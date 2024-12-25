rebecca’s Substack

"Day 3 and 4 : A Descent into Deception at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital New York "
On Sunday, August 29th, I found myself at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital, facing a nightmare that was about to unravel before my eyes.
  
Rebecca Charles
Day 2 in Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital, New York: A Mother’s Account of Betrayal and Suffering
By Day 2 at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital.
  
Rebecca Charles
"The Day I Walked My Danielle into the Death Chamber: A Mother’s Painful Reflection on Trust and Tragedy"
Three years ago, on August 27th, 2021, at precisely 11:30 AM, I made the most devastating mistake of my life.
  
Rebecca Charles
The Medical Industry’s Agenda – Turning Our Children into Experiments and Commodifying Our Lives
From birth to death, our lives are being commodified by a medical industry that no longer views us as human beings but as profit centers.
  
Rebecca Charles
COVID ‘Losing Her Never Gets Easier’: Mother Alleges Hospital Protocols Caused Daughter’s Death
Rebecca Charles’ 28-year-old daughter, Danielle, died 40 days after being admitted to a New York hospital in 2021 following a COVID-19 diagnosis.
  
Rebecca Charles
Throwing Out the Ten Commandments for Baphomet's Principles
"As we look around at today's world, one can't help but wonder: Has the abandonment of moral law left us better off, or has it contributed to the…
  
Rebecca Charles
Why We Are Failing in the Fight Against Injustice in COVID-19 Hospitals: Division, Self-Interest, and the Need for Unity
The fight against the injustices perpetrated by hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most critical battles of our time.
  
Rebecca Charles
