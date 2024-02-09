When Justice Fails: The Silence of the District Attorney of Nassau County NY Anne T. Donnelly
When people are wronged, especially in extreme cases involving the loss of a loved one, they turn to the justice system for retribution and closure. But what happens when the very agency endowed with the mandate to investigate and deliver justice turns a deaf ear? As I grapple with the painful loss of my beloved daughter Danielle, my plea for investigat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to rebecca’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.