rebecca’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Medical Freedom Hero, or Cold-Blooded (redacted)? Can we really trust these Freedom movements !!!
Feb 12
•
Rebecca Charles
and
Elizabeth Glass
18
Share this post
rebecca’s Substack
Medical Freedom Hero, or Cold-Blooded (redacted)? Can we really trust these Freedom movements !!!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
The Last Days Are Upon Us: Biblical Prophecy Unfolding
The world is swiftly moving into the last days, as prophesied in the Holy Bible.
Feb 2
•
Rebecca Charles
87
Share this post
rebecca’s Substack
The Last Days Are Upon Us: Biblical Prophecy Unfolding
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
55
January 2025
To those who have suffered in silence, to those who are still grieving, and to those who stand with us: We will not rest until we have what…
Is “Peace on Earth” Just a Song?
Jan 1
•
Rebecca Charles
39
Share this post
rebecca’s Substack
To those who have suffered in silence, to those who are still grieving, and to those who stand with us: We will not rest until we have what is rightfully ours—accountability, justice, and peace.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
December 2024
Merry Christmas, From a Heart Forever Changed
Christmas is supposed to be a time of joy—a season of togetherness, warmth, and gratitude.
Dec 25, 2024
•
Rebecca Charles
37
Share this post
rebecca’s Substack
Merry Christmas, From a Heart Forever Changed
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
27
September 2024
"A Journey Through Unimaginable Grief: Trusting God's Plan Amidst the Loss of My Daughter"
First and foremost, I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this nightmare.
Sep 12, 2024
•
Rebecca Charles
46
Share this post
rebecca’s Substack
"A Journey Through Unimaginable Grief: Trusting God's Plan Amidst the Loss of My Daughter"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
29
August 2024
"Day 3 and 4 : A Descent into Deception at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital New York "
On Sunday, August 29th, I found myself at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital, facing a nightmare that was about to unravel before my eyes.
Aug 30, 2024
•
Rebecca Charles
31
Share this post
rebecca’s Substack
"Day 3 and 4 : A Descent into Deception at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital New York "
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
Day 2 in Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital, New York: A Mother’s Account of Betrayal and Suffering
By Day 2 at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital.
Aug 28, 2024
•
Rebecca Charles
20
Share this post
rebecca’s Substack
Day 2 in Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital, New York: A Mother’s Account of Betrayal and Suffering
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
44
"The Day I Walked My Danielle into the Death Chamber: A Mother’s Painful Reflection on Trust and Tragedy"
Three years ago, on August 27th, 2021, at precisely 11:30 AM, I made the most devastating mistake of my life.
Aug 27, 2024
•
Rebecca Charles
39
Share this post
rebecca’s Substack
"The Day I Walked My Danielle into the Death Chamber: A Mother’s Painful Reflection on Trust and Tragedy"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
30
The Medical Industry’s Agenda – Turning Our Children into Experiments and Commodifying Our Lives
From birth to death, our lives are being commodified by a medical industry that no longer views us as human beings but as profit centers.
Aug 26, 2024
•
Rebecca Charles
27
Share this post
rebecca’s Substack
The Medical Industry’s Agenda – Turning Our Children into Experiments and Commodifying Our Lives
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
COVID ‘Losing Her Never Gets Easier’: Mother Alleges Hospital Protocols Caused Daughter’s Death
Rebecca Charles’ 28-year-old daughter, Danielle, died 40 days after being admitted to a New York hospital in 2021 following a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Aug 17, 2024
•
Rebecca Charles
26
Share this post
rebecca’s Substack
COVID ‘Losing Her Never Gets Easier’: Mother Alleges Hospital Protocols Caused Daughter’s Death
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Throwing Out the Ten Commandments for Baphomet's Principles
"As we look around at today's world, one can't help but wonder: Has the abandonment of moral law left us better off, or has it contributed to the…
Aug 17, 2024
•
Rebecca Charles
29
Share this post
rebecca’s Substack
Throwing Out the Ten Commandments for Baphomet's Principles
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
Why We Are Failing in the Fight Against Injustice in COVID-19 Hospitals: Division, Self-Interest, and the Need for Unity
The fight against the injustices perpetrated by hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most critical battles of our time.
Aug 14, 2024
•
Rebecca Charles
45
Share this post
rebecca’s Substack
Why We Are Failing in the Fight Against Injustice in COVID-19 Hospitals: Division, Self-Interest, and the Need for Unity
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
© 2025 rebecca charles
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts