Anne Cox. You are spot on! I’m so sorry for the loss of your dear daughter. I can’t even imagine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Charles
Betty Jackson's avatar
Betty Jackson
2d

Wow! Well spoken. Call them out. Yes it’s past time and enough of the political theatre! God bless you and you legal crew in the pursuit for Justice!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Charles
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 rebecca charles
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture