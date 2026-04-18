Why We Are Here Now: Time to Starve the Beast

We wake up every day in a world that feels increasingly rigged against us. The basic necessities of life, pure water, clean air, untainted food, honest medicine, are being stripped away, replaced by processed, chemical-laden substitutes that keep us dependent and sick.

Our freedoms are eroded right in front of our eyes, yet most of us scroll past it, distracted and numb. How did we get to this point? The system didn’t seize our rights overnight. It happened gradually, while we were comfortable, entertained, and looking the other way.

I have to start with me, because the blame begins at home, with every one of us who stayed silent.

That comfort is exactly how they got us here. The system thrives on distraction. Sports games, Hollywood gossip, endless political theater, left versus right, blue versus red, keep us fighting each other while the real power brokers operate above it all. We know every score from last night’s basketball or soccer match. We debate the latest celebrity scandal on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

But how many of us have read the actual laws being passed in our state houses or in Congress? Those laws are quietly stripping away our right to live free, to breathe free, to make our own choices about our bodies and our families.

It is time we all stand up before it is too late.

In 1960, a brave six-year-old girl named Ruby Bridges walked into an all-white school in New Orleans while angry crowds screamed at her. Most teachers refused to teach her. But one teacher said, “I am going to teach Ruby even if it is a class of one.” Ruby’s mother, Lucille Bridges, stood strong beside her daughter every single day. She didn’t wait for someone else to fix the system. She faced it head-on with courage and love for her child.

Ruby Bridges

That same spirit lives in every mother and father who refuses to let the system destroy their children.

I was comfortable for many issues but only when it affected me with. my daughter, I challenged the system. That’s the honest truth. When I saw the school system in New York changing, pushing medications that turned kids into drug-induced zombies every day, I did fight hard for my daughter’s right to a real education. I called it out, I went all in, Danielle had teachers and therapist teaching her at home. Now, I am fighting the medical system in a corrupt legal system.

I watched the quality of our food, water, and medicine shift for the worse, and I let others “in charge” handle it. I could have joined a local branch of a group fighting for accountability when I first noticed things weren’t right with the government.

But I didn’t.

I handed the responsibility to someone else and stayed cozy in my routine.

I could have visited my county or state politicians.

I could have run for office when I saw the downward slide. Instead.

I chose comfort.

Our rights are stripped away while we stare at screens, arguing over red and blue, sports scores, and celebrity gossip.

We have that same power today.

They want us comfortable. Dumbed Down. Drugged. Lying down. Giving up. They want us to believe we are powerless, that nothing we do matters. That is a lie.

Ruby’s family didn’t have the endless distractions we have today. They saw clearly what was right and what was wrong, and they acted. We must do the same.

Iconic historical photo – Young Ruby Bridges walking to school with U.S. Marshals (1960)

Close-up detail of the Norman Rockwell painting

Ruby Bridges today – powerful portrait

The Poem of Distraction

In ancient Rome they mastered the art,

Bread and circuses to quiet the heart.

Gladiators bled in the Colosseum’s sand,

While emperors laughed and tightened their hand.

Feasts for the belly, games for the soul,

The people cheered loud, but lost all control.

No longer citizens, just mouths to be fed,

Distracted and docile, their freedom long dead.

Today we are Rome, only worse in our day

A nation of consumers, led far astray.

I was one of them once, chasing the thrill,

Sports, Hollywood, music that poisoned the will.

Before my daughter was caught in their game,

I fought for Danielle’s life and called out her name.

Now TikTok and Instagram, Netflix and Prime,

Keep us chasing shadows, wasting our time.

Left versus right, blue versus red,

While the Council of 300 pulls strings overhead.

World Economic Forum writes the new rules,

We fight one another like ignorant fools.

They give us the games, basketball, soccer, the stars on the stage,

While they strip our rights and lock us in cages.

Pure water is tainted, clean air turned to gray,

Our food is corrupted, our medicine pays

To keep us all broken, dependent, and tame.

Jeffrey Epstein’s files now lay bare the shame

Children sacrificed, blood in their game.

Yet Hollywood laughs and the music still plays,

Turning our sons and our daughters to slaves.

Poem written by, Rebecca mother of Danielle.

This Is Not a Game — It Is Blood

The Romans fell because they traded liberty for entertainment.

We are repeating their mistake, only with better screens and faster dopamine hits, while real blood is spilled in the shadows.

Imagine the innocent faces of those children… tiny lives stolen, their blood literally consumed by the powerful in secret rituals of horror. The Epstein files have laid it all bare, yet no one at the top has been arrested. Not one. The politicians we elected, left, right, blue, red, have done nothing. They are not for us. They are part of the machine or too afraid to challenge it.

So let me ask you directly, and let it prick your conscience:

Do you still want to watch their movies or midnight shows and support child sacrifice?

Every time you pay for that ticket, stream that film, or blast that song, you are entwining yourself with the blood of the innocent. You are handing them your money, your attention, and your consent while your own loved ones, like my Danielle, lie broken by the very same system.

Your dollar is not neutral.

Your click is not harmless.

Your silence is not innocent.

You have a choice in everything you do: feed the beast or starve it.

Comfort or courage.

Complicity or resistance.

They want you drugged, distracted, and defeated…. believing you have no power. That is the biggest lie they sell. You do have power. Real power. The same power Ruby Bridges’ mother showed when she stood with her daughter against impossible odds.

Turn off the TV.

Turn off the music that destroys our kids.

Stop giving your money to Hollywood and the music industry that turns our children into slaves.

Stop walking into doctors’ offices that push more drugs and vaccines while your loved ones lie broken.

The Epstein Files and the 100 Most Powerful Figures

No one is arrested so we arrest them with our pockets;

Boycott them all. Starve the beast.

Every withheld dollar is a dagger in the heart of this evil system.

Stop complaining when everything is gone if you keep feeding the very thing taking it from you.

This is raw truth:

If your heart does not ache for the innocent blood spilled, for the children ruined like my Danielle, for the future being stolen from your own family, then you are still asleep.

Wake up.

Feel it.

Act on it.

The real fight starts with you, right now, today.

The politicians have failed us. They have not arrested the guilty. So it is up to us, the people, to rise.

I fought the school board and pulled my daughter Danielle out, that was my first victory against the machine. Now we all must make every single day count:

Visit your local politicians and demand real answers.

Run for office if you feel called.

Homeschool or demand real education free from indoctrination.

Grow your own food where you can.

Filter your water and protect your air.

Call out harmful medicine and policies before they become law.

The future is not lost yet, but only if we stop being comfortable consumers and start being courageous guardians of the innocent.

Let your heart break for the children who never came home.

Stop the scroll. Turn off the noise.

Protect the innocent. Reclaim your rights.

Make every day count, because their tomorrow depends on our awakening today.

Stop feeding the beast.

Starve it until it dies.

Your children’s lives depend on whether you keep scrolling… or finally stand up.

Thank you for reading my post.

With endless gratitude,



Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother & Advocate, Guardian, Warrior, and Medical Power of Attorney for Danielle Cathleen Alvarez

For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats. We are not stopping.

Together, we cut through the lies. ❤️🙏In eternal love and memory of my beautiful girl.

Please visit, donate, and share: Free Now Foundation Page to support my Danielle’s case. https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

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