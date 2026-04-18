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Harry H. Black, MD FACS's avatar
Harry H. Black, MD FACS
5dEdited

Rebecca…this essay is one of the most powerful you have written - and I mean from the standpoint of being a wake up call. Danielle’s story is powerful in and of itself, but I wish everyone could see this one! In one of my articles, I shared one of my favorite quotes (this one from Margaret Meade), and I think it is SO appropriate for this article of yours that is so eloquent:

Never doubt that a small group of committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.

As Consuelo said above: we ALL have to fight where we can; thank you for pointing out many of those places.

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consuelo
5d

That was an excellent post. I fight where I can.

I was damaged during a knee-replacement surgery two-and-a-half years ago. I have been trying to find relief since then via various tests but nothing successfull yet. I was scheduled to have a certain test a couple weeks ago at a local hospital in Ohio. I was sure there would be problems in just getting past the checking in because I have had checking-in problems for the last 20 years. Everywhere I go now for medical appts. I am told I must let them take a picture of my drivers license and put that into their computer. I always tell them I will let them see it as long as they care to but I won't let them copy it. Sometimes I am refused service and sent away. That happened two weeks ago at Ohio Health Pickerington Hospital. Only this time I didn't even get that far. This time the very rude and authoritarian woman I first encountered there demanded my tiny wristlet purse of me and I asked why. She snapped back, "So I can look through it". My wristlet held my license, some charge cards, a $2 bill and receipts from the grocery story. My wristlet is the size of an Apple phone. I was also going to have to walk through a metal detector. I refused to let her get into my wristlet and I was told to leave the building. The hospitals and medical conglomerates are now a monopoly. They all demand horrid things of patients and refuse service if patients won't comply. We live in a police state.

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