Day 2 in Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital, New York: A Mother’s Account of Betrayal and Suffering
By Day 2 at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital.
After 2 years the fog began to lift, and I started to see the chilling reality—I was surrounded by a system in allegiance to harm their patients. It was Saturday, the 28th of August, and the consistency with which these so-called caregivers operated revealed a dark coordination that still haunts me.
It was…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to rebecca’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.